Apr 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 21, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bla Projects Pvt. Ltd. Non- FB limit IND A4+ 890 Upgraded
Crbr Industries Pvt Ltd Non- FB WC IND A4+ 55 Assigned
Itms India Pvt Ltd Non- FB WC facility IND A4+ 25 Upgraded
P.K. & Company Non- FB WC limit IND A4 150 Assigned
Panda Infra Project Ltd Non- FB limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Smartha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non- FB limit IND A4 150 Affirmed
Srr Projects Pvt Ltd Non- FB Fac IND A3+ 754 Affirmed
Srr Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed non- FB Fac IND A3+ 116 Provisional
Sunraj Ceramic Pvt. Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A4+ 22.5 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bla Projects Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND BB 226 Upgraded
Crbr Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BB-/ IND A4+ 10 Assigned
Delta Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 100 Affirmed
Gmr Warora Energy Ltd WC facility WD 6200 Withdrawn
Harman Cottex FB limits IND BB- 140 Affirmed
Itms India Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BB-/ IND A4+ 55 Upgraded
Lvs Power Ltd Project loan IND BBB 750 Affirmed
(outstanding 80.4)
Man Cott Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 250 Affirmed
Ml Trust - 1 Series A pass- through IND AA(SO) 199.79 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
Ml Trust - 2 Series A pass- through IND AA(SO) 92.71 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
Mm Trust Feb 15 Series A pass- through IND AA+(SO) 149.9 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
Mughalsarai Nagar Palika LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Parishad
P.K. & Company FB WC limit IND B+ 50 Assigned
Panda Infra Project Ltd FB limits IND BB- 150 Assigned
Silver Enterprise TL IND BB 155.2 Affirmed
(reduced from 250)
Small Business Trust 2015 Series A2 Pass- IND AAA(SO) 341.3 Affirmed
through Certificates
(PTCs)
Smartha Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+/ IND A4 15 Affirmed
Soubhagya Processor Pvt Ltd TL IND B 42 Assigned
Soubhagya Processor Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND B 13 Provisional
Soubhagya Processor Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B/ IND A4 25 Assigned
Srr Projects Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB/ IND A3+ 380 Affirmed
Sunraj Ceramic Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 40 Affirmed
Sunraj Ceramic Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB- 7.4 Affirmed
(reduced from 17.6)
Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh FB WC IND BB 20 Migrated to
Smruti Pratishthan limit Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh Non- FB WC IND BB 30 Migrated to
Smruti Pratishthan limit Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)