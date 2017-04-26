Apr 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd ST – Non fund based ICRA A3+ 200 Revised from ICRA A3+ Airports Authority Of India CP (CP) Programme ICRA A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Janatha Fish Meal & Oil ST – non-fund based ICRA A3+ 30 Upgraded Products from ICRA A3 Power Grid Corporation Of ST borrowing programmeICRA A1+ 51000 Assigned / India Ltd Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 4,600.00 crore) Valencia Ceramic Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 20.2 Reaffirmed Vidya Polymer Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA A4 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB- 3525 Revised from ICRA BBB (enhanced from Rs.305.53 crore) Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd LT – Fund based ICRA BBB- 300 Revised from ICRA BBB Adyar Gate Hotels Ltd LT – Proposed ICRA BBB- 35 Revised from ICRA BBB (enhanced from Rs. 0.47 crore) Airports Authority Of India LT Debt/Bonds ICRA AAA 26500 Reaffirmed Airports Authority Of India LT/ST Bk Limits ICRA AAA / 5000 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Commercial Automobile Pvt Ltd LT: FB limits ICRA BB- 412 Reaffirmed Commercial Automobile Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BB- 70 Reaffirmed Commercial Automobile Pvt Ltd LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA BB- / 242 Reaffirmed limits ICRA A4 Gayatri Developwell FB – TL ICRA D 135 Reaffirmed Gayatri Developwell Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 135 Reaffirmed Janatha Fish Meal & Oil LT – FB (CC) ICRA BBB 332.5 Upgraded Products from ICRA BBB- Janatha Fish Meal & Oil LT – FB (TL) ICRA BBB 40 Upgraded Products from ICRA BBB- Ksk Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 361.1 Withdrawn Ksk Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA D 288.9 Reassigned from ICRA BB(SO) and withdrawn Ksk Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 4510 Reassigned from ICRA BB(SO) and withdrawn Padmashree Inc FBL ICRA BB 250 Upgraded from ICRA BB- Power Grid Corporation Of LT bonds programme ICRA AAA 140000 Assigned India Ltd (SO) Power Grid Corporation Of LT bonds ICRA AAA 724229.5Reaffirmed India Ltd (SO) (reduced from 85,962.70) Power Grid Corporation Of LT/ STFund based/ non ICRA AAA 22000 Reaffirmed India Ltd fund based / ICRA A1+ Power Grid Corporation Of Working capital loan ICRA AAA 3000 Reaffirmed India Ltd Power Grid Corporation Of LT loans ICRA AAA 253562.2Assigned / India Ltd Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 13,356.22 crore) Reliance Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AAA 855 confirmed as (SO) final Reliance Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AAA 987.4 confirmed as (SO) final Valencia Ceramic Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 72.3 Reaffirmed Valencia Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / 47.1 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Vidya Polymer Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB- / 80 Upgraded ICRA B+ from ICRA B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)