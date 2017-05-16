May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Calance Software Pvt Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) G.S. Cotton Company Proposed non- FB WC Provisional IND 40 Migrated to limit A4 Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gem Motors (I) Pvt Ltd Non- FB limit IND A4 50 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gupta & Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd’ Non- FB limits IND A4+ 20 Affirmed (increased from 10 mln) Khare & Tarkunde Infrastructure Non- FB limit IND A4+ 1003.1 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kkp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non- FB Fac IND A3 172.9 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kuna Impex Pvt Ltd Non- FB limits IND A4+ 55 Assigned Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Assigned Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Non- FB limit IND A3 220 Migrated to Trading Company Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aravind Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- / IND A4+430 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Calance Software Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 70 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Calance Software Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND A4+ 30 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) G.S. Cotton Company FB WC limit IND B+/ IND A4 40 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) G.S. Cotton Company Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 20 Migrated to B+/ Provisional Non- IND A4 Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gem Motors (I) Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B 150 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gem Motors (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional IND B150 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gupta & Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd’ FB limits IND BB 60 Affirmed (reduced from 70 mln) Ircon- Soma Tollway Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND BBB+ 3813 Affirmed; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable (outstanding INR1,268 as on 30 April 2017) Itms India Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BB- / IND A4+20 Assigned Khare & Tarkunde Infrastructure TL IND BB+ 181 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Khare & Tarkunde Infrastructure FB limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 425 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kkp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND BBB- 279 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kkp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- / IND A3500 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kuna Impex Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 57.5 Assigned Kuna Impex Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 6.18 Assigned Mm Trust Mar 15 I Series A pass- through IND AA+(SO) 191.16 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Oriilon India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 63 Assigned Oriilon India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 30 Assigned Oriilon India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 87 Assigned Oriilon India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND A4+ 150 Assigned Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BB- 20.6 Assigned Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+45 Assigned Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 34.4 Assigned BB- / Provisional IND A4+ Savorit Ltd TL IND B+ 82.66 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Savorit Ltd FB limit IND B+/ IND A4 70 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Savorit Ltd Non- FBL IND B+/ IND A4 97.34 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro TL IND BBB- 50 Migrated to Trading Company Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro FB limit IND BBB- / IND 480 Migrated to Trading Company Pvt Ltd A3 Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Stallion Investments Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 47.19 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)