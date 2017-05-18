May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A4 7.5 Migrated to
limit Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Idbi Bank Ltd Certificates of IND A1+ 160 Affirmed
deposits
Quality Industries Non- fund- based WC IND A4+ 150 Migrated to
limit Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Satnam Industries Non- fund- based limit IND A4 20 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 20 Assigned
Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limit IND B/IND A4 42.5 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed fund- based Provisional IND 40 Migrated to
WC limit B/Provisional Non-
IND A4 Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Hindustan Aegis Lpg Ltd Non- fund- based limitsWD 1250 Withdrawn
(repaid in
full)
Idbi Bank Ltd Upper Tier II IND A- 3.5 Downgraded
subordinated bond
programme
Idbi Bank Ltd AT1 perpetual debt IND A- 50 Downgraded
Idbi Bank Ltd Basel III- compliant IND AA 20 Downgraded
bonds*
*Yet to be issued
Idbi Bank Ltd Omni infrastructure IND AA 80 Downgraded
bonds
Idbi Bank Ltd Basel III- complaint IND AA 30 Downgraded
Tier II bonds
Idbi Bank Ltd Senior debt IND AA 71.2 Downgraded
Idbi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds IND AA 37.7 Downgraded
Idbi Bank Ltd Deposit rating IND tAA+ - Downgraded
K. L. Rathi Steels Ltd Fund- based limits IND BB/IND A4+ 400 Assigned
K. L. Rathi Steels Ltd Non- fund- based limitsIND BB/IND A4+ 10 Assigned
L.Madanlal (Aluminium) Ltd Fund- based limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 60 Affirmed
Ongc Petro Additions Ltd CCDs* IND AAA(SO) 16710 Assigned
*assigned final rating
Platinum Trust February 2017 – PTC (PTCs)- Series A IND AAA(SO) 2944 Assigned
Tranche Ii
Platinum Trust February 2017 – Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 154.6 Assigned
Tranche Ii facility (SLCF)
Quality Industries TL IND BB+ 3.33 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Quality Industries Fund- based WC limit IND BB+/IND A4+ 81.5 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Sadasivapet Municipality Long- Term Issuer IND B+ Assigned
Rating
Sangareddy Municipality Long- Term Issuer IND B+ Assigned
Rating
Satnam Industries Fund- based WC limit IND B+ 50 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Satnam Industries TL IND B+ 19.6 Migrated to
Non-
Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Tandur Municipality Long- Term Issuer IND B+ Assigned
Rating
Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd Project Bk loans* IND A 384.2 Affirmed
* INR339.3 million outstanding
Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd NCDs IND A 2880 Affirmed
Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd NCDs IND A 2500 Affirmed
Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd NCDs IND A 3975 Affirmed
Vikarabad Municipality Long- Term Issuer IND B Assigned
Rating
Zaheerabad Municipality Long- Term Issuer IND B Assigned
Rating
