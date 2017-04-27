US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhuwalka & Sons Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Goan Fresh Marine Exports Pvt ST – FB ICRA A4+ 200 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A4 (enhanced from 15.50) Indian Gem & Jewellery Non FB Limit- BG/ LOC ICRA A4+ 80 Downgraded Creation Pvt Ltd (Inland/Foreign) from ICRA A3 Neel Metal Products Ltd CP/ ST Debt ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Certification of ICRA A1+ 600000 Outstanding Deposits Programme MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Punjab National Bank Fixed Deposit MAAA - Outstanding Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Financial Inclusion PTC Series A1 ICRA AA (SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd- Imlrt July 2016 Bharat Financial Inclusion PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd- Imlrt December 2015 Bhuwalka & Sons Pvt Ltd Bhuwalka & Sons ICRA BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Private Limited Bhuwalka Casting & Forgings LT – Fund Based ICRA BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bhuwalka Casting & Forgings LT – TL ICRA BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd FB – CC ICRA D 1459.8 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 2697.4 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA D 4780.8 Reaffirmed Deccan Alloys Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based ICRA BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Goan Fresh Marine Exports Pvt LT – FB (TL) ICRA BB+ 25 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BB (reduced from 4.00) Hotel Excelsior Ltd LT: FBL ICRA A 150 Reaffirmed (revised from 5.00) Hotel Excelsior Ltd LT: TL ICRA A 986.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 87.70) Hotel Excelsior Ltd LT: Non-FBL ICRA A 50 Reaffirmed Indian Gem & Jewellery FB Limit- CC ICRA BB+ 350 Downgraded Creation Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB- Meenakshi Bright Steel Bars LT – Fund Based ICRA BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Neel Metal Products Ltd TL ICRA A+ 1375 Reaffirmed Neel Metal Products Ltd FB Fac ICRA A+ 3930 Reaffirmed /ICRA A1+ Neel Metal Products Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A+ 2550 Reaffirmed /ICRA A1+ Neel Metal Products Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+ 8.4 Reaffirmed /ICRA A1+ Punjab National Bank Infrastructure Bonds ICRA AA+ 30000 Outstanding Programme Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AA+ 21490 Outstanding Punjab National Bank Basel III compliant ICRA AA+ 10000 Outstanding Tier II Bonds (hyb) Shah Technical Consultants Pvt LT fund based Bk Fac ICRA BB+ 55 Assigned Ltd Shah Technical Consultants Pvt LT non-fund based Bk ICRA BB+ 200 Assigned Ltd Fac Soham Phalguni Renewable TL ICRA D 352.3 Revised from Energy Pvt Ltd ICRA B Soham Renewable Energy (India) TL ICRA D 387 Revised from Pvt Ltd ICRA B Sunderlal Moolchand Jain FB – CC ICRA BB- 135 Assigned Tobacconist Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Universal Realtors Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB 750 Reaffirmed Vishwakarma Refractories Pvt LT – Fund Based ICRA BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Vraj Integrated Textile Park LT Fund Based – TL ICRA A- (SO) 217.6 Withdrawn Ltd Vraj Integrated Textile Park LT - Proposed ICRA A- (SO) 142.4 Withdrawn Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)