May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A4 7.5 Migrated to limit Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Idbi Bank Ltd Certificates of IND A1+ 160 Affirmed deposits Quality Industries Non- fund- based WC IND A4+ 150 Migrated to limit Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Satnam Industries Non- fund- based limit IND A4 20 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 20 Assigned Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limit IND B/IND A4 42.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed fund- based Provisional IND 40 Migrated to WC limit B/Provisional Non- IND A4 Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hindustan Aegis Lpg Ltd Non- fund- based limitsWD 1250 Withdrawn (repaid in full) Idbi Bank Ltd Upper Tier II IND A- 3.5 Downgraded subordinated bond programme Idbi Bank Ltd AT1 perpetual debt IND A- 50 Downgraded Idbi Bank Ltd Basel III- compliant IND AA 20 Downgraded bonds* *Yet to be issued Idbi Bank Ltd Omni infrastructure IND AA 80 Downgraded bonds Idbi Bank Ltd Basel III- complaint IND AA 30 Downgraded Tier II bonds Idbi Bank Ltd Senior debt IND AA 71.2 Downgraded Idbi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II bonds IND AA 37.7 Downgraded Idbi Bank Ltd Deposit rating IND tAA+ - Downgraded K. L. Rathi Steels Ltd Fund- based limits IND BB/IND A4+ 400 Assigned K. L. Rathi Steels Ltd Non- fund- based limitsIND BB/IND A4+ 10 Assigned L.Madanlal (Aluminium) Ltd Fund- based limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 60 Affirmed Ongc Petro Additions Ltd CCDs* IND AAA(SO) 16710 Assigned *assigned final rating Platinum Trust February 2017 – PTC (PTCs)- Series A IND AAA(SO) 2944 Assigned Tranche Ii Platinum Trust February 2017 – Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 154.6 Assigned Tranche Ii facility (SLCF) Quality Industries TL IND BB+ 3.33 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Quality Industries Fund- based WC limit IND BB+/IND A4+ 81.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sadasivapet Municipality Long- Term Issuer IND B+ Assigned Rating Sangareddy Municipality Long- Term Issuer IND B+ Assigned Rating Satnam Industries Fund- based WC limit IND B+ 50 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Satnam Industries TL IND B+ 19.6 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tandur Municipality Long- Term Issuer IND B+ Assigned Rating Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd Project Bk loans* IND A 384.2 Affirmed * INR339.3 million outstanding Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd NCDs IND A 2880 Affirmed Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd NCDs IND A 2500 Affirmed Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd NCDs IND A 3975 Affirmed Vikarabad Municipality Long- Term Issuer IND B Assigned Rating Zaheerabad Municipality Long- Term Issuer IND B Assigned Rating ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)