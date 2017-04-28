Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 27, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 40 Affirmed
Kaveri Engineering Projects Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 120 Affirmed
Ltd
(increased from INR60.0)
Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 10 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4+ 90 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd FC/CEL IND A4+ 2 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Mukesh Balvantrai Rotliwala FB Fac IND A4+ 250 Affirmed
Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 1350 Affirmed
Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd CP* IND A1+ 100 Affirmed
* Outstanding is NIL
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd Term deposit IND tAA+ 600 Affirmed
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avalon Technology And Services Long-TL IND BB+ 163 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Avalon Technology And Services FB Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Coromandel International LT Issuer rating IND AA+ - Affirmed
Hope Healthways Long-TL IND D 80 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Jagan Industries Ltd FB Fac ND BB /IND A4+ 60 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Jharkhand Road Projects Proposed senior, Provisional IND 17300 Assigned
Implementation Co. Ltd secured, redeemable AA(SO)
NCDs
Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 337.3 Affirmed
Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- /IND A3 50 Affirmed
Kaveri Engineering Projects Pvt FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 55 Affirmed
Ltd
Kay Em Copper Pvt Ltd FB CC facility IND BB- /IND A4+ 40 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Mukesh Balvantrai Rotliwala FB Fac IND BB+ 250 Upgraded from
IND BB
New Haryana Overseas FB WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 95 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd FB WC limits IND AA 750 Affirmed
Tulsi Marketing FB WC limits INDBB- /IND A4 50 Assigned
Uem India Pvt Ltd Fund based WC facility - 100 Withdrawn
Uem India Pvt Ltd NFB WC facility - 750 Withdrawn
Western Up Tollways Ltd TL IND A- 2220 Assigned
Western Up Tollways Ltd NCDs IND A- 1570 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
