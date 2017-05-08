May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.P. Food Products Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A3 450 Downgraded from ICRA A3+ Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 1000 Withdrawn Financing) Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 1500 Outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Reliance Communications Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL ICRA A4 73140 Downgraded (including from unallocated) ICRA A3+ Reliance Communications Ltd CP (CP) Programme ICRA A4 20000 Downgraded from ICRA A3+ Reliance Infratel Ltd ST Fund based/Non-FBL ICRA A4 2450 Downgraded to ICRA A3+ Reliance Infratel Ltd ST Debt (STD) ICRA A4 10000 Downgraded Programme to ICRA A3+ Reliance Telecom Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A4 7840 Downgraded from ICRA A3+ Reliance Telecom Ltd CP (CP) Programme ICRA A4 5000 Downgraded from ICRA A3+ Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 # Reaffirmed # Sub limit within fund based cash credit limit of Rs. 4.95 crore Triveni Engineering & Non FB Limits ICRA A1+ 3583.4 Upgraded Industries Ltd from ICRA A1 Triveni Engineering & CP/ ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 250 Upgraded Industries Ltd from ICRA A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LT: FB limits ICRA BBB- 750 Downgraded from ICRA BBB B.P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BBB- 612.9 Downgraded from ICRA BBB B.P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA BBB- 187.1 Downgraded limits /A3 from ICRA BBB/A3+ Chandralok Textile Industries FB Limits ICRA B- 93.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 6000 Outstanding Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 6000 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Electronic Payment And TL ICRA BBB 802.5 Assigned / Services Pvt Ltd Outstanding Electronic Payment And Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 247.5 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Harpyari Devi Welfare Society FB Limits ICRA BB+ 243.5 Reaffirmed Innovador Traders Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) ICRA AA- 5150 Outstanding Innovador Traders Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) Prov ICRA 4150 Assigned AA- Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB+ 2077.5 Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd. Kaya Knits FBL ICRA B 99 Reaffirmed Kaya Knits Unallocated limits ICRA B /A4 1 Reaffirmed Reliance Communications Ltd NCD (NCD) Programme ICRA BB 50000 Downgraded from ICRA BBB Reliance Communications Ltd LT FB/Non-FBL ICRA BB 281160 Downgraded (including from unallocated) ICRA BBB Reliance Infratel Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA BB 22710 Downgraded (including from ICRA BBB unallocated) Reliance Telecom Ltd LT FB (including ICRA BB 8120 Downgraded unallocated) from ICRA BBB Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd FB Limits ICRA B 105.1 Downgraded from ICRA B+ Rolex Lanolin Products Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 30.9 Downgraded from ICRA B+/A4 Triveni Engineering & FB Limits ICRA A+ 14250 Upgraded Industries Ltd from ICRA A Triveni Engineering & TL ICRA A+ 2927.6 Upgraded Industries Ltd from ICRA A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)