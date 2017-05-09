May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 13.5 Assigned Batliboi Environmental NFB WC limit IND A4 2.5 Migrated to Engineering Ltd Non- Cooperating Category Bhansali Engineering Polymers Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1500 Affirmed Ltd Canon Engineering Constructions Non-FB WC limits IND A4 40 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Canon Engineering Constructions Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 50 Migrated to limits A4 Non- Cooperating Category Nirmala Polyropes India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 34 Affirmed (increased from INR30.2) P.N.Tex India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 30 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Prime Retail (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 7.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Prime Retail (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 7.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Prime Retail (I) Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 12.5 Migrated to limit A4+ Non- Cooperating Category Prime Retail (I) Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 12.5 Migrated to limit A4+ Non- Cooperating Category R.V.R. Technologies Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 10 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Sri Balaji Traders Non-FB Fac IND A4 30 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Sunteck Realty Ltd Overdraft IND A1+ 200 Affirmed facility/Short-TL# (reduced from INR220) # Includes bank guarantee and letter of credit totalling INR100 million Svarrnim Infrastructures Pvt LtdNon-FB limit IND A4 147.5 Assigned Trent Chemical Industries Non-FB WC limits IND A3 55 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (LT) IND D 162.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 6.4 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 273.4 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB 60 Assigned Akshar Spintex Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 296 Assigned Akshat Agro Milling Company Pvt TL IND BB- 99 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category Akshat Agro Milling Company Pvt FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 150 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category Batliboi Environmental CC IND B- 6.5 Migrated to Engineering Ltd Non- Cooperating Category Bhansali Engineering Polymers FB WC limits IND BB+ 600 Affirmed Ltd Canon Engineering Constructions FB WC limits IND B+ /IND A4 20 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Canon Engineering Constructions Proposed FB WC limits Provisional B+ 10 Migrated to /Provisional IND Non- A4 Cooperating Category Continental Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL IND D 2189 Downgraded from IND A+ Continental Hospitals Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D/IND D 170.7 Downgraded from IND A+/IND A1+ Kamadgiri Oils Pvt Ltd TL - 3 Withdrawn Kamadgiri Oils Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 103 Affirmed (reduced from INR110) Magma Fincorp Ltd- Mfl Series A1 pass-through IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xxxiii certificates (PTCs) Magma Fincorp Ltd- Mfl Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xxxiii Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xlvii Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xlvii Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xlvii Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xlvii Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xxxiii Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xxxiii facility (SLCF) Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xxxiv Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xxxiv Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xxxiv Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xxxiv Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xxxv Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xxxv Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xxxv Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xxxv Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xxxvi Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xxxvi Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xxxvi Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xxxvi Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xxxvii Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xxxvii Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xxxvii Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xxxvii Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust Xliii Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust Xliii Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust Xliii Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust Xliii Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust Xliv Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust Xliv Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust Xliv Magma Fincorp Ltd-MFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust Xliv Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL Series A1 pass-through IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - X certificates (PTCs) Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - X Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - X Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - X facility Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xi Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xi Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xi Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xi Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xii Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xii Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xii Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust – Xii Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xiii Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xiii Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xiii Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xiii Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xiv Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xiv Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xiv Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xiv Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A1 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xv Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xv Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL LF IND AAA(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xv Magma Itl Finance Ltd- MIFL SLCF IND BBB(SO) Affirmed Securitisation Trust - Xv Man Tubinox Ltd Proposed LT FB limits# - 100 Withdrawn # The rating on the proposed fund-based limits has been withdrawn as the company has not gone ahead with the pro Man Tubinox Ltd TL* IND C 1250 Downgraded from IND BB+ * Not disbursed Man Tubinox Ltd FB WC facility (LT) IND D 95 Downgraded from IND BB+ Man Tubinox Ltd Non-FB WC facility (ST)IND D 230 Downgraded from IND BB+ Matrix Bizcom Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B + /IND A4 250 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Ms Solvex Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 100 Assigned Ms Solvex Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 140 Assigned Nirmala Polyropes India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 38 Affirmed (reduced from INR75) Nirmala Polyropes India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 35 Affirmed P.N.Tex India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 181.81 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category P.N.Tex India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- /IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Pelican Rubber Ltd FB limits (LT) IND D 230 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Pelican Rubber Ltd TL limits (LT) IND D 30 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Pelican Rubber Ltd Non-FB limits (long/ IND D 255 Migrated to ST) Non- Cooperating Category Prime Retail (I) Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 310 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Prime Retail (I) Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 310 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Prime Retail (I) Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 80 Migrated to BB+ Non- Cooperating Category Prime Retail (I) Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 80 Migrated to BB+ Non- Cooperating Category R.V.R. Technologies Ltd FB limits IND B- 45 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category R.V.R. Technologies Ltd TL IND B- 10 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 190 Assigned Sri Balaji Traders FB Fac IND B+ 60 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Sunteck Realty Ltd TL IND A+ 1530 Affirmed (reduced from INR 1,600) Sunteck Realty Ltd NCDs (NCDs)* IND A+ 350 Affirmed (reduced from INR550) * Details on NCDs are given in Annexure Sunteck Realty Ltd Proposed NCDs Provisional IND 650 Affirmed A+ (increased from INR450) Surya Fab FB limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 100 Affirmed (increased from INR70) Svarrnim Infrastructures Pvt LtdFB limit IND B+ /IND A4 50 Assigned Swami Yoganand Charitable Trust TL IND D 49.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Swami Yoganand Charitable Trust WC facility IND D 30 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category T Bhimjyani Realty Pvt Ltd Long-TL - 2250 Withdrawn Tapasya Shiksha Samiti Proposed TL Provisional IND 60 Migrated to BB- Non- Cooperating Category The Chunilal Motiram Ginning FB WC limits IND B- 600 Migrated to Factory Non- Cooperating Category Trent Chemical Industries FB WC limits IND BBB- 75 Affirmed Trent Chemical Industries TL IND BBB- 410 Affirmed (reduced from INR470) Vapi Eco Energy Ltd TL IND B 90.6 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Vapi Eco Energy Ltd FB WC limits IND B / IND A4 15 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)