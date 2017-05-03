May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Classic Auto Tubes Ltd ST: FB limits ICRA A2+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Classic Auto Tubes Ltd ST: Non FB limits ICRA A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt CP/ST Debt Programme ICRA A1; 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd Hcl Comnet Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 2480 Reaffirmed India Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned financing) India Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 4000 Outstanding India Wealth Management Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned financing) India Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Lemstone Ceramic Llp NFBL ICRA A4 34 Reaffirmed Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd Non Fund- based – LOC ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd Non Fund- based – BG ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd Non Fund- based – ICRA A4 1 Reaffirmed Forward Contract Limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Classic Auto Tubes Ltd LT: FB limits ICRA A- 62.5 Reaffirmed Classic Auto Tubes Ltd LT: TL ICRA A- 510 Reaffirmed Classic Auto Tubes Ltd LT: Unallocated limitsICRA A- 278.2 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt NCDs ICRA A 4900 Reaffirmed Ltd Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB 325 Assigned Hcl Comnet Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA AA 975.8 Reaffirmed Hcl Comnet Ltd LT/ST fund based & ICRA AA 750 Reaffirmed non FB Fac India Wealth Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding India Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme India Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PP-MLD 25500 Outstanding ICRA AA India Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding Jai Suspension Systems Llp Fund based/ Non-fund ICRA AA- 500 Reaffirmed based (SO) / ICRA A1+(SO) Lemstone Ceramic Llp CC Limits ICRA BB- 72.5 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Lemstone Ceramic Llp TL ICRA BB- 175 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Rayat & Bahra Group Of Fund Based: TL ICRA C 366.1 Upgraded; Institutes: An Educational & Suspension Charitable Society revoked Rayat & Bahra Group Of Fund Based: Overdraft ICRA C 360 Upgraded; Institutes: An Educational & Suspension Charitable Society revoked Rayat & Bahra Group Of Non - Fund Based: BG ICRA C 32 Upgraded; Institutes: An Educational & Suspension Charitable Society revoked Rayat & Bahra Group Of Unallocated ICRA C 21.9 Upgraded; Institutes: An Educational & Suspension Charitable Society revoked Rizon Laminates Pvt Ltd CC ICRA D 30 Reaffirmed Rizon Laminates Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 35.8 Reaffirmed Rizon Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC-sublimit to CC ICRA D Assigned Rizon Laminates Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA D 68.7 Reaffirmed Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB 39 Reaffirmed Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB 72.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)