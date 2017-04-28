Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 40 Affirmed Kaveri Engineering Projects Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 120 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR60.0) Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 10 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4+ 90 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd FC/CEL IND A4+ 2 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Mukesh Balvantrai Rotliwala FB Fac IND A4+ 250 Affirmed Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 1350 Affirmed Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd CP* IND A1+ 100 Affirmed * Outstanding is NIL MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd Term deposit IND tAA+ 600 Affirmed SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avalon Technology And Services Long-TL IND BB+ 163 Assigned Pvt Ltd Avalon Technology And Services FB Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Coromandel International LT Issuer rating IND AA+ - Affirmed Hope Healthways Long-TL IND D 80 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Jagan Industries Ltd FB Fac ND BB /IND A4+ 60 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Jharkhand Road Projects Proposed senior, Provisional IND 17300 Assigned Implementation Co. Ltd secured, redeemable AA(SO) NCDs Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 337.3 Affirmed Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- /IND A3 50 Affirmed Kaveri Engineering Projects Pvt FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 55 Affirmed Ltd Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd FB CC facility IND BB- /IND A4+ 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Mukesh Balvantrai Rotliwala FB Fac IND BB+ 250 Upgraded from IND BB New Haryana Overseas FB WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 95 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd FB WC limits IND AA 750 Affirmed Tulsi Marketing FB WC limits INDBB- /IND A4 50 Assigned Uem India Pvt Ltd Fund based WC facility - 100 Withdrawn Uem India Pvt Ltd NFB WC facility - 750 Withdrawn Western Up Tollways Ltd TL IND A- 2220 Assigned Western Up Tollways Ltd NCDs IND A- 1570 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)