May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd ST: LOC ICRA A4 400 Reaffirmed
Gic Housing Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Gic Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd ST fund based/non-FBL ICRA A1 150 Reaffirmed
Rajgangpur Ispat Udyog FBL ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed
Sharekhan Financial Services CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ - Assigned
Pvt Ltd financing)
Sharekhan Financial Services CP/ST debt programme ICRA A1+ - Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Skg Timbers Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A4 180 Reaffirmed
William Industries Pvt Ltd PC / FBP as Sub limit ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed
of CC
William Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting as ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed
Sub limit of CC
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aircel Cellular Ltd FB/Non-FBL ICRA BBB 17,4790^Revised from
ICRA BBB+
^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group;
interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and
Aircel Smart Money Limit
Aircel Ltd FB/Non-FBL ICRA BBB 174790^ Revised from
ICRA BBB+
^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group;
interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and
Aircel Smart Money Limit
Aircel Smart Money Ltd FB/Non-FBL ICRA BBB 174790^ Revised from
ICRA BBB+
^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group;
interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and
Aircel Smart Money Limit
Ambuthirtha Power Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 1250 Reaffirmed
Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd LT: CC ICRA B 400 Reaffirmed
Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA B 75 Reaffirmed
Archit Plywood Pvt Ltd ST/LT: Unallocated ICRA B/A4 25 Reaffirmed
Azure Power Infrastructure Rupee TL ICRA BBB+ 2600 Upgraded
Pvt. Ltd. from
ICRA BBB
Dishnet Wireless Ltd FB/Non-FBL ICRA BBB 174790^ Revised from
ICRA BBB+
^These limits are consolidated for Aircel Group;
interchangeable among Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and
Aircel Smart Money Limit
Gic Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA+ 85000 Reaffirmed
Gic Housing Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA+ 5500 Reaffirmed
Minex Metallurgical Co. Ltd LT FBL ICRA A+ 700 Upgraded
from ICRA A
Rajgangpur Ispat Udyog CC ICRA B- 30 Reaffirmed
Skg Timbers Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Soham Mannapitlu Power Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 544 Reaffirmed
Srilanand Mansions Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 400 Assigned
Srilanand Mansions Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA BBB- 100 Assigned
Team Krian FB Fac ICRA BB+ 150 Assigned /
outstanding
William Industries Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 70 Reaffirmed
Yaaganti Seeds Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BBB- 180 Placed on
notice of
withdrawal
Yaaganti Seeds Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BBB- 20 Placed on
notice of
withdrawal
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)