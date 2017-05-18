May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A&J Microns Pvt Ltd Non-fund based BG ICRA A4 15 Withdrawn Jsk Industries Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- LOC ICRA A1 3880 Upgraded from ICRA A2+ Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd ST,NFB Fac ICRA A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Md India Health Insurance Tpa Non FB – BG ICRA A3 350 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 25.00) Piramal Finance Ltd CP / ST Debt ProgrammeICRA A1+ 90000 Outstanding Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 450 Reaffirmed (SO) Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 50 finalized (SO) Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 50 Assigned (SO) Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 2500 Outstanding (SO) Unichem Laboratories Ltd CP / ST debt programmeICRA A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Yenepoya University Non FB – BG ICRA A4 50 Downgraded from ICRA A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A&J Microns Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA BB- 121.6 Withdrawn A&J Microns Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BB- 80 Withdrawn A&J Microns Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- / 43.4 Withdrawn ICRA A4 Bacc Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- (SO) 195 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+(SO) Bright Infosoft Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Fund ICRA A- (SO) 120 Reaffirmed/ based/Non Fund Based Upgraded from ICRA A1+(SO) Indo Schottle Auto Parts Pvt LT, Term-Loan ICRA A 665 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs.145.00 crore) Indo Schottle Auto Parts Pvt LT / ST fund based / ICRA A / 775 Reaffirmed Ltd NFBL ICRA A1 (reduced from Rs. 85.00 crore) Jsk Industries Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A 57 Upgraded from ICRA A- Jsk Industries Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA A 840 Upgraded from ICRA A- Jsk Industries Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG ICRA A 3640 Upgraded from ICRA A- Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd LT, TL ICRA A- 150 Affirmed Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA A- 250 Reaffirmed Md India Health Insurance Tpa FB – CC ICRA BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 23.00) Md India Health Insurance Tpa FB – TL ICRA BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (previously 4.50) Md India Health Insurance Tpa LT/STUnallocated ICRA BBB- / 9.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd ICRA A3 ( previously 11.97) Piramal Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA AA 61750 Assigned / Outstanding Piramal Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Withdrawn Piramal Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 70000 Outstanding Piramal Finance Ltd Subordinated Bond ICRA AA 10000 Outstanding (Tier II) Programme Pricol Technologies Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA BBB 100 Withdrawn Sbi Life Insurance Co. Ltd CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs ICRA AAA 9002.2 confirmed as Ltd (SO) final Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB 540.1 confirmed as Ltd (SO) final Yashodhara Super Speciality FB – CC ICRA BB+ 10 Assigned Hospital Pvt Ltd Yashodhara Super Speciality FB – TL ICRA BB+ 400 Assigned Hospital Pvt Ltd Yenepoya University FB – TL ICRA BB 550 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Yenepoya University FB – CC ICRA BB 100 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)