May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Frost & Sullivan India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A2 120 Affirmed (increased from INR95 mln) Mishrilal Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 50.25 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sharma Construction Company Non-FB WC limit IND A4 30 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Uttarakhand Engineering Non-FB limit IND A4+ 57.5 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HDFC Da December 2010 – III Second Loss Credit IND AA-(SO) 57.7 Affirmed Facility (SLCF) HDFC Da December 2010 – III Purchaser Payouts IND AAA(SO) 307.8 Affirmed In-Style Embroideries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 52.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) In-Style Embroideries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND BB- 15 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Provisional, (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) In-Style Embroideries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 12.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) In-Style Embroideries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Provisional , (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kandarp Constructions (I) Pvt TL (LT) IND D 100 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kandarp Constructions (I) Pvt FB WC limit (LT) IND D/ IND D 60 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Mahanadi Education Society TL facility IND BB 74.5 Assigned Mahanadi Education Society WC facility IND BB 100 Assigned Mishrilal Associates Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B/ IND A4 15 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Platinum Trust March 2016 Second loss credit IND A(SO) 17.3 Affirmed Tranche 1 facility (SLCF) Platinum Trust March 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND AAA (SO) 965 Affirmed Tranche 1 certificates (PTCs) Platinum Trust March 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 578.5 Affirmed Tranche 1 Sharma Construction Company FB WC limit IND B+/ IND A4 62 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sis Hospital & Research Centre TL IND B 62.38 Assigned Uttarakhand Engineering FB limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 40 Assigned Products Pvt Ltd Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 100 Assigned Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 263.01 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.