May 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anondita Healthcare Non-FB WC limits IND A4 15 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Avadh Rail Infra Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Balaji Fibre Reinforce Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 160 Assigned * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by BFRPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Eastern Construction Company Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Indico Motors Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 20 Assigned Indico Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limits*IND A4+ 50 Assigned * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by BFRPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Iqbal Construction Company NFB WC limit IND A4+ 55 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) J.D. Construction Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 800 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sri Power Generation (I) Pvt LtdNon-FB WC limits IND A4+ 31.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vinod Kumar Pandey Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 40 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akar Tools Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 45 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Akar Tools Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 343 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Akar Tools Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+ 60 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Alex Green Energy Pvt. TL IND BB+ 285.1 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Anondita Healthcare TL IND B+ 40 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Anondita Healthcare FB WC limits IND B+ 70 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Avadh Rail Infra Ltd FB limit IND BB+ / IND A4+150 Affirmed Balaji Fibre Reinforce Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 120 Assigned Balaji Fibre Reinforce Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits* IND BB 80 Assigned * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by BFRPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Eastern Construction Company FB WC limit IND BB 15 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hindusthan Loha Ltd FB limits IND BB 230 Affirmed Hotel Vakratunda TL IND B 62.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Iiert March 2017 Series A PTCs IND AA(SO) 1845.8 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust – Xiv Series A PTCs LT IND A(SO) 191.2 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust – Xiv LF LT IND AAA(SO) 1.4 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust – Xiv SLCF LT IND BBB(SO) 26.9 Affirmed Indico Motors Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 220 Assigned Indico Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits* IND BB 40 Assigned * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by BFRPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Iqbal Construction Company FB WC limit IND BB+ / IND A4+20 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) J.D. Construction FB WC limit IND BB- 250 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kbr Commodities FB WC Fac IND BB 230 Affirmed Kbr Commodities TL IND BB 12 Affirmed Nichem Industries FB WC limit IND BB 150 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Nichem Industries Proposed FB WC limit IND BB 40 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Prits Leather Art Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+145 Assigned Sansar Trust March 2016 SLCF IND A-(SO) 45.5 Affirmed Sansar Trust March 2016 Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO) 525.05 Affirmed Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd Proposed rupee TL IND A 30000 Assigned Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd Proposed WC loan IND A 11100 Assigned Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd Rupee TL IND BBB- 61396 Assigned Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd NFB (BG) facility IND BBB- 14000 Assigned Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 2555 Affirmed (increasedfrom INR2504 ML) Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB+ / IND A4+780 Affirmed (increased from INR545 ML) Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac IND BB+ / IND A4+420 Affirmed Sri Power Generation (I) Pvt LtdLT-loan IND BB 51 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) The Academy Of Engineering And Bk loans IND BB+ 108.25 Assigned Management Trust The Academy Of Engineering And FB WC IND BB+ 250 Assigned Management Trust Vinod Kumar Pandey FB WC limit IND BB 50 Affirmed Yogesh Trading Company FB WC limits LT/ST IND B / IND A4 180 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)