May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Citycom Networks Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits* IND A3 30 Assigned (reduced from INR80) * The final ratings were assigned based on the sanction letters provided by CNPL to Ind-Ra. Citycom Networks Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB IND A3 20 Assigned limits** ** The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by CNPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Demandshore Solutions Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac IND A4 20 Upgraded from IND D Demandshore Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed non FB Fac* Provisional IND 10 Upgraded A4 from IND D * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by DSPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 580 Upgraded Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 100 Assigned limits* A3+ * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by Lekcon to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Mascom Steel India Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 100 Assigned limits A4 Southern Auto Products Non-FB limit IND A4 60 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Sri Satya Sai Infrastructure Non-FB WC IND A4 250 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Wind Energy (Gujarat) Pvt Senior Bk loan IND BBB 1440 Assigned Ltd Adani Wind Energy (Gujarat) Pvt WC facility IND BBB 80 Assigned Ltd Citycom Networks Pvt Ltd Bk loan IND BBB- 397.59 Affirmed (increased from INR377.5) Citycom Networks Pvt Ltd TL* IND BBB- 400 Assigned (increased from INR300) * The final ratings were assigned based on the sanction letters provided by CNPL to Ind- Citycom Networks Pvt Ltd Proposed TL** IND BBB- 200 Assigned (reduced from INR50) ** The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by CNPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Citycom Networks Pvt Ltd FB limits* IND BBB- / IND A310 Assigned * The final ratings were assigned based on the sanction letters provided by CNPL to Ind-Ra. Demandshore Solutions Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 18.2 Upgraded from IND D Demandshore Solutions Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+ /IND A4 65 Upgraded from IND D Demandshore Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL* Provisional IND 13 Upgraded from B+ IND D * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by DSPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Demandshore Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac* Provisional IND 20 Upgraded from B+ /Provisional IND D IND A4 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by DSPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. India Standard Loan Trust - XXIVLiquidity facility (LF)IND AA(SO) Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - XXIVSeries A pass-through IND AA(SO) Affirmed certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust - XXIVSecond loss credit IND BBB(SO) Affirmed facility (SLCF) Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB /IND A3+ 180 Upgraded from IND BBB- Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 30 Assigned BBB / Provisional IND A3+ * The above ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by Lekcon to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC 25 Withdrawn limits Mascom Steel India Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 48 Assigned Mascom Steel India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B- /IND A4 140 Assigned Mascom Steel India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 100 Assigned B- Owens-Corning (I) Pvt Ltd WC Fac IND AA /IND A1+ 745.5 Affirmed Prayatna Developer Pvt Ltd Senior Bk loans IND BBB 9517.9 Affirmed Prayatna Developer Pvt Ltd Proposed WC loan* Provisional IND 220 Affirmed BBB * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by PDPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Prayatna Developer Pvt Ltd Proposed additional WC Provisional IND 156.5 Affirmed loan* BBB * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by PDPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Southern Auto Products TL IND B+ 48.44 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Southern Auto Products FB limit IND B+ /IND A4 103 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Sri Satya Sai Infrastructure FB WC IND B- 60 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Sri Satya Sai Infrastructure Proposed long-TL Provisional IND 8 Migrated to Pvt Ltd B- Non - Cooperating Category Strides Shasun Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Takeda Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND B+(SO) 22.6 Affirmed Takeda Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND BBB+ (SO) 73.6 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Western Region Transmission TL Withdrawn (Maharashtra) Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.