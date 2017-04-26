Apr 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 15 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Prafful Exports Non-FB Fac IND A4 35 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rameshwar Prasad Sharma Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 65 Migrated to Contractor Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rameshwar Prasad Sharma Proposed NFB WC limit IND A4+ 35 Provisional; Contractor Migrated to Non – Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sanjay Diesels Non-FB WC limit IND A4 80 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50.5 Assigned Surya Carpet Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND A2 432 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Surya Carpet Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A2 12 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vaswani Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 320 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Chemicals TL IND B 42.2 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ambica Chemicals FB WC limit IND B 23.8 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Amideep Automobiles FB WC Fac IND BB- 95 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ballia Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Proposed NCDs IND AAA 7200 Provisional Ltd Capital Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 1000 Affirmed Dewas Bhopal Corridor Pvt Ltd Subordinate LT IND A+ 500 Upgraded project loan (INR80 outstanding) Dewas Bhopal Corridor Pvt Ltd Secured, rated, IND AA- 1700 Upgraded unlisted, redeemable NCDs (INR1,699.6 outstanding) Dewas Bhopal Corridor Pvt Ltd LT project Bk loans IND AA- 1440 Upgraded (INR1,333.5 outstanding) Empire Multipack Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 30.85 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Empire Multipack Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 42.5 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Empire Multipack Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND B+ 22.5 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Energon Gj Wind Power Pvt Ltd Bk TL IND A- 1970 Assigned Energon Gj Wind Power Pvt Ltd Bk loans WD 2220 Withdrawn (paid in full) Fine Lines FB limits IND BB+/ IND A4+ 80 Assigned Healthcare Global Enterprises TL WD 1346.2 Withdrawn Ltd Healthcare Global Enterprises FB WC limits WD 550 Withdrawn Ltd Healthcare Global Enterprises Non-FB WC limits WD 103.8 Withdrawn Ltd (paid in full) India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 194.7 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B- 100 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Jyoti Processors Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 105 Assigned Jyoti Processors Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 1.64 Assigned Knowledge Education Foundation TL (LT) IND D 38.63 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Knowledge Education Foundation WC facility (LT) IND D 15 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 60 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B 71 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND B 29 Provisional; Migrated to Non – Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL IND B 16 Provisional; Migrated to Non – Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pearl Polymers Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB-/ IND A3 188 Upgraded Pearl Polymers Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND BBB-/ IND A3 97 Upgraded Prafful Exports FB Fac IND B 60 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) R.K. Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B 68 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rameshwar Prasad Sharma FB WC limit IND BB- 62.5 Migrated to Contractor Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rameshwar Prasad Sharma Proposed FB WC limit IND BB- 37.5 Provisional; Contractor Migrated to Non – Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sampurn Agri Ventures Pvt. Ltd FB limit IND B 20 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sampurn Agri Ventures Pvt. Ltd TL IND B 80 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sanjay Diesels FB WC limit IND B+ 70 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shreyans Oils Ltd FB limit IND B 60 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shreyans Oils Ltd Proposed FB limit IND B 45 Provisional; Migrated to Non – Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shreyans Oils Ltd Proposed TL IND B 45 Provisional; Migrated to Non – Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sn Buildcon Proposed long-TL IND B 60 Provisional; Migrated to Non – Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND A4+ 245 Assigned Vaswani Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 400 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vaswani Industries Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 81.6 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 