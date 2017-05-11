May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd ST: LOC ICRA A4 400 Reaffirmed Gic Housing Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Gic Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd ST fund based/non-FBL ICRA A1 150 Reaffirmed Rajgangpur Ispat Udyog FBL ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Sharekhan Financial Services CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ - Assigned Pvt Ltd financing) Sharekhan Financial Services CP/ST debt programme ICRA A1+ - Outstanding Pvt Ltd Skg Timbers Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A4 180 Reaffirmed William Industries Pvt Ltd PC / FBP as Sub limit ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed of CC William Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting as ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed Sub limit of CC LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aircel Cellular Ltd FB/Non-FBL ICRA BBB 17,4790^Revised from ICRA BBB+ ^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limit Aircel Ltd FB/Non-FBL ICRA BBB 174790^ Revised from ICRA BBB+ ^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limit Aircel Smart Money Ltd FB/Non-FBL ICRA BBB 174790^ Revised from ICRA BBB+ ^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limit Ambuthirtha Power Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 1250 Reaffirmed Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd LT: CC ICRA B 400 Reaffirmed Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA B 75 Reaffirmed Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd ST/LT: Unallocated ICRA B/A4 25 Reaffirmed Azure Power Infrastructure Rupee TL ICRA BBB+ 2600 Upgraded Pvt. Ltd. from ICRA BBB Dishnet Wireless Ltd FB/Non-FBL ICRA BBB 174790^ Revised from ICRA BBB+ ^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group; interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limit Gic Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA+ 85000 Reaffirmed Gic Housing Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA+ 5500 Reaffirmed Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd LT FBL ICRA A+ 700 Upgraded from ICRA A Rajgangpur Ispat Udyog CC ICRA B- 30 Reaffirmed Skg Timbers Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed Soham Mannapitlu Power Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 544 Reaffirmed Srilanand Mansions Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 400 Assigned Srilanand Mansions Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA BBB- 100 Assigned Team Krian FB Fac ICRA BB+ 150 Assigned / outstanding William Industries Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 70 Reaffirmed Yaaganti Seeds Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB- 180 Placed on notice of withdrawal Yaaganti Seeds Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BBB- 20 Placed on notice of withdrawal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.