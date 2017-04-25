Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- E-Shoppe Non-FB WC loan IND A4 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Gujarat Cooperative Milk CP IND A1+ 5000 Assigned Marketing Federation Ion Healthcare Non-FB limit IND A4+ 20 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Ongc Petro WC - LOC and BG IND A1+ 4000 Affirmed Rajkumar Non-FB WC Fac IND A2+ 27.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Footwears TL IND BB- 102.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Asian Footwears FB limit IND BB- 47.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category E-Shoppe FB WC limit IND B+ 1 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Gmc International FB limit (LT) IND D 95 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Ion Healthcare TL IND BB- 32 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Ion Healthcare FB limit IND BB- 90 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Ongc Petro Long-TL IND A+ 157180 Affirmed Ongc Petro WC borrowing IND A+ 9000 Affirmed Ongc Petro WC - BG for debt IND A+/ IND A1+ 12500 Assigned service reserve account Ongc Petro Proposed WC limits Provisional IND A+/ 12110 Assigned Provisional IND A1+ Ongc Petro Proposed compulsorily Provisional IND 16710 Affirmed convertible debentures AAA (CCDs) Ongc Petro Medium-TL WD 21400 Withdrawn Rajkumar FB WC Fac IND A- 50 Assigned Rajkumar Post shipment demand IND A- 50 Assigned loan Rajkumar TL IND A- 22.5 Assigned Sudeep Exim FB limit IND B+ 85 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)