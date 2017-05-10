May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd Non FB Facility ICRA A1 1250 Reaffirmed
Jal Exports ST NFBL – LOC ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed
L&T Interstate Road Corridor NCD ICRA A1+ 528.5 Withdrawn
Ltd (SO)
Maris Spinners Ltd FBL ICRA A4 45 Reaffirmed
Maris Spinners Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 55 Reaffirmed
Non-Fund Based Limits FBL (Sublimit) ICRA A4 Reaffirmed
Non-Fund Based Limits Non-FBL (Sub-limit) ICRA A4 Reaffirmed
Sanghi Industries Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A2+ 150 Outstanding
Sheba Properties Ltd ST FBL# ICRA A1+ 55230 Assigned
# Interchangeable between short term and long term fund based limits,
out of Rs. 5,523 crore long term fund based utilization is subject
to a limit of Rs. 5,223 crore
Sheba Properties Ltd CP/ST Debt ICRA A1+ 60000 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aptus Value Housing Finance PTC Series A1 ICRA AA(SO) Withdrawn
India Ltd –Astraea Sbl Ifmr
Capital 2015
Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A 70691.3 Reaffirmed
Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd CC Facility ICRA A 12000 Reaffirmed
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) Withdrawn
-Antiope Ifmr Capital 2016
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA Withdrawn
-Antiope Ifmr Capital 2016 BBB+(SO)
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) Withdrawn
Ltd -Arryn Ifmr Capital 2016
Chandan Trading Corporation LT- CC ICRA BB- 68 Reaffirmed
Future Entertainment Pvt Ltd Long-TL ICRA BBB- 1750 Reaffirmed
Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA AA-(SO) Withdrawn
Ltd -Brizo Ifmr Capital 2015
Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB(SO) Withdrawn
Ltd -Brizo Ifmr Capital 2015
Jal Exports LT / ST FBL – PC/PCFC ICRA B- 65 Revised from
/ICRA A4 ICRA B+/ICRA
A4
Jal Exports LT / ST FBL – ICRA B- 55 Revised from
FDB/FBE/BRD/Rupee /ICRA A4 ICRA B+/ICRA
Advance A4
L&T Interstate Road Corridor NCD ICRA AAA 2455 Reaffirmed
Ltd (SO)
Maris Spinners Ltd CC ICRA BB- 265 Reaffirmed
Maris Spinners Ltd TL ICRA BB- 167.7 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) Confirmed as
-Quetzal Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 final
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+(SO) Confirmed as
-Quetzal Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 final
Nandyala Satyanarayana Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 19 Assigned
/ICRA A4
Nandyala Satyanarayana FB ICRA BB- 1276 Assigned /
/ICRA A4; Outstanding
Nandyala Satyanarayana Non FB ICRA BB- 5 Assigned
/ICRA A4;
Punjab Retail Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based – CC ICRA BBB- 480 Reaffirmed
Sadasat Corn Products Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B+ 20 Withdrawn
Sadasat Corn Products Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 35 Withdrawn
Sanghi Industries Ltd TL ICRA A- 2000 Assigned
Sanghi Industries Ltd LT Fund Based-CC ICRA A- 1850 Outstanding
Sheba Properties Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA A+ 4150 Assigned
Sheba Properties Ltd NCDs ICRA AA 40000 Assigned
Sheba Properties Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 14000 Assigned
Sheba Properties Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 128500 Assigned
Sheba Properties Ltd LT FBL# ICRA AA 52230 Assigned
# Interchangeable between short term and long term fund based limits,
out of Rs. 5,523 crore long term fund based utilization is subject
to a limit of Rs. 5,223 crore
Sheba Properties Ltd Non-FBL ICRA AA 26320 Assigned
Shree Cotex FB – CC ICRA B 70 Reaffirmed
Shree Cotex FB – TL ICRA B 6.8 Reaffirmed
Shree Cotex Unallocated ICRA B 14.2 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
