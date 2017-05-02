May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 1 and April 28, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anil Buildcon (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 280 Downgraded
Atul Generators Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 11.18 Assigned
Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 15 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hmm Infra Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 230 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Jtl Infra Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 18.5 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shriniwas Engineering Auto Non-FB Fac IND A2 417.5 Upgraded
Components Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akbarpur Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Anil Buildcon (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 5 Downgraded
Atul Generators Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 18.82 Assigned
Atul Generators Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/ IND A4 65 Assigned
Azure Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 40 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Azure Hospitality Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B-/ IND A4 15 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Bhadrashree Steel & Power Ltd TL IND BB+ 5.1 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Bhadrashree Steel & Power Ltd FB limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 122 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd LT loan IND BB+ 7.6 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 150 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Daulat Flour Mill TL IND B 27 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Daulat Flour Mill FB limit IND B/ IND A4 30 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Daulat Flour Mill Proposed FB WC limit IND B/ IND A4 13 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
Provisional (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Guru Kirpa Tex Fab TL IND B+ 25 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Guru Kirpa Tex Fab FB limit IND B+/ IND A4 30 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hdfc Da December 2010 - I Second loss credit IND A+ (SO) 281 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
Hdfc Da December 2010 - I Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 2073.8 Affirmed
Hmm Infra Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 115 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Jtl Infra Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 250 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shriniwas Engineering Auto TL IND BBB+ 1518.5 Upgraded
Components Pvt Ltd
Shriniwas Engineering Auto WC Fac IND BBB+ 800 Upgraded
Components Pvt Ltd
Small Business Trust 2016 Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND AAA (SO) 276.5 Affirmed
Small Business Trust 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 300.1 Affirmed
Sri Balachandra Vinayagar TL IND B+ 2.6 Assigned
Modern Rice Mill
Sri Balachandra Vinayagar FB WC limits IND B+/ IND A4 49.5 Assigned
Modern Rice Mill
Uttar Bharat Hydro Power Pvt LtdTL IND BB 1570 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Yogesh Trading Co. FB WC limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 350 Migrated to
Non
-Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
