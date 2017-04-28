US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kv Aromatics Pvt Ltd Fund Based, ST ICRA A3+ 1890 Revised from ICRA A2 (reduced from 206.00 CR) Kv Aromatics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST ICRA A3+ 80 Revised from ICRA A2 (reduced from 9.00 CR) Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac ICRA A3 75 upgraded from ICRA A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Gluco Industries (P) LTFB ICRA BB+ 75 - Ltd. Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. NCD - 2800 Withdrawn Ltd Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. NCDs (Proposed) ICRA AAA 7200 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Issuer Rating IrAAA - Reaffirmed Ltd Canary Hotels TL ICRA A-(SO) 235.6 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) (reduced from 25.0) Canary Hotels LT/ ST borrowing ICRA A-(SO) 14.4 upgraded (Unallocated) from ICRA BBB+(SO) Celsia Hotels TL ICRA A-(SO) 576.6 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) (reduced from 59.72 cr) Celsia Hotels LT/ ST borrowing ICRA A-(SO) 20.6 upgraded (Unallocated) / ICRA from ICRA A2+(SO) BBB+(SO)/ Assigned Fleur Hotels TL ICRA A-(SO) 1200 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) Fleur Hotels Non fund based Bk Fac ICRA A-(SO) 100 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) Hyacinth Hotels TL ICRA A-(SO) 749 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) (reduced from 85.98) Hyacinth Hotels TL ICRA A-(SO) 749 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) (reduced from 85.98 CR) Hyacinth Hotels LT/ ST borrowing ICRA A-(SO) 281 upgraded (Unallocated) / ICRA from ICRA A2+(SO) BBB+(SO)/ ICRA A2(SO) (increased from 17.02) Hyacinth Hotels LT/ ST borrowing ICRA A-(SO) 281 upgraded (Unallocated) / ICRA from ICRA A2+(SO) BBB+(SO)/ ICRA A2(SO) (Increased from 17.02 CR) Inovoa Hotels And Resorts TL ICRA A-(SO) 350 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) Keshri Export LT/ST – FBL ICRA BBB- / 420 Withdrawn ICRA A3 Keshri Export LT / ST – NFBL ICRA BBB- / 46.8 Withdrawn ICRA A3 Kv Aromatics Pvt Ltd FB, LT ICRA BBB 80 Revised from ICRA BBB+ Lemon Tree Hotels TL ICRA A- 950.4 upgraded from ICRA BBB+ (reduced from 99.60 CR) Lemon Tree Hotels LT/ST: Fund based ICRA A- 300 upgraded Working Capital /ICRA A2+ from ICRA BBB+(SO)/ ICRA A2 Lemon Tree Hotels LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA A- 84.4 upgraded /ICRA A2+ from ICRA BBB+(SO) / ICRA A2 (enhanced from 3.88 CR) Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB- 50 upgraded from ICRA BB+ Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB- 128.1 upgraded from ICRA BB+ (revised from 15.77 CR) Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- / 53.2 upgraded ICRA A3 from ICRA BB+ /ICRA A4+ (revised from 2.36 CR) Sukhsagar Complexes Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A-(SO) 424.2 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) (reduced from 45.00) Sukhsagar Complexes Pvt Ltd LT/ ST borrowing ICRA A-(SO) 25.8 upgraded (Unallocated) / ICRA from ICRA A2+(SO) BBB+(SO)/ Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
