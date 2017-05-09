May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 8, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 13.5 Assigned
Batliboi Environmental NFB WC limit IND A4 2.5 Migrated to
Engineering Ltd Non-
Cooperating
Category
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1500 Affirmed
Ltd
Canon Engineering Constructions Non-FB WC limits IND A4 40 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Canon Engineering Constructions Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 50 Migrated to
limits A4 Non-
Cooperating
Category
Nirmala Polyropes India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 34 Affirmed
(increased from INR30.2)
P.N.Tex India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 30 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Prime Retail (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 7.5 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Prime Retail (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 7.5 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Prime Retail (I) Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 12.5 Migrated to
limit A4+ Non-
Cooperating
Category
Prime Retail (I) Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 12.5 Migrated to
limit A4+ Non-
Cooperating
Category
R.V.R. Technologies Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 10 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Sri Balaji Traders Non-FB Fac IND A4 30 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Sunteck Realty Ltd Overdraft IND A1+ 200 Affirmed
facility/Short-TL#
(reduced from INR220) # Includes bank guarantee and letter of credit totalling INR100 million
Svarrnim Infrastructures Pvt LtdNon-FB limit IND A4 147.5 Assigned
Trent Chemical Industries Non-FB WC limits IND A3 55 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (LT) IND D 162.5 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 6.4 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 273.4 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB 60 Assigned
Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 296 Assigned
Akshat Agro Milling Company Pvt TL IND BB- 99 Migrated to
Ltd Non-
Cooperating
Category
Akshat Agro Milling Company Pvt FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 150 Migrated to
Ltd Non-
Cooperating
Category
Batliboi Environmental CC IND B- 6.5 Migrated to
Engineering Ltd Non-
Cooperating
Category
Bhansali Engineering Polymers FB WC limits IND BB+ 600 Affirmed
Ltd
Canon Engineering Constructions FB WC limits IND B+ /IND A4 20 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Canon Engineering Constructions Proposed FB WC limits Provisional B+ 10 Migrated to
/Provisional IND Non-
A4 Cooperating
Category
Continental Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL IND D 2189 Downgraded
from IND A+
Continental Hospitals Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D/IND D 170.7 Downgraded
from IND
A+/IND A1+
Kamadgiri Oils Pvt Ltd TL - 3 Withdrawn
Kamadgiri Oils Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 103 Affirmed
(reduced from INR110)
Magma Fincorp Ltd- Mfl Series A1 pass-through IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xxxiii certificates (PTCs)
Magma Fincorp Ltd- Mfl Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xxxiii
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xlvii
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xlvii
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xlvii
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xlvii
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xxxiii
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xxxiii facility (SLCF)
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xxxiv
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xxxiv
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xxxiv
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xxxiv
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xxxv
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xxxv
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xxxv
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xxxv
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xxxvi
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xxxvi
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xxxvi
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xxxvi
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xxxvii
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xxxvii
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xxxvii
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xxxvii
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust Xliii
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust Xliii
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust Xliii
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust Xliii
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust Xliv
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust Xliv
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust Xliv
Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust Xliv
Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL Series A1 pass-through IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - X certificates (PTCs)
Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - X
Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - X
Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - X facility
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xi
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xi
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xi
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xi
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xii
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xii
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xii
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust – Xii
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xiii
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xiii
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xiii
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xiii
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xiv
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xiv
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xiv
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xiv
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xv
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xv
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xv
Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed
Securitisation Trust - Xv
Man Tubinox Ltd Proposed LT FB limits# - 100 Withdrawn
# The rating on the proposed fund-based limits has been withdrawn as the company has not gone
ahead with the pro
Man Tubinox Ltd TL* IND C 1250 Downgraded
from IND BB+
* Not disbursed
Man Tubinox Ltd FB WC facility (LT) IND D 95 Downgraded
from IND BB+
Man Tubinox Ltd Non-FB WC facility (ST)IND D 230 Downgraded
from IND BB+
Matrix Bizcom Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B + /IND A4 250 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Ms Solvex Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 100 Assigned
Ms Solvex Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 140 Assigned
Nirmala Polyropes India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 38 Affirmed
(reduced from INR75)
Nirmala Polyropes India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 35 Affirmed
P.N.Tex India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 181.81 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
P.N.Tex India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- /IND A4+ 50 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Pelican Rubber Ltd FB limits (LT) IND D 230 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Pelican Rubber Ltd TL limits (LT) IND D 30 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Pelican Rubber Ltd Non-FB limits (long/ IND D 255 Migrated to
ST) Non-
Cooperating
Category
Prime Retail (I) Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 310 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Prime Retail (I) Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 310 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Prime Retail (I) Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 80 Migrated to
BB+ Non-
Cooperating
Category
Prime Retail (I) Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 80 Migrated to
BB+ Non-
Cooperating
Category
R.V.R. Technologies Ltd FB limits IND B- 45 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
R.V.R. Technologies Ltd TL IND B- 10 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 190 Assigned
Sri Balaji Traders FB Fac IND B+ 60 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Sunteck Realty Ltd TL IND A+ 1530 Affirmed
(reduced from INR 1,600)
Sunteck Realty Ltd NCDs (NCDs)* IND A+ 350 Affirmed
(reduced from INR550) * Details on NCDs are given in Annexure
Sunteck Realty Ltd Proposed NCDs Provisional IND 650 Affirmed
A+
(increased from INR450)
Surya Fab FB limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 100 Affirmed
(increased from INR70)
Svarrnim Infrastructures Pvt LtdFB limit IND B+ /IND A4 50 Assigned
Swami Yoganand Charitable Trust TL IND D 49.5 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Swami Yoganand Charitable Trust WC facility IND D 30 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
T Bhimjyani Realty Pvt Ltd Long-TL - 2250 Withdrawn
Tapasya Shiksha Samiti Proposed TL Provisional IND 60 Migrated to
BB- Non-
Cooperating
Category
The Chunilal Motiram Ginning FB WC limits IND B- 600 Migrated to
Factory Non-
Cooperating
Category
Trent Chemical Industries FB WC limits IND BBB- 75 Affirmed
Trent Chemical Industries TL IND BBB- 410 Affirmed
(reduced from INR470)
Vapi Eco Energy Ltd TL IND B 90.6 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Vapi Eco Energy Ltd FB WC limits IND B / IND A4 15 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)