May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 100 Affirmed Efc Logistics India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 350 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Infosoft Digital Design & Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 120 Migrated to Services Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Joseph John’S (Joseph) Non-FB Fac IND A4 30 Affirmed Joseph John’S (Joseph) Proposed non-FB Fac* Provisional IND 10 Assigned A4 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by Joseph to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. LMJ Logistics Ltd WC limits IND BBB + IND A2+869.93 Assigned Sahil Polyplast Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 15 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Sahil Polyplast Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 10 Migrated to A4 Non - Cooperating Category Sanco Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 154 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Terai Tea Co. Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 20 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB /IND A3+ 190 Affirmed Efc Logistics India Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 285 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category EFC Logistics India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 443.3 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Fortune Spirit Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 150 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Gonda Nagar Palika Parishad LT IND BB- - Assigned Il&Fs Transportation Investment LT senior debt rating Provisional IND Assigned Trust’ AA+ India Standard Loan Trust-Xl PTC (PTCs) - Series A IND A(SO) 1566.38 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust-Xl Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 15.7 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust-Xl Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 53.26 Assigned facility Infosoft Digital Design & FB WC limit IND BB/IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Services Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Interlink Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 150 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Johnson Jewelers FB limits IND B+ 150 Assigned Joseph John’S (Joseph) FB Fac IND B+ /IND A4 90 Affirmed Joseph John’S (Joseph) Proposed FB Fac* Provisional IND 20 Assigned B+ /Provisional IND A4 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by Joseph to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Jupiter Trust A Jan 13 Series A pass-through IND AA+(SO) 2.6 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Jupiter Trust A Jan 13 Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 185.6 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Kamal Krishna Builders Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 62.5 Assigned Karan Rice Mills FB WC limit IND B 99 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Regency Hospital Ltd TL IND BBB- 541.22 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Regency Hospital Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB-/IND A3 153.91 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Regency Hospital Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND BBB-/IND A3 47.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Sahibzada Timber & Ply Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 200 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Sahil Polyplast Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 90 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Sahil Polyplast Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 35 Migrated to B+ /Provisional Non - IND A4 Cooperating Category Sanco Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 180 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Sandhu Poultry Farm TL IND BB- 20.7 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Sandhu Poultry Farm FB WC limits IND BB-/ IND A4+ 40 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Seagull Trust I Series A1 pass-through IND AA+ 2047.7 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd FB WC IND BBB- /IND A3 2660 Downgraded and Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC IND BBB- /IND A3 7790 Downgraded and Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Proposed WC Provisional IND 2050 Downgraded and BBB-/IND A3 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shiw Prasad Jyoti Prasad FB WC limit IND BB 800 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Shukrana Impex Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/IND A4 50 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Sunny Star Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 99.7 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Terai Tea Co. Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 216.03 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)