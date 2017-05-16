Indian shares edge down; financial stocks weigh
June 20 Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks offset gains in technology firms.
May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Products Pvt Ltd Short- term -Fund ICRA A4 310 Reaffirmed based - PCFC Bygging India Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 760 Revised from ICRA BBB- Global Polybags Industries Pvt ST FB Fac ICRA A4 650 Reaffirmed Ltd Global Polybags Industries Pvt ST non FB Fac ICRA A4 610 Reaffirmed Ltd J.P. Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 1300 Downgraded from ICRA A3 (earlier 110.0 CR) Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd ST FB ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Krishna Transnational Marbles ST- Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd L&T Krishnagiri Walajahpet EL Rating on TL INFRA EL 1 9855.8 Assigned Tollway Ltd Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd Non FB limits ICRA A4+ 1260 Reaffirmed Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non FB – Letter of ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Guarantee Polestar Traders Pvt Ltd Non FBL ICRA D 15 Revised from ICRA A4 Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A2+ 124 Withdrawn Smw Metal Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 350 Downgraded from ICRA A3 (earlier 55.0 CR) Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd ST – Fund Based ICRA A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd ST – Fund Based ICRA A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar ST non FB Fac ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Welcome Distilleries Pvt Ltd Non FB Limit- BG ICRA A4+ 20 Downgraded from ICRA A3 Zuberi Engineering Company ST non-fund based ICRA A4 650 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Products Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based - CC ICRA BB 30 Reaffirmed Agra Products Pvt Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA BB 10 Reaffirmed Bygging India Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB+ 245 Revised from ICRA BBB- Bygging India Ltd LT and ST - ICRA BB+ / 205 Revised from Un-allocated limits ICRA A4+ ICRA BBB-(Stable) / ICRA A3 E.S.S.M Educational & FB – TL ICRA BB 76 Downgraded Charitable Trust from ICRA BB+ E.S.S.M Educational & FB – Overdraft Limits ICRA BB 4 Downgraded Charitable Trust from ICRA BB+ E.S.S.M Educational & Unallocated ICRA BB 20 Downgraded Charitable Trust from ICRA BB+ Global Polybags Industries Pvt TL ICRA BB- 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway TL ICRA AA- 4361.4 Withdrawn Ltd Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Innovation Trust XX ICRA AAA(SO) 3151.7 Upgraded 42808 from ICRA AA+(SO) J.P. Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 150 Downgraded from ICRA BBB- Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA B 155 Reaffirmed Krishna Transnational Marbles LT- CC ICRA BB+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krishna Transnational Marbles LT- Unallocated LimitsICRA BB+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Limtex India Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 9.2 Reaffirmed Limtex India Ltd FB – CC ICRA D 130 Reaffirmed Limtex India Ltd FB – Standby Line of ICRA D 120 Reaffirmed Credit Limtex India Ltd Fund based – Packing ICRA D 430 Reaffirmed Credit Limtex India Ltd Non fund based – Bill ICRA D 198.4 Reaffirmed Discounting Madhucon Agra Jaipur FB Fac (TL) ICRA AA- 2080 Outstanding Expressways Ltd Madhucon Agra Jaipur TL (from SBI-led ICRA D 2300 Withdrawn Expressways Ltd consortium) Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB+ 770 Reaffirmed Mp Agro Brk Energy Foods Ltd LT FB ICRA BB 90 Reaffirmed Ocean Pearl Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA BB- 620 Assigned Ocean Pearl Hotels Pvt Ltd LT/ST-Unallocated ICRA BB- / 30 Assigned ICRA A4 Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB- 125 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB- 189.4 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 140.6 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Polestar Traders Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA D 80 Revised from ICRA B- Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd FB - TL ICRA BBB+ 566 Withdrawn Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB+ 450 Withdrawn Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 10 Withdrawn Sai Krishna Developers LT –TL ICRA D 150 Revised from ICRA BB- Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 620 Reaffirmed Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Shalibhadra Finance Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Smw Metal Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 50 Downgraded from ICRA BBB- Speedage Trade Ltd Proposed NCDs ICRA B 600 Withdrawn Subhamasthu Shopping Mall FB – CC ICRA B+ 65 Reaffirmed Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd Inter-changeable Bk - - - Fac (revised from 7.00 Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB 525.1 Reaffirmed (revised from 62.00) Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA BBB 24.9 Reaffirmed Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB 525.1 Reaffirmed (revised from 62.00) Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA BBB 24.9 Reaffirmed Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar LT FB Fac ICRA BB- 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Welcome Distilleries Pvt Ltd FB Limit- CC ICRA BB+ 150 Downgraded from ICRA BBB- Welcome Distilleries Pvt Ltd FB Limit- Standby ICRA BB+ 18 Downgraded line of credit from ICRA BBB- Welcome Distilleries Pvt Ltd Untied limits ICRA BB+ / 132 Downgraded ICRA A4+ from ICRA BBB- /ICRA A3 Zuberi Engineering Company LT FB ICRA BB- 80 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
