May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
R. Krishnamurthy & Co. BG ICRA A4 70 Reaffirmed
Santhoshimathaa Edible Oil NFBL ICRA A4+ 410 Reaffirmed
Refinery Pvt Ltd
Wadhwani Commodities Trading FB – Buyers’ Credit ICRA A4 90 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Camden Industries Ltd NCD 1 ICRA AAA(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed
Camden Industries Ltd NCD 2 ICRA AAA(SO) 3400 Outstanding
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FBL - -
(reduced from Rs 200.00 crore)
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd FB Limits towards - -
Working Capital Margin
(reduced from Rs 100.00 crore)
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd TL ICRA A+ 40999.9 Upgraded
from ICRA A-
(reduced from Rs 4987.00 crore)
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA A+ 3230 Upgraded
from ICRA A-
(reduced from Rs 350.00 crore)
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A+ 29830.7 Upgraded
from ICRA A2+
(reduced from Rs 4327.00 crore)
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT/ST Unallocated** ICRA A+ / 26519.4 Upgraded
ICRA A1+ from ICRA A-
/ ICRA A2+
** Part of these limits (Rs 94.00 crore) were rated as proposed short term limits earlier.
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Issuer Rating IrA+ -
R. Krishnamurthy & Co. CC ICRA BB 80 Reaffirmed
R. Krishnamurthy & Co. Unallocated ICRA BB / 150 Reaffirmed
ICRA A4
Sai International TL ICRA B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed
Sai International CC ICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sai International Buyer’s Credit ICRA B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Santhoshimathaa Edible Oil FB – TL ICRA BB+ 166 Reaffirmed
Refinery Pvt Ltd
Santhoshimathaa Edible Oil Unallocated ICRA BB+ / 24 Reaffirmed
Refinery Pvt Ltd ICRA A4+
Sheel Diamond Exports Ltd FBL ICRA BB 850 Reaffirmed
Sheel Diamond Exports Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 300 Reaffirmed
Sheel Gems FBL ICRA BB 870 Reaffirmed
Sheel Gems Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 80 Reaffirmed
Wadhwani Commodities Trading FB – CC ICRA BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Western Hill Foods Ltd FBL ICRA D 238.1 Assigned
Western Hill Foods Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 31.9 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
