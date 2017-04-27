Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gautam Cement Works Non-FB WC loan IND A4 60 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Knnd Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 90 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Omsairam Steels And Alloys Pvt BG IND A3 70 Assigned Ltd Omsairam Steels And Alloys Pvt Proposed BG IND A3 130 Provisional Ltd Omsairam Steels And Alloys Pvt Proposed LOC IND A3 1000 Provisional Ltd Rajaramsevak Multipurpose Cold Non-FB WC loan IND A4 2 Migrated to Storage Pvt Ltd Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vijay Diam FB limit IND A4+ 100 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vinay Wires & Poly Products Pvt FB limit IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Ltd Vinay Wires & Poly Products Pvt Non-FB limit IND A4+ 140 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhruv Oil & Protein FB limits IND BB 85 Assigned Dhruv Oil & Protein TL IND BB 31.15 Assigned Gautam Cement Works Long-TL IND B+ 13.3 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gautam Cement Works FB WC limit IND B+ 50 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kalinga Institute Of Industrial Bk loans IND A 4421.43 Affirmed Technology Society (increased from INR4,275.00) Kalinga Institute Of Industrial FB facility (overdraft)IND A 1200 Affirmed Technology Society Kalinga Institute Of Industrial Non-FB WC Fac (BG) IND A 85 Affirmed Technology Society (increased from INR66.50) Knnd Associates Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB- 50 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Nagpur Waste Water Management TL IND BBB- 1650 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nagpur Waste Water Management BG IND BBB- 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Omsairam Steels And Alloys Pvt FB WC IND BBB- 360 Assigned Ltd Omsairam Steels And Alloys Pvt Proposed FB WC IND BBB- 440 Provisional Ltd Rajaramsevak Multipurpose Cold TL IND B+ 50.5 Migrated to Storage Pvt Ltd Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rajaramsevak Multipurpose Cold FB WC limit IND B+ 87.5 Migrated to Storage Pvt Ltd Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Union Bank Of India AT1 perpetual debt IND AA 10 Assigned Vinay Wires & Poly Products Pvt FB limit IND BB- 100 Downgraded Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.