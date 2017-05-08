May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cusp International Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 50 Assigned Krishna Textile Non-FB Fac INDA4+ 2.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Riddhi Steel & Tube Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 90 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Rkd Construction Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 1925 Assigned Rkd Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 775 Assigned limits* A2 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by RKD to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Saab Engineering Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Samarth Diamond Non-FB Fac IND A3 30 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Srf Ltd CP* IND A1+ 1500 Assigned *The CP will be carved out of fund-based limits, and will be used to fund working capital requirements and achieve finance cost efficiency. V.M. Star Foreign documentary IND A4 150 Migrated to bill purchase Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- H. J. Industries (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND D 37.22 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Anwesha Engineering & Projects TL IND BB+ 239.25 Downgraded Ltd from from IND BBB Anwesha Engineering & Projects FB limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 1250 Downgraded Ltd from from IND BBB Anwesha Engineering & Projects Non-FB limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 2460 Downgraded Ltd from IND BBB /IND A3 Anwesha Engineering & Projects Proposed non-FB limit* Provisional IND 500 Downgraded Ltd BB+ /Provisional from IND BBB IND A4+ /IND A3 * The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by AEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. B.V.S. Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 290 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Bajrang Steel And Alloys Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 140 Assigned Bapashree Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac Provisional IND 97.5 Migrated to B+ Non Cooperating Category Cusp International Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ /IND A4 30 Assigned Krishna Textile TL Fac IND BB- 7.7 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Krishna Textile FB Fac IND BB- /IND A4+ 31.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Laxmi Cotspin Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 140 Migrated to BBB- Non Cooperating Category Laxmi Cotspin Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 10 Migrated to BBB- Non Cooperating Category M/S Shantikalash Jewellers TL IND BB- 47.5 Assigned M/S Shantikalash Jewellers FB WC IND BB- 270 Assigned Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 25 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 65 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 420 Migrated to BB Non Cooperating Category Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 85 Migrated to BB / Provisional Non Cooperating IND A4+ Category Oxford Shelters Pvt Ltd Proposed TL - 650 Withdrawn Parameswara Cotton Mills TL IND B 14 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Parameswara Cotton Mills FB Fac IND B /IND A4 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Parameswara Cotton Mills FB WC limits IND B /IND A4 60 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Rhapso Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO) 38.08 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Rhapso Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND B+(SO) 26.18 Affirmed Riddhi Steel & Tube Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 30 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Riddhi Steel & Tube Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 260 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Riddhi Steel & Tube Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 50 Migrated to BBB- /IND A3 Non Cooperating Category Rkd Construction Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 325 Assigned Rkd Construction Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 975 Assigned Saab Engineering’S Long-TL IND BB+ 96.785 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Saab Engineering’S FB WC limits IND BB+ /IND A4+ 92.31 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Samarth Diamond FB Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 90 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Samarth Diamond ProposedFB Fac Provisional IND 210 Migrated to BBB- Non Cooperating /Provisional IND A3 Category Snehal Impex Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 48.6 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Snehal Impex Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B- 10 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Yogesh Developers FB Fac IND BB- 99 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)