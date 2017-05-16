May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 15, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Calance Software Pvt Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
G.S. Cotton Company Proposed non- FB WC Provisional IND 40 Migrated to
limit A4 Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Gem Motors (I) Pvt Ltd Non- FB limit IND A4 50 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Gupta & Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd’ Non- FB limits IND A4+ 20 Affirmed
(increased from 10 mln)
Khare & Tarkunde Infrastructure Non- FB limit IND A4+ 1003.1 Migrated to
Pvt Ltd Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Kkp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non- FB Fac IND A3 172.9 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Kuna Impex Pvt Ltd Non- FB limits IND A4+ 55 Assigned
Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Non- FB limit IND A3 220 Migrated to
Trading Company Pvt Ltd Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aravind Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- / IND A4+430 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Calance Software Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 70 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Calance Software Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND A4+ 30 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
G.S. Cotton Company FB WC limit IND B+/ IND A4 40 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
G.S. Cotton Company Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 20 Migrated to
B+/ Provisional Non-
IND A4 Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Gem Motors (I) Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B 150 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Gem Motors (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional IND B150 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Gupta & Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd’ FB limits IND BB 60 Affirmed
(reduced from 70 mln)
Ircon- Soma Tollway Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND BBB+ 3813 Affirmed;
Outlook
revised to
Positive from Stable
(outstanding INR1,268 as on 30 April 2017)
Itms India Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BB- / IND A4+20 Assigned
Khare & Tarkunde Infrastructure TL IND BB+ 181 Migrated to
Pvt Ltd Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Khare & Tarkunde Infrastructure FB limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 425 Migrated to
Pvt Ltd Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Kkp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND BBB- 279 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Kkp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- / IND A3500 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Kuna Impex Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 57.5 Assigned
Kuna Impex Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 6.18 Assigned
Mm Trust Mar 15 I Series A pass- through IND AA+(SO) 191.16 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
Oriilon India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 63 Assigned
Oriilon India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 30 Assigned
Oriilon India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 87 Assigned
Oriilon India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND A4+ 150 Assigned
Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BB- 20.6 Assigned
Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+45 Assigned
Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 34.4 Assigned
BB- /
Provisional IND A4+
Savorit Ltd TL IND B+ 82.66 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Savorit Ltd FB limit IND B+/ IND A4 70 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Savorit Ltd Non- FBL IND B+/ IND A4 97.34 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro TL IND BBB- 50 Migrated to
Trading Company Pvt Ltd Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro FB limit IND BBB- / IND 480 Migrated to
Trading Company Pvt Ltd A3 Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Stallion Investments Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 47.19 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)