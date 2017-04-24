Apr 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apeejay Shipping Ltd CP / STD ICRA A1+ 300 Reaffirmed# #Total borrowings under CP/STD and working capital loan from banks is limited to fund-based working capital limits from banks Axis Bank Ltd Certificates of ICRA A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt CP/ST Debt Programme ICRA A1 5000 Outstanding Ltd Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd CP/ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed Kansara Forge & Wires Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Modern Glass Industries NFBL ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd Bill discounting ICRA A3 - Assigned (sub-limit of LT fund based) Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd ST- Non fund based ICRA A3 30 Assigned Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd NFBL ICRA A2 192.2 Upgraded from [ICRA A3+ Synergy Systems & Solutions NFBL ICRA A4 52 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1000 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apeejay Shipping Ltd FB – CC ICRA AA- 350 Reaffirmed Apeejay Shipping Ltd FB – TL ICRA AA- 700 Reaffirmed Apeejay Shipping Ltd FB – TL ICRA AA- - Reaffirmed Apeejay Shipping Ltd Non FB ICRA AA- - Reaffirmed Apeejay Shipping Ltd Non FB ICRA AA-/A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Axis Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds ICRA AA+ 3075 Withdrawn Programme Axis Bank Ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA 35000 Assigned Tier I Bonds ProgrammeAA+(hyb) Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bonds ICRA AAA 142050 Reaffirmed Programme Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AAA 59250 Reaffirmed Programme Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AAA 7258 Withdrawn Programme Axis Bank Ltd Basel III Complaint ICRA 73500 Reaffirmed Tier II Bonds AAA(hyb) Programme D S Developer TL ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt NCDs ICRA A 1400 Assigned Ltd Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt NCDs ICRA A 3500 Outstanding Ltd Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Capital ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund Series II (Plan 3 and Plan 4) Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Capital ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund Series III (3 Plans) Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Capital ICRA AAAmfs - Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund Series II (Plan 2) Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Debt Fund for ICRA AAAmfs - Withdrawn Cancer Cure 2014 Icici Prudential Life CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Insurance Co. Ltd Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BBB- 211.2 Reaffirmed Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd LT/ST: Fund based/NFBLICRA BBB-/A3 275 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd TL ICRA D 148410(1) Reaffirmed 1. including proposed term loans of Rs. 2,000.36 crore. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Fund Based Working ICRA D 36000 Reaffirmed Capital Fac Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Non FB Fac ICRA D 48000(2)Reaffirmed 2. including proposed non-fund based bank facilities of Rs. 920.20 crore. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Short-TL ICRA D 20470 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Market Instruments ICRA D 252880 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD ICRA D 15620 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP ICRA D 12500 Withdrawn Kansara Forge & Wires Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 25 Reaffirmed Kansara Forge & Wires Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 35 Reaffirmed Modern Glass Industries FBL ICRA BB- 316.1 Reaffirmed Modern Glass Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA BB-/ 3.9 Reaffirmed A4 Pacific Garments Pvt Ltd LT – FB Fac ICRA D 49.7 Reaffirmed Pacific Garments Pvt Ltd ST – FB Fac ICRA D 37.5 Reaffirmed Sattva Developers Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA A 130 Assigned / outstanding Sattva Developers Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA A 880 Assigned / outstanding Shri Dhanpat Rai Memorial Bal TL ICRA A- 500 Reaffirmed Shiksha Vikas Society Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 199 Assigned Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd LT – FBL ICRA BBB- 40 Assigned Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd CC Limits ICRA BBB+ 150 Upgraded from [ICRA BBB Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 50 Upgraded from [ICRA BBB Synergy Systems & Solutions FBL ICRA BB- 24.5 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCDs ICRA A+ 8025 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)