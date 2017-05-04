May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Metals Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 219.6 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Afflatus International Non-FB limit IND A4+ 20 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Asha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 60 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Continental Milkose (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 125 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Continental Milkose (I) Ltd Proposed non-FB WC IND A4+ 50 Migrated to limit Non- Cooperating Category Provisional , (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) D.R. Shah Construction Co Non-FB WC facility INR A4 22.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Dcs Techno Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 62.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Girraj Ji Stone Crushers Pvt LtdNon-FB WC limit IND A4+ 58.7 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gypsum Structural India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 20 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Harihara Metalloys Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A4+ 40 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Maini Construction Equipments Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 19 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd CP (CP) IND A1+ 1000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Metals Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 4 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Accent Metals Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB- 235 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Afflatus International FB limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 450 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Asha Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 15 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) B.R. Oil Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 2.7 Affirmed (reduced from INR24.4) B.R. Oil Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 60 Affirmed Bhadresh Trading Corporation LtdFB limits (long-and ST)IND D 8500 Downgraded and Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Bhadresh Trading Corporation LtdTL (LT) IND D 686.8 Downgraded and Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Bhadresh Trading Corporation LtdNon-FB limits (ST) IND D 1350 Downgraded and Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Bhagwati Steels FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 185 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Bhagyanagar Green Energy Ltd Senior Bk loan IND BBB 145 Affirmed (outstanding 120.3) Brijbasi Hi-Tech Udyog Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND D 100 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Brijbasi Hi-Tech Udyog Ltd FB WC limit IND D /IND D 85 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Continental Milkose (I) Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 225 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) D.R. Shah Construction Co FB WC facility IND B+ 27.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Dcs Techno Services Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- / IND A4+57.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Garg Industries FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 135 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Garg Industries Non-FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) General Petrochemicals Ltd TL IND BB- 206.24 Assigned General Petrochemicals Ltd FB limit IND BB- 80 Assigned Girraj Ji Stone Crushers Pvt LtdFB WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 13.7 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gypsum Structural India Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 40 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Harihara Metalloys Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BB+ 160 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hdfc Bank Ltd AT1 perpetual debt IND AA+ 100 Assigned Lancer Container Lines Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 70 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Lancer Container Lines Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limit IND B+ / IND A4 50 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Light Craft And Sound Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 44.2 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Light Craft And Sound Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- /IND A4+ 5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Lotus Household Products Pvt LtdTL IND BB 30.39 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Lotus Household Products Pvt LtdFB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 40 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Magic Auto Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 600 Assigned Maini Construction Equipments FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 90 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Mfl Securitisation Trust – Series A1 pass-through IND AA (SO) 2863.5 Assigned XLVIII certificates (PTCs) Mfl Securitisation Trust – Series A2 PTCs IND AA (SO) 119.3 Assigned XLVIII Mfl Securitisation Trust – Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA (SO) 52.2 Assigned XLVIII Mfl Securitisation Trust – Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 253.5 Assigned XLVIII facility (SLCF) Narayan Agro Foods Ltd FB WC limit IND C 70 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Nhc Foods Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 22.6 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Nhc Foods Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 240 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 0.84 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND BBB- 18.8 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Provisional , (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 550 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 1200 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd TL IND AA- 2000 Affirmed Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd TL IND AA- 750 Assigned Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd External commercial IND AA- 1329 Affirmed borrowing Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd Bk Fac IND AA- /IND A1+ 25300 Affirmed Ridley Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND A- (SO) 752.79 Assigned certificates (PTCs) (amortised from INR958.43) Ridley Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND B+ (SO) 132.19 Assigned Sbl Construction Pvt Ltd FB limit (LT) IND C 20 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sbl Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limit (LT) IND C 55 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Provisional, (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sbl Construction Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit(ST) IND C 50 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shree Venkatesh Realties TL IND BB 160 Assigned Sparsh Infratech Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- (SO) 652.7 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tara Syntex Pvt Ltd FB facility IND B+ 50 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vijay Automobiles FB WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 100 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.