Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asm Technologies Ltd ST – Fund based (SLC) ICRA A3+ 19.5 Reaffirmed Asm Technologies Ltd ST – Interchangeable ICRA A3+ Reaffirmed Asm Technologies Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn Programme Iifl Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 7000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 70000 Withdrawn financing) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO Financing ICRA A1+ 120000 Withdrawn Programme India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding India Infoline Ltd IPO Financing ICRA A1+ 5000 Withdrawn Programme India Infoline Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 6500 Outstanding J C Construction Pvt Ltd ST- BG ICRA A4 110 Reaffirmed Pv Knit Fashions Short–term: Non-FB ICRA A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Fac Tps Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 960 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asm Technologies Ltd LT – Fund Based (CC) ICRA BBB 120 Reaffirmed enhanced from 8.40 CR Asm Technologies Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA BBB 86.9 Reaffirmed reduced from 12.29 CR Chaitanya Enterprises FBL ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed Citizen Cars Fund Based – CC ICRA D 70 Revised from ICRA BB- Citizen Cars Unallocated ICRA D 30 Revised from ICRA BB- Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt TL ICRA BBB+ 225 Withdrawn Ltd Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt FB Limits ICRA BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd /A2 Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt Non-FBL ICRA BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd /A2 Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 66.6 Reaffirmed Ibd Nalanda Infrastructure LT FB – TL ICRA D 240 Revised from Pvt. Ltd ICRA B Ibd Nalanda Infrastructure LT – Unallocated ICRA D 85.2 Revised from Pvt. Ltd ICRA B Iifl Facilities Services Ltd Unsecured Debt ICRA AA 500 Outstanding Programme Iifl Facilities Services Ltd LT Debt Programme ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD Programme ICRA PP-MLD 25500 Outstanding ICRA AA Iifl Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD Programme ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 10000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines ICRA AA 57750 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme ICRA AA 25100 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Secured NCD Programme ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal ICRA PP-MLD 5000 Outstanding protected equity ICRA AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal ICRA PP-MLD 1000 Outstanding protected market ICRA AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Ltd LT – Equity linked ICRA PP-MLD 1000 Outstanding debenture programme ICRA AA J C Construction Pvt Ltd LT-TL ICRA BB 20 Reaffirmed J C Construction Pvt Ltd LT-CC Limit ICRA BB 30 Reaffirmed Marc Laboratories Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB- 134 Reaffirmed Marc Laboratories Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 8.8 Reaffirmed New Citizen Cars Fund Based – CC ICRA D 50 Revised from ICRA B+ New Citizen Cars Unallocated ICRA D 50 Revised from ICRA B+ Printotech Global Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 177.4 Reaffirmed Printotech Global Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+ 77.6 Reaffirmed Pv Knit Fashions Long–term: TL ICRA B+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Pv Knit Fashions Long–term: FB Fac ICRA B+ 75 Reaffirmed Pv Knit Fashions Long–term: Proposed ICRA B+ 35.8 Reaffirmed Fac Real Growth Securities Pvt Ltd FB – CC/Overdraft ICRA BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Rmp Farms Based Limits ICRA BB 164 Reaffirmed Rmp Farms TL Fac ICRA BB 36 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Starch & Industries LT, FB Limits ICRA BBB 286.2 Revised from Pvt Ltd ICRA BBB+ enhanced from 23.12 CR Sahyadri Starch & Industries ST and LT ICRA BBB Revised from Pvt Ltd Interchangeable Limits ICRA BBB+ (Stable) and ICRA A3+; revised from ICRA A2 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A3 ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn -Delphin Ifmr Capital 2015 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) Withdrawn -Delphin Ifmr Capital 2015 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA AA-(SO) Withdrawn -Delphin Ifmr Capital 2015 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn -Eudaimonia Ifmr Capital 2015 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn -Eudaimonia Ifmr Capital 2015 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) Withdrawn -Lucina Ifmr Capital 2015 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA AA-(SO) Withdrawn -Lucina Ifmr Capital 2015 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn -Mellona Ifmr Capital 2016 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA AA-(SO) Withdrawn -Mellona Ifmr Capital 2016 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA-(SO) Withdrawn -Tulip Trust Jan 2016 Tps Infrastructure Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB 590 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.