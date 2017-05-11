May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Motor Agencies Non- FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Mahindra & Mahindra Non-FB WC limits: LOC IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed / BG Mahindra & Mahindra CP IND A1+ 7000 Affirmed Power & Instrumentation Non-FB limits IND A4+ 160 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarohi Constructions FB WC limit IND B+ 100 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Anand Motor Agencies FB WC limits IND BB 198 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Asha Stone Crusher FB limit IND B 30 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Asha Stone Crusher TL IND B 20 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Centre For Digestive And Kidney TL IND A+(SO)/RWN 2200 Placed on RWN Diseases Cheer Sagar Exports FB limit IND BB 96 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category India Standard Loan Trust Xlvi Series A pass-through Provisional IND 424.64 Assigned certificates (PTCs) AA India Standard Loan Trust Xlvi Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND 4.25 Assigned AAA India Standard Loan Trust Xlvi Second loss credit Provisional IND 21.23 Assigned facility (SLCF) BBB Kbs Industries FB limit IND B 100 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Kbs Industries TL IND B 9.9 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Mahasemam Trust Bk loans IND BBB- 439.39 Affirmed Mahasemam Trust Bk loans IND BBB- 200* Assigned *The assignment of final ratings follows the receipt of transaction confirmation by Ind-Ra from the issuer. Mahindra & Mahindra NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 4750 Affirmed Natural Product Bio Tech Proposed TL* Provisional IND 200 Assigned BB- * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by NPBL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. The maturity date for the facility is as per the proposal submitted to the bank. Platinum Trust February 2015 Second loss credit IND A+ 129 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Platinum Trust February 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA 517.9 Affirmed Platinum Trust March 2015 – Second loss credit IND A+ 97.3 Affirmed Tranche Ii facility (SLCF) Platinum Trust March 2015 – Series A2 PTCs IND AAA 472.8 Affirmed Tranche Ii Power & Instrumentation FB limits IND BB- 140 Affirmed Power & Instrumentation Non-FB limits* IND BB-/A4+ 100 Affirmed *Includes fund-based sublimit Ravindranath Ge Medical TL IND A+/RWN 1600 Placed on RWN Associates Shiv Shakti Rice Mills FB WC limit IND B 150 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Tarun Oils FB WC limit IND B+ 81.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollways Bk loans IND BBB- 17560 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)