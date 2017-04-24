Apr 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bla Projects Pvt. Ltd. Non- FB limit IND A4+ 890 Upgraded Crbr Industries Pvt Ltd Non- FB WC IND A4+ 55 Assigned Itms India Pvt Ltd Non- FB WC facility IND A4+ 25 Upgraded P.K. & Company Non- FB WC limit IND A4 150 Assigned Panda Infra Project Ltd Non- FB limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned Smartha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non- FB limit IND A4 150 Affirmed Srr Projects Pvt Ltd Non- FB Fac IND A3+ 754 Affirmed Srr Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed non- FB Fac IND A3+ 116 Provisional Sunraj Ceramic Pvt. Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A4+ 22.5 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bla Projects Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND BB 226 Upgraded Crbr Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB-/ IND A4+ 10 Assigned Delta Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Gmr Warora Energy Ltd WC facility WD 6200 Withdrawn Harman Cottex FB limits IND BB- 140 Affirmed Itms India Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BB-/ IND A4+ 55 Upgraded Lvs Power Ltd Project loan IND BBB 750 Affirmed (outstanding 80.4) Man Cott Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 250 Affirmed Ml Trust - 1 Series A pass- through IND AA(SO) 199.79 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Ml Trust - 2 Series A pass- through IND AA(SO) 92.71 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Mm Trust Feb 15 Series A pass- through IND AA+(SO) 149.9 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Mughalsarai Nagar Palika LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Parishad P.K. & Company FB WC limit IND B+ 50 Assigned Panda Infra Project Ltd FB limits IND BB- 150 Assigned Silver Enterprise TL IND BB 155.2 Affirmed (reduced from 250) Small Business Trust 2015 Series A2 Pass- IND AAA(SO) 341.3 Affirmed through Certificates (PTCs) Smartha Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+/ IND A4 15 Affirmed Soubhagya Processor Pvt Ltd TL IND B 42 Assigned Soubhagya Processor Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND B 13 Provisional Soubhagya Processor Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B/ IND A4 25 Assigned Srr Projects Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB/ IND A3+ 380 Affirmed Sunraj Ceramic Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 40 Affirmed Sunraj Ceramic Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB- 7.4 Affirmed (reduced from 17.6) Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh FB WC IND BB 20 Migrated to Smruti Pratishthan limit Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh Non- FB WC IND BB 30 Migrated to Smruti Pratishthan limit Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)