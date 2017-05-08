May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 5, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cusp International Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 50 Assigned
Krishna Textile Non-FB Fac INDA4+ 2.5 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Riddhi Steel & Tube Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 90 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Rkd Construction Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 1925 Assigned
Rkd Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 775 Assigned
limits* A2
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by RKD to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Saab Engineering Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Samarth Diamond Non-FB Fac IND A3 30 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Srf Ltd CP* IND A1+ 1500 Assigned
*The CP will be carved out of fund-based limits, and will be used to fund working capital
requirements and achieve finance cost efficiency.
V.M. Star Foreign documentary IND A4 150 Migrated to
bill purchase Non Cooperating
Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
H. J. Industries (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND D 37.22 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Anwesha Engineering & Projects TL IND BB+ 239.25 Downgraded
Ltd from from IND
BBB
Anwesha Engineering & Projects FB limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 1250 Downgraded
Ltd from from IND
BBB
Anwesha Engineering & Projects Non-FB limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 2460 Downgraded
Ltd from IND BBB
/IND A3
Anwesha Engineering & Projects Proposed non-FB limit* Provisional IND 500 Downgraded
Ltd BB+ /Provisional from IND BBB
IND A4+ /IND A3
* The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the
loan documents for the above facilities by AEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
B.V.S. Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 290 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Bajrang Steel And Alloys Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 140 Assigned
Bapashree Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac Provisional IND 97.5 Migrated to
B+ Non Cooperating
Category
Cusp International Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ /IND A4 30 Assigned
Krishna Textile TL Fac IND BB- 7.7 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Krishna Textile FB Fac IND BB- /IND A4+ 31.5 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Laxmi Cotspin Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 140 Migrated to
BBB- Non Cooperating
Category
Laxmi Cotspin Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 10 Migrated to
BBB- Non Cooperating
Category
M/S Shantikalash Jewellers TL IND BB- 47.5 Assigned
M/S Shantikalash Jewellers FB WC IND BB- 270 Assigned
Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 25 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 65 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 420 Migrated to
BB Non Cooperating
Category
Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 85 Migrated to
BB / Provisional Non Cooperating
IND A4+ Category
Oxford Shelters Pvt Ltd Proposed TL - 650 Withdrawn
Parameswara Cotton Mills TL IND B 14 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Parameswara Cotton Mills FB Fac IND B /IND A4 40 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Parameswara Cotton Mills FB WC limits IND B /IND A4 60 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Rhapso Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO) 38.08 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
Rhapso Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND B+(SO) 26.18 Affirmed
Riddhi Steel & Tube Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 30 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Riddhi Steel & Tube Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 260 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Riddhi Steel & Tube Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 50 Migrated to
BBB- /IND A3 Non Cooperating
Category
Rkd Construction Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 325 Assigned
Rkd Construction Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 975 Assigned
Saab Engineering’S Long-TL IND BB+ 96.785 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Saab Engineering’S FB WC limits IND BB+ /IND A4+ 92.31 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Samarth Diamond FB Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 90 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Samarth Diamond ProposedFB Fac Provisional IND 210 Migrated to
BBB- Non Cooperating
/Provisional IND A3 Category
Snehal Impex Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 48.6 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Snehal Impex Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B- 10 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Yogesh Developers FB Fac IND BB- 99 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
