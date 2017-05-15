May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambrish Kumar Tripathi Non-FB WC limit IND A4 45.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Associated Engineering Non-FB WC limit IND A4 95 Assigned Enterprises Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 22890 Affirmed (reduced from INR25,600) Aurobindo Pharma Ltd CP Programme* IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed *This facility is carved out of the existing working capital facilities and not availed as on date. D And M Cables Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 15 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Granules Omnichem Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 10 Assigned Housing And Urban Development ST debt IND A1+ 45 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Kamakshya Agro Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 1.2 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Machhalandapur Simlon Agro Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4 1.14 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Vishnu Rice Mills Non-FB WC limit IND A4 6.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- M/S. Shanthilal & Sons FB WC IND BB- 240 Assigned Jewellers Ambrish Kumar Tripathi FB WC limit IND B+ 10 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Associated Engineering FB WC limit IND B+/IND A4 45 Assigned Enterprises Associated Engineering Proposed fund based Provisional IND 20 Assigned Enterprises WC limit* B+ /Provisional IND A4 *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by AEE to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd FB WC limits IND AA+ /IND A1+ 42050 Affirmed (increased from INR39,340) Balkrishna Synthetics Ltd WC limit (CC) - 15 Withdrawn Balkrishna Synthetics Ltd TL - 120 Withdrawn Balkrishna Synthetics Ltd Non-FB limits - 30 Withdrawn D And M Cables Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 60 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Granules Omnichem Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/IND A2 600 Assigned Granules Omnichem Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 290 Assigned BBB+/Provisional IND A2 * The rating are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by GOPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Housing And Urban Development Bonds IND AAA 219.5347 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bk loans IND AAA 100 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development Domestic term deposit IND tAAA 30 Affirmed Corporation Ltd India Standard Loan Trust - XVI Series A pass-through IND A(SO) 218.4 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust - XVI Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 8.6 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - XVI Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 27.89 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCDs - 16000 Withdrawn Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCDs - 17000 Withdrawn Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 10700 Affirmed Jai Bharat Industries TL IND B+ 42.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Jai Bharat Industries FB WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Kamakshya Agro Products Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Kamakshya Agro Products Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 20.87 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category M/S Manmade FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 60 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Machhalandapur Simlon Agro Pvt FB limits IND B+ 57.5 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Machhalandapur Simlon Agro Pvt Long-TL IND B+ 35.25 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Makson Nutrition FB limits IND BB 7.5 Upgraded from IND BB- Makson Nutrition TL IND BB 365.66 Upgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR421.59) Mm Trust Mar 16 Series A pass-through IND AA+(SO) 1154.1 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Vishnu Rice Mills TL IND B+ 11.9 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vishnu Rice Mills FB WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 105 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 