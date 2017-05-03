May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 2, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Frost & Sullivan India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A2 120 Affirmed
(increased from INR95 mln)
Mishrilal Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 50.25 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Sharma Construction Company Non-FB WC limit IND A4 30 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Uttarakhand Engineering Non-FB limit IND A4+ 57.5 Assigned
Products Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
HDFC Da December 2010 – III Second Loss Credit IND AA-(SO) 57.7 Affirmed
Facility (SLCF)
HDFC Da December 2010 – III Purchaser Payouts IND AAA(SO) 307.8 Affirmed
In-Style Embroideries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 52.5 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
In-Style Embroideries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND BB- 15 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Provisional, (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
In-Style Embroideries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 12.5 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
In-Style Embroideries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 5 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Provisional , (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Kandarp Constructions (I) Pvt TL (LT) IND D 100 Migrated to
Ltd Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Kandarp Constructions (I) Pvt FB WC limit (LT) IND D/ IND D 60 Migrated to
Ltd Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Mahanadi Education Society TL facility IND BB 74.5 Assigned
Mahanadi Education Society WC facility IND BB 100 Assigned
Mishrilal Associates Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B/ IND A4 15 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Platinum Trust March 2016 Second loss credit IND A(SO) 17.3 Affirmed
Tranche 1 facility (SLCF)
Platinum Trust March 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND AAA (SO) 965 Affirmed
Tranche 1 certificates (PTCs)
Platinum Trust March 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 578.5 Affirmed
Tranche 1
Sharma Construction Company FB WC limit IND B+/ IND A4 62 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Sis Hospital & Research Centre TL IND B 62.38 Assigned
Uttarakhand Engineering FB limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Products Pvt Ltd
Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 100 Assigned
Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 263.01 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
