May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 28 and May 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anuh Pharma Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk ICRA A3+ 700 Withdrawn Fac Anuh Pharma Ltd ST, interchangeable ICRA A3+ Withdrawn Fac^ ^Sub-limit of long-term, fund-based facilities Bulktainer Shipping Ltd Non FBL ICRA A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd CP programme (for IPO ICRA A1+ 5000 Withdrawn Financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 35000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLD 9000 Outstanding Protected Market ICRA A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+; 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLD 5000 Outstanding Ltd Protected Market ICRA A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 35000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+; 50000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+; 1000 Outstanding Ltd Energy Efficiency Services Ltd Fund based – ST ICRA A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd ST: Fund based ICRA A2+ Reaffirmed Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd ST: Non-fund based ICRA A2+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries Ltd ST nonFBL ICRA A2 110 Revised from ICRA A2+ Infrastructure Leasing And CP/ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Financial Services Ltd Karikali Amman Spinning Mills ST: Non-FBL ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kpr Agrochem Ltd LOC ICRA A3 1500 Revised from ICRA A3+ Kpr Agrochem Ltd BG ICRA A3 15 Revised from ICRA A3+ L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Parisons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST- Non-FBL ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd ST- Non-FBL ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd ST- Bills of Purchase ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd ST- Unallocated Limit ICRA A4 105.7 Reaffirmed Sharekhan Financial Services CP/ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sharekhan Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Sify Technologies Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac (LC) ICRA A1+ 630 upgraded Sify Technologies Ltd ST: CP programme ICRA A1+ 500 Assigned (proposed) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- L&T Housing Finance Ltd Medium-Term Fixed MAA+ 1000 Outstanding Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anuh Pharma Ltd LT, FB Bk Fac ICRA BBB 50 Withdrawn Bulktainer Shipping Ltd FBL ICRA BB 50.8 Reaffirmed Bulktainer Shipping Ltd Unallocated limit ICRA BB / 41.7 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd TL ICRA A 790 Outstanding Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 10 Outstanding ECL Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 6500 Outstanding Programme ECL Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 110000 Outstanding /ICRA A1+ ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 13500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 47000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Energy Efficiency Services Ltd Proposed NCD program ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed Energy Efficiency Services Ltd NCD program ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed Energy Efficiency Services Ltd TL ICRA AA 1000 Reaffirmed Energy Efficiency Services Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA AA /A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA A- 185 Reaffirmed Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd LT: PCFC ICRA A- 310 Reaffirmed Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd LT: CC ICRA A- Reaffirmed Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd Unallocated facility ICRA A- 20 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries Ltd Long-TL ICRA BBB+ 810 Revised from ICRA A- Ginza Industries Ltd LT fund based ICRA BBB+ 900 Revised from ICRA A- Infrastructure Leasing And LT – TL ICRA AAA 3500 Assigned Financial Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing And NCD Programme ICRA AAA 44750 Reaffirmed Financial Services Ltd Jabalpur Entertainment FB Limits ICRA BB- 68.5 Reaffirmed Complexes Pvt Ltd Jabalpur Entertainment Unallocated ICRA BB- 71.5 Reaffirmed Complexes Pvt Ltd Karikali Amman Spinning Mills LT: FBL ICRA BB- 95 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA B+ Karikali Amman Spinning Mills LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA BB- 79.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd limits /ICRA A4 KPR Agrochem Ltd CC ICRA BBB- 1990 Revised from ICRA BBB KPR Agrochem Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 1000 Revised from ICRA BBB KPR Agrochem Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 495 Revised from ICRA BBB L&T Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA+ 29000 Assigned /ICRA A1+ L&T Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA]AA 1000 Outstanding Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA]AA+ 7500 Withdrawn L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA]AA+ 42500 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA]AA+ 3000 Outstanding Programme MAA Mahamaya Industries Ltd FB – CC ICRA D 1492.3 Reaffirmed MAA Mahamaya Industries Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 2822.3 Reaffirmed MAA Mahamaya Industries Ltd NFBL ICRA D / 230.2 Reaffirmed ICRA D MAA Mahamaya Industries Ltd Unallocated ICRA D / 5.2 Reaffirmed ICRA D Nuevo Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB-/ 300 Revised from ICRA A4 ICRA B / Pagro Foods Ltd Working capital Fac ICRA B+ 62.5 Withdrawn Pagro Foods Ltd FB Fac ICRA B+ / 127.5 Withdrawn ICRA A4 Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd LT-CC ICRA BB- 624.3 Reaffirmed Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd LT- Working Capital ICRA BB- 200 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Samhi Hotels Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB 640 Withdrawn Sify Technologies Ltd LT: TL ICRA A+ 2051.8 Reaffirmed Sify Technologies Ltd LT: FB Fac (CC) ICRA A+ 2250 Reaffirmed Sify Technologies Ltd LT: Non-FB Fac (BG) ICRA A+ 2750 Reaffirmed Sify Technologies Ltd LT: NCD programme ICRA A+ 500 Assigned (proposed) Sify Technologies Ltd Long / ST: Non-FBL ICRA A+ / 1120 Reaffirmed (LC) ICRA A1+ Silverglades Infrastructure LT Non-fund based –BG ICRA BB 66.1 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Silverglades Infrastructure LT – Unallocated ICRA BB 1.4 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL ICRA AA+ / 3350 Assigned / ICRA A1+ Outstanding Sravan Ftwz Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 500 Assigned Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Subordinated NCD ICRA A+ 500 Withdrawn programme Sumeet Industries Ltd NCD ICRA BB+ 200 Assigned Volkswagen Group Sales India Fund Based/NFBL ICRA AA+ / 7390 Assigned / Pvt Ltd ICRA A1+ Outstanding Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL ICRA]AA+ / 15330 Assigned / ICRA A1+ Outstanding Woolways (India) Ltd Long/ST Fund based ICRA D / 100 Revised from ICRA D ICRA BB- /ICRA A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.