May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- R. Krishnamurthy & Co. BG ICRA A4 70 Reaffirmed Santhoshimathaa Edible Oil NFBL ICRA A4+ 410 Reaffirmed Refinery Pvt Ltd Wadhwani Commodities Trading FB – Buyers’ Credit ICRA A4 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Camden Industries Ltd NCD 1 ICRA AAA(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Camden Industries Ltd NCD 2 ICRA AAA(SO) 3400 Outstanding Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FBL - - (reduced from Rs 200.00 crore) Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd FB Limits towards - - Working Capital Margin (reduced from Rs 100.00 crore) Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd TL ICRA A+ 40999.9 Upgraded from ICRA A- (reduced from Rs 4987.00 crore) Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA A+ 3230 Upgraded from ICRA A- (reduced from Rs 350.00 crore) Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A+ 29830.7 Upgraded from ICRA A2+ (reduced from Rs 4327.00 crore) Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT/ST Unallocated** ICRA A+ / 26519.4 Upgraded ICRA A1+ from ICRA A- / ICRA A2+ ** Part of these limits (Rs 94.00 crore) were rated as proposed short term limits earlier. Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Issuer Rating IrA+ - R. Krishnamurthy & Co. CC ICRA BB 80 Reaffirmed R. Krishnamurthy & Co. Unallocated ICRA BB / 150 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Sai International TL ICRA B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Sai International CC ICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sai International Buyer’s Credit ICRA B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Santhoshimathaa Edible Oil FB – TL ICRA BB+ 166 Reaffirmed Refinery Pvt Ltd Santhoshimathaa Edible Oil Unallocated ICRA BB+ / 24 Reaffirmed Refinery Pvt Ltd ICRA A4+ Sheel Diamond Exports Ltd FBL ICRA BB 850 Reaffirmed Sheel Diamond Exports Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 300 Reaffirmed Sheel Gems FBL ICRA BB 870 Reaffirmed Sheel Gems Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 80 Reaffirmed Wadhwani Commodities Trading FB – CC ICRA BB- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Western Hill Foods Ltd FBL ICRA D 238.1 Assigned Western Hill Foods Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 31.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)