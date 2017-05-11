May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 10, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Motor Agencies Non- FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Mahindra & Mahindra Non-FB WC limits: LOC IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed
/ BG
Mahindra & Mahindra CP IND A1+ 7000 Affirmed
Power & Instrumentation Non-FB limits IND A4+ 160 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarohi Constructions FB WC limit IND B+ 100 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Anand Motor Agencies FB WC limits IND BB 198 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Asha Stone Crusher FB limit IND B 30 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Asha Stone Crusher TL IND B 20 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Centre For Digestive And Kidney TL IND A+(SO)/RWN 2200 Placed on RWN
Diseases
Cheer Sagar Exports FB limit IND BB 96 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
India Standard Loan Trust Xlvi Series A pass-through Provisional IND 424.64 Assigned
certificates (PTCs) AA
India Standard Loan Trust Xlvi Liquidity facility (LF)Provisional IND 4.25 Assigned
AAA
India Standard Loan Trust Xlvi Second loss credit Provisional IND 21.23 Assigned
facility (SLCF) BBB
Kbs Industries FB limit IND B 100 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Kbs Industries TL IND B 9.9 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Mahasemam Trust Bk loans IND BBB- 439.39 Affirmed
Mahasemam Trust Bk loans IND BBB- 200* Assigned
*The assignment of final ratings follows the receipt of transaction confirmation by Ind-Ra from
the issuer.
Mahindra & Mahindra NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 4750 Affirmed
Natural Product Bio Tech Proposed TL* Provisional IND 200 Assigned
BB-
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan
documents for the above facility by NPBL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. The maturity date for
the facility is as per the proposal submitted to the bank.
Platinum Trust February 2015 Second loss credit IND A+ 129 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
Platinum Trust February 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA 517.9 Affirmed
Platinum Trust March 2015 – Second loss credit IND A+ 97.3 Affirmed
Tranche Ii facility (SLCF)
Platinum Trust March 2015 – Series A2 PTCs IND AAA 472.8 Affirmed
Tranche Ii
Power & Instrumentation FB limits IND BB- 140 Affirmed
Power & Instrumentation Non-FB limits* IND BB-/A4+ 100 Affirmed
*Includes fund-based sublimit
Ravindranath Ge Medical TL IND A+/RWN 1600 Placed on RWN
Associates
Shiv Shakti Rice Mills FB WC limit IND B 150 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Tarun Oils FB WC limit IND B+ 81.5 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollways Bk loans IND BBB- 17560 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)