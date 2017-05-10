May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd Non FB Facility ICRA A1 1250 Reaffirmed Jal Exports ST NFBL – LOC ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed L&T Interstate Road Corridor NCD ICRA A1+ 528.5 Withdrawn Ltd (SO) Maris Spinners Ltd FBL ICRA A4 45 Reaffirmed Maris Spinners Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 55 Reaffirmed Non-Fund Based Limits FBL (Sublimit) ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Non-Fund Based Limits Non-FBL (Sub-limit) ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Sanghi Industries Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A2+ 150 Outstanding Sheba Properties Ltd ST FBL# ICRA A1+ 55230 Assigned # Interchangeable between short term and long term fund based limits, out of Rs. 5,523 crore long term fund based utilization is subject to a limit of Rs. 5,223 crore Sheba Properties Ltd CP/ST Debt ICRA A1+ 60000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aptus Value Housing Finance PTC Series A1 ICRA AA(SO) Withdrawn India Ltd –Astraea Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A 70691.3 Reaffirmed Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd CC Facility ICRA A 12000 Reaffirmed Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) Withdrawn -Antiope Ifmr Capital 2016 Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA Withdrawn -Antiope Ifmr Capital 2016 BBB+(SO) Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) Withdrawn Ltd -Arryn Ifmr Capital 2016 Chandan Trading Corporation LT- CC ICRA BB- 68 Reaffirmed Future Entertainment Pvt Ltd Long-TL ICRA BBB- 1750 Reaffirmed Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A1 ICRA AA-(SO) Withdrawn Ltd -Brizo Ifmr Capital 2015 Future Financial Servicess Pvt PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB(SO) Withdrawn Ltd -Brizo Ifmr Capital 2015 Jal Exports LT / ST FBL – PC/PCFC ICRA B- 65 Revised from /ICRA A4 ICRA B+/ICRA A4 Jal Exports LT / ST FBL – ICRA B- 55 Revised from FDB/FBE/BRD/Rupee /ICRA A4 ICRA B+/ICRA Advance A4 L&T Interstate Road Corridor NCD ICRA AAA 2455 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) Maris Spinners Ltd CC ICRA BB- 265 Reaffirmed Maris Spinners Ltd TL ICRA BB- 167.7 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) Confirmed as -Quetzal Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 final Muthoot Capital Services Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+(SO) Confirmed as -Quetzal Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 final Nandyala Satyanarayana Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 19 Assigned /ICRA A4 Nandyala Satyanarayana FB ICRA BB- 1276 Assigned / /ICRA A4; Outstanding Nandyala Satyanarayana Non FB ICRA BB- 5 Assigned /ICRA A4; Punjab Retail Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based – CC ICRA BBB- 480 Reaffirmed Sadasat Corn Products Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B+ 20 Withdrawn Sadasat Corn Products Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 35 Withdrawn Sanghi Industries Ltd TL ICRA A- 2000 Assigned Sanghi Industries Ltd LT Fund Based-CC ICRA A- 1850 Outstanding Sheba Properties Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA A+ 4150 Assigned Sheba Properties Ltd NCDs ICRA AA 40000 Assigned Sheba Properties Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 14000 Assigned Sheba Properties Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 128500 Assigned Sheba Properties Ltd LT FBL# ICRA AA 52230 Assigned # Interchangeable between short term and long term fund based limits, out of Rs. 5,523 crore long term fund based utilization is subject to a limit of Rs. 5,223 crore Sheba Properties Ltd Non-FBL ICRA AA 26320 Assigned Shree Cotex FB – CC ICRA B 70 Reaffirmed Shree Cotex FB – TL ICRA B 6.8 Reaffirmed Shree Cotex Unallocated ICRA B 14.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)