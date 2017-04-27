Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhuwalka & Sons Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Goan Fresh Marine Exports Pvt ST – FB ICRA A4+ 200 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA A4 (enhanced from 15.50) Indian Gem & Jewellery Non FB Limit- BG/ LOC ICRA A4+ 80 Downgraded Creation Pvt Ltd (Inland/Foreign) from ICRA A3 Neel Metal Products Ltd CP/ ST Debt ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Certification of ICRA A1+ 600000 Outstanding Deposits Programme MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Punjab National Bank Fixed Deposit MAAA - Outstanding Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Financial Inclusion PTC Series A1 ICRA AA (SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd- Imlrt July 2016 Bharat Financial Inclusion PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd- Imlrt December 2015 Bhuwalka & Sons Pvt Ltd Bhuwalka & Sons ICRA BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Private Limited Bhuwalka Casting & Forgings LT – Fund Based ICRA BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bhuwalka Casting & Forgings LT – TL ICRA BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd FB – CC ICRA D 1459.8 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 2697.4 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd Non-fund Based ICRA D 4780.8 Reaffirmed Deccan Alloys Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based ICRA BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Goan Fresh Marine Exports Pvt LT – FB (TL) ICRA BB+ 25 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA BB (reduced from 4.00) Hotel Excelsior Ltd LT: FBL ICRA A 150 Reaffirmed (revised from 5.00) Hotel Excelsior Ltd LT: TL ICRA A 986.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 87.70) Hotel Excelsior Ltd LT: Non-FBL ICRA A 50 Reaffirmed Indian Gem & Jewellery FB Limit- CC ICRA BB+ 350 Downgraded Creation Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB- Meenakshi Bright Steel Bars LT – Fund Based ICRA BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Neel Metal Products Ltd TL ICRA A+ 1375 Reaffirmed Neel Metal Products Ltd FB Fac ICRA A+ 3930 Reaffirmed /ICRA A1+ Neel Metal Products Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A+ 2550 Reaffirmed /ICRA A1+ Neel Metal Products Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+ 8.4 Reaffirmed /ICRA A1+ Punjab National Bank Infrastructure Bonds ICRA AA+ 30000 Outstanding Programme Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA AA+ 21490 Outstanding Punjab National Bank Basel III compliant ICRA AA+ 10000 Outstanding Tier II Bonds (hyb) Shah Technical Consultants Pvt LT fund based Bk Fac ICRA BB+ 55 Assigned Ltd Shah Technical Consultants Pvt LT non-fund based Bk ICRA BB+ 200 Assigned Ltd Fac Soham Phalguni Renewable TL ICRA D 352.3 Revised from Energy Pvt Ltd ICRA B Soham Renewable Energy (India) TL ICRA D 387 Revised from Pvt Ltd ICRA B Sunderlal Moolchand Jain FB – CC ICRA BB- 135 Assigned Tobacconist Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Universal Realtors Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB 750 Reaffirmed Vishwakarma Refractories Pvt LT – Fund Based ICRA BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Vraj Integrated Textile Park LT Fund Based – TL ICRA A- (SO) 217.6 Withdrawn Ltd Vraj Integrated Textile Park LT - Proposed ICRA A- (SO) 142.4 Withdrawn Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)