May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 11, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 6.9 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Gulshan Rai Jain-Ii Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 240 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Non-FB limit IND A1 20680 Downgraded
from IND A1+
(increased from INR13,250)
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd CP (CP) IND A1 250 Downgraded
from IND A1+
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Proposed non-FB limit* Provisional IND 1630 Assigned
A1
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by JKIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
M.S. Life Drug House Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 13 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd NFB WC limits IND A4+ 180 Assigned
Bansal Rice Mills TL IND B 24.4 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Bansal Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND B /IND A4 120 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 60 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 52.6 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Gulshan Rai Jain-Ii FB WC limit IND BB 150 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Il&Fs Paradip Refinery Water LtdSenior Bk loans IND AA 7215 Affirmed
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd FB limit IND A+ 4200 Affirmed
(reduced from INR4,700)
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd TL IND A+ 2260 Affirmed
(increased from INR663)
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 300 Assigned
A+
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by JKIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Proposed FB limit* Provisional IND 973 Assigned
A+
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by JKIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
M.S. Life Drug House Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 150 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Neel Kanth Strips Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 70 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 75 Assigned
Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 15.09 Assigned
Tata Steel Ltd CP IND A1+/RWE 60 Maintained on
RWE
Tata Steel Ltd NCDs IND AA/RWE 21.51 Maintained on
RWE
(reduced from INR25.68)
Tata Steel Ltd LT debt (TL) IND AA/RWE 20 Maintained on
RWE
(reduced from INR28.49)
Tata Steel Ltd Bk Fac* IND AA/RWE/IND 99.32 Maintained on
A1+/RWE RWE
*Details of bank facilities are given in Annexure. /(reduced from INR101.85)
Vaidehi Trendz Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 75 Assigned
Valuefirst Digital Media Pvt LtdFB limit IND BBB /IND A2 150 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Vridhi Iron And Steels Long-TL IND B+ 10.8 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
Vridhi Iron And Steels FB WC limit IND B+ 43 Migrated to
Non Cooperating
Category
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
