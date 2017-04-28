Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kv Aromatics Pvt Ltd Fund Based, ST ICRA A3+ 1890 Revised from ICRA A2 (reduced from 206.00 CR) Kv Aromatics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST ICRA A3+ 80 Revised from ICRA A2 (reduced from 9.00 CR) Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac ICRA A3 75 upgraded from ICRA A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Gluco Industries (P) LTFB ICRA BB+ 75 - Ltd. Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. NCD - 2800 Withdrawn Ltd Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. NCDs (Proposed) ICRA AAA 7200 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Issuer Rating IrAAA - Reaffirmed Ltd Canary Hotels TL ICRA A-(SO) 235.6 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) (reduced from 25.0) Canary Hotels LT/ ST borrowing ICRA A-(SO) 14.4 upgraded (Unallocated) from ICRA BBB+(SO) Celsia Hotels TL ICRA A-(SO) 576.6 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) (reduced from 59.72 cr) Celsia Hotels LT/ ST borrowing ICRA A-(SO) 20.6 upgraded (Unallocated) / ICRA from ICRA A2+(SO) BBB+(SO)/ Assigned Fleur Hotels TL ICRA A-(SO) 1200 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) Fleur Hotels Non fund based Bk Fac ICRA A-(SO) 100 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) Hyacinth Hotels TL ICRA A-(SO) 749 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) (reduced from 85.98) Hyacinth Hotels TL ICRA A-(SO) 749 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) (reduced from 85.98 CR) Hyacinth Hotels LT/ ST borrowing ICRA A-(SO) 281 upgraded (Unallocated) / ICRA from ICRA A2+(SO) BBB+(SO)/ ICRA A2(SO) (increased from 17.02) Hyacinth Hotels LT/ ST borrowing ICRA A-(SO) 281 upgraded (Unallocated) / ICRA from ICRA A2+(SO) BBB+(SO)/ ICRA A2(SO) (Increased from 17.02 CR) Inovoa Hotels And Resorts TL ICRA A-(SO) 350 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) Keshri Export LT/ST – FBL ICRA BBB- / 420 Withdrawn ICRA A3 Keshri Export LT / ST – NFBL ICRA BBB- / 46.8 Withdrawn ICRA A3 Kv Aromatics Pvt Ltd FB, LT ICRA BBB 80 Revised from ICRA BBB+ Lemon Tree Hotels TL ICRA A- 950.4 upgraded from ICRA BBB+ (reduced from 99.60 CR) Lemon Tree Hotels LT/ST: Fund based ICRA A- 300 upgraded Working Capital /ICRA A2+ from ICRA BBB+(SO)/ ICRA A2 Lemon Tree Hotels LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA A- 84.4 upgraded /ICRA A2+ from ICRA BBB+(SO) / ICRA A2 (enhanced from 3.88 CR) Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB- 50 upgraded from ICRA BB+ Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB- 128.1 upgraded from ICRA BB+ (revised from 15.77 CR) Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- / 53.2 upgraded ICRA A3 from ICRA BB+ /ICRA A4+ (revised from 2.36 CR) Sukhsagar Complexes Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A-(SO) 424.2 upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) (reduced from 45.00) Sukhsagar Complexes Pvt Ltd LT/ ST borrowing ICRA A-(SO) 25.8 upgraded (Unallocated) / ICRA from ICRA A2+(SO) BBB+(SO)/ Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.