May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 6.9 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Gulshan Rai Jain-Ii Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 240 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Non-FB limit IND A1 20680 Downgraded from IND A1+ (increased from INR13,250) J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd CP (CP) IND A1 250 Downgraded from IND A1+ J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Proposed non-FB limit* Provisional IND 1630 Assigned A1 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by JKIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. M.S. Life Drug House Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 13 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd NFB WC limits IND A4+ 180 Assigned Bansal Rice Mills TL IND B 24.4 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Bansal Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND B /IND A4 120 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 60 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 52.6 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Gulshan Rai Jain-Ii FB WC limit IND BB 150 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Il&Fs Paradip Refinery Water LtdSenior Bk loans IND AA 7215 Affirmed J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd FB limit IND A+ 4200 Affirmed (reduced from INR4,700) J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd TL IND A+ 2260 Affirmed (increased from INR663) J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 300 Assigned A+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by JKIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Proposed FB limit* Provisional IND 973 Assigned A+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by JKIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. M.S. Life Drug House Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 150 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Neel Kanth Strips Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 70 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 75 Assigned Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 15.09 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd CP IND A1+/RWE 60 Maintained on RWE Tata Steel Ltd NCDs IND AA/RWE 21.51 Maintained on RWE (reduced from INR25.68) Tata Steel Ltd LT debt (TL) IND AA/RWE 20 Maintained on RWE (reduced from INR28.49) Tata Steel Ltd Bk Fac* IND AA/RWE/IND 99.32 Maintained on A1+/RWE RWE *Details of bank facilities are given in Annexure. /(reduced from INR101.85) Vaidehi Trendz Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 75 Assigned Valuefirst Digital Media Pvt LtdFB limit IND BBB /IND A2 150 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vridhi Iron And Steels Long-TL IND B+ 10.8 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vridhi Iron And Steels FB WC limit IND B+ 43 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group.
$: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)