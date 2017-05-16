May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Products Pvt Ltd Short- term -Fund ICRA A4 310 Reaffirmed based - PCFC Bygging India Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 760 Revised from ICRA BBB- Global Polybags Industries Pvt ST FB Fac ICRA A4 650 Reaffirmed Ltd Global Polybags Industries Pvt ST non FB Fac ICRA A4 610 Reaffirmed Ltd J.P. Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 1300 Downgraded from ICRA A3 (earlier 110.0 CR) Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd ST FB ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Krishna Transnational Marbles ST- Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd L&T Krishnagiri Walajahpet EL Rating on TL INFRA EL 1 9855.8 Assigned Tollway Ltd Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd Non FB limits ICRA A4+ 1260 Reaffirmed Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non FB – Letter of ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Guarantee Polestar Traders Pvt Ltd Non FBL ICRA D 15 Revised from ICRA A4 Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A2+ 124 Withdrawn Smw Metal Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 350 Downgraded from ICRA A3 (earlier 55.0 CR) Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd ST – Fund Based ICRA A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd ST – Fund Based ICRA A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar ST non FB Fac ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Welcome Distilleries Pvt Ltd Non FB Limit- BG ICRA A4+ 20 Downgraded from ICRA A3 Zuberi Engineering Company ST non-fund based ICRA A4 650 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Products Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based - CC ICRA BB 30 Reaffirmed Agra Products Pvt Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA BB 10 Reaffirmed Bygging India Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB+ 245 Revised from ICRA BBB- Bygging India Ltd LT and ST - ICRA BB+ / 205 Revised from Un-allocated limits ICRA A4+ ICRA BBB-(Stable) / ICRA A3 E.S.S.M Educational & FB – TL ICRA BB 76 Downgraded Charitable Trust from ICRA BB+ E.S.S.M Educational & FB – Overdraft Limits ICRA BB 4 Downgraded Charitable Trust from ICRA BB+ E.S.S.M Educational & Unallocated ICRA BB 20 Downgraded Charitable Trust from ICRA BB+ Global Polybags Industries Pvt TL ICRA BB- 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway TL ICRA AA- 4361.4 Withdrawn Ltd Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Innovation Trust XX ICRA AAA(SO) 3151.7 Upgraded 42808 from ICRA AA+(SO) J.P. Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 150 Downgraded from ICRA BBB- Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA B 155 Reaffirmed Krishna Transnational Marbles LT- CC ICRA BB+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krishna Transnational Marbles LT- Unallocated LimitsICRA BB+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Limtex India Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 9.2 Reaffirmed Limtex India Ltd FB – CC ICRA D 130 Reaffirmed Limtex India Ltd FB – Standby Line of ICRA D 120 Reaffirmed Credit Limtex India Ltd Fund based – Packing ICRA D 430 Reaffirmed Credit Limtex India Ltd Non fund based – Bill ICRA D 198.4 Reaffirmed Discounting Madhucon Agra Jaipur FB Fac (TL) ICRA AA- 2080 Outstanding Expressways Ltd Madhucon Agra Jaipur TL (from SBI-led ICRA D 2300 Withdrawn Expressways Ltd consortium) Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB+ 770 Reaffirmed Mp Agro Brk Energy Foods Ltd LT FB ICRA BB 90 Reaffirmed Ocean Pearl Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA BB- 620 Assigned Ocean Pearl Hotels Pvt Ltd LT/ST-Unallocated ICRA BB- / 30 Assigned ICRA A4 Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB- 125 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB- 189.4 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 140.6 Upgraded from ICRA B+ Polestar Traders Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA D 80 Revised from ICRA B- Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd FB - TL ICRA BBB+ 566 Withdrawn Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB+ 450 Withdrawn Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 10 Withdrawn Sai Krishna Developers LT –TL ICRA D 150 Revised from ICRA BB- Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 620 Reaffirmed Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Shalibhadra Finance Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Smw Metal Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 50 Downgraded from ICRA BBB- Speedage Trade Ltd Proposed NCDs ICRA B 600 Withdrawn Subhamasthu Shopping Mall FB – CC ICRA B+ 65 Reaffirmed Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd Inter-changeable Bk - - - Fac (revised from 7.00 Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB 525.1 Reaffirmed (revised from 62.00) Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA BBB 24.9 Reaffirmed Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB 525.1 Reaffirmed (revised from 62.00) Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA BBB 24.9 Reaffirmed Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar LT FB Fac ICRA BB- 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Welcome Distilleries Pvt Ltd FB Limit- CC ICRA BB+ 150 Downgraded from ICRA BBB- Welcome Distilleries Pvt Ltd FB Limit- Standby ICRA BB+ 18 Downgraded line of credit from ICRA BBB- Welcome Distilleries Pvt Ltd Untied limits ICRA BB+ / 132 Downgraded ICRA A4+ from ICRA BBB- /ICRA A3 Zuberi Engineering Company LT FB ICRA BB- 80 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.