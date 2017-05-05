May 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding Coastal Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA]D 6455 Revised from ICRA A4 Cibi International Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 4 upgraded from ICRA A4 Gmw Pvt Ltd ST Fund based and Non ICRA A4 681.4 Revised from FB Fac ICRA A4+ United Industries ST – Non-fund based ICRA A4 10 Withdrawn Vulcan Industrial Engineering NFBL ICRA A4 205 assigned Co. Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A+(SO) 2500 Assigned Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A+(SO) 1500 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA]A+(SO) 6000 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA]A+(SO) 3000 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA]A+(SO) 2500 Outstanding Ltd Aasan Corporate Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCDs) ICRA]A+(SO) 2500 Outstanding Ltd Adani Logistics Ltd TL ICRA BBB Reaffirmed Chirag Agrofins Pvt Ltd FB – Limits ICRA D 200 Downgraded from ICRA BB- Cibi International Pvt Ltd LT: CC ICRA BB+ 250 upgraded from ICRA BB- Cibi International Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BB+ 45 assigned Cibi International Pvt Ltd Long/ST: Unallocated ICRA BB+ 5 assigned Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Secured Bk lines ICRA AAA 4500 Outstanding programme Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD programme ICRA AAA 100000 Outstanding Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd LT PP-MLD programme PP-MLD ICRA 5000 assigned AAA Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd LT PP-MLD programme PP-MLD ICRA 25341.6 Outstanding AAA Coastal Energy Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA]D 1135 Revised from ICRA BB- Coastal Energy Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA]D 3355 Revised from ICRA BB- / ICRA A4 Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Long-TL ICRA A+& 4000 Reaffirmed & Rating watch with developing implications Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT / ST, ICRA A+& / Reaffirmed interchangeable Fac^ ICRA A1& ^Sub-limit of long-term loans. & Rating watch with developing implications Energon Power Resources Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 7277.8 Revised from ICRA BBB+ Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt Ltd NCD Programme (Tier ICRA BBB 165 upgraded II Debt) from ICRA BBB- Gmw Pvt Ltd LT -TL ICRA BB 31.5 Revised from ICRA BB+ Gmw Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - CC ICRA BB 170 Revised from ICRA BB+ Gmw Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Unallocated ICRA BB / 67.1 Revised ICRA A4 Revised from ICRA BB+/ ICRA A4+ Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) Rating Pvt Ltd -Iamus Sbl Ifmr upgraded Capital 2016 from ICRA BBB+(SO) Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A2 ICRA BB(SO) Rating Pvt Ltd -Iamus Sbl Ifmr upgraded Capital 2016 from ICRA BB- (SO) Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A1 ICRA A(SO) Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -Inguz Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A3 ICRA Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -Inguz Sbl Ifmr BB+(SO) Capital 2016 Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A2 ICRA Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -Inguz Sbl Ifmr BBB+(SO) Capital 2016 Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- Rating Pvt Ltd- Nephthys Sbl (SO) upgraded Ifmr Capital 2014 from ICRA A(SO) Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A2 ICRA Rating Pvt Ltd- Nephthys Sbl BBB(SO) upgraded Ifmr Capital 2014 from ICRA BB+ (SO) Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A1 ICRA A- Ratings Pvt Ltd -Techne Sbl Ifmr (SO) upgraded Capital 2015 from ICRA BBB+(SO) Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A2 ICRA Rating Pvt Ltd -Techne Sbl Ifmr BB+(SO) upgraded Capital 2015 from ICRA BB-(SO) Premier Tex Products Pvt Ltd LT – Fund based ICRA BB+ 50 Reaffirmed S.N.N Textiles Pvt Ltd Long–term: TL ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed S.N.N Textiles Pvt Ltd Long–term: FB Fac ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Cars And Motors Pvt Ltd LT: FBL (Note) ICRA B+ 89 assigned Sarvesh Cars And Motors Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA B+ 35.7 assigned United Industries LT – CC ICRA BB- 140 Withdrawn Vulcan Industrial Engineering FBL ICRA BB- 347 assigned Co. Ltd Vulcan Industrial Engineering Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 137.3 assigned Co. Ltd / ICRA A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 