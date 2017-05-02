May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 1 and April 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Buildcon (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 280 Downgraded Atul Generators Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 11.18 Assigned Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 15 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hmm Infra Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 230 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Jtl Infra Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 18.5 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shriniwas Engineering Auto Non-FB Fac IND A2 417.5 Upgraded Components Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akbarpur Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Anil Buildcon (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 5 Downgraded Atul Generators Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 18.82 Assigned Atul Generators Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/ IND A4 65 Assigned Azure Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 40 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Azure Hospitality Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B-/ IND A4 15 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Bhadrashree Steel & Power Ltd TL IND BB+ 5.1 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Bhadrashree Steel & Power Ltd FB limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 122 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd LT loan IND BB+ 7.6 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 150 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Daulat Flour Mill TL IND B 27 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Daulat Flour Mill FB limit IND B/ IND A4 30 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Daulat Flour Mill Proposed FB WC limit IND B/ IND A4 13 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category Provisional (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Guru Kirpa Tex Fab TL IND B+ 25 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Guru Kirpa Tex Fab FB limit IND B+/ IND A4 30 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hdfc Da December 2010 - I Second loss credit IND A+ (SO) 281 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Hdfc Da December 2010 - I Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 2073.8 Affirmed Hmm Infra Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 115 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Jtl Infra Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 250 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shriniwas Engineering Auto TL IND BBB+ 1518.5 Upgraded Components Pvt Ltd Shriniwas Engineering Auto WC Fac IND BBB+ 800 Upgraded Components Pvt Ltd Small Business Trust 2016 Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND AAA (SO) 276.5 Affirmed Small Business Trust 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 300.1 Affirmed Sri Balachandra Vinayagar TL IND B+ 2.6 Assigned Modern Rice Mill Sri Balachandra Vinayagar FB WC limits IND B+/ IND A4 49.5 Assigned Modern Rice Mill Uttar Bharat Hydro Power Pvt LtdTL IND BB 1570 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Yogesh Trading Co. FB WC limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 350 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)