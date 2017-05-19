May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ghv Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 2470 Upgraded from IND A - Hill-Brow Metallics Non-FB limit INDA4+ 150 Migrated to & Construction Pvt Ltd Non -Cooperating Category Institute Of Management Studies ST Fac/ WC Fac IND A+ / IND A1+ 350 Affirmed (reduced from INR445) M.G.Industries NFB WC IND A4 5 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category Shree Coal Carrier Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 65 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category Sunil Kumar Agrawal Non-FB limit IND A3 85 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category Surya Electricals & Engineers Non-FB limit IND A4+ 31 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non -Cooperating Category Veendeep Oiltek Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 40 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category Kerala State Electronics WCL IND B+ / IND A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Development Corporation Ltd’S Dabang Metal Industries TL (LT) IND D 1.25 Assigned Dabang Metal Industries Fund based WC limits IND D 55 Assigned (LT/ST) Dtc Securities Ltd’S Proposed long-TL IND BB 3050 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category Gayatri Weavers Pvt Ltd TL IND A-(SO) 360 Assigned Gayatri Weavers Pvt Ltd TL IND A-(SO) 20 Assigned Ghv Pvt Ltd TL - 460 Withdrawn Ghv Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits - 500 Withdrawn Ghv Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limits - 1510 Withdrawn Ghv Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A 740 Upgraded from IND A - (increased from INR460 mln) Hill-Brow Metallics FB WC limit IND BB+ 80 Migrated to & Construction Pvt Ltd Non -Cooperating Category Institute Of Management Studies Proposed TL* IND A+ 200 Assigned * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by IMS to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Institute Of Management Studies TL IND A+ / IND A1+ 836.43 Affirmed (reduced from INR917.92) Lords Oriental Resorts TL IND B+ 126 Assigned Developers Lords Oriental Resorts FBL IND B+ 2.5 Assigned Developers M.G.Industries TL IND B+ 19.1 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category M.G.Industries FB WC IND B+ 35.5 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category Pothys Long- TL IND BBB- 40 Assigned Pothys FB WC facility IND BBB / IND A3+160 Assigned Pothys Chennai LT loans IND BBB 1275.2 Assigned Pothys Fabrics LT loans IND BBB 60 Assigned Pothys Fabrics FB WC facility IND BBB / IND A3+90 Assigned Pothys Garments Long-TL IND BBB 121.8 Assigned Pothys Garments FB WC facility IND BBB / IND A3+185 Assigned Pothys Matchings TL IND BBB 20 Assigned Pothys Matchings FB WC facility IND BBB / IND A3+60 Assigned Pothys Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1584.9 Assigned Pothys Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB+ / IND A2940 Assigned Pothys Textiles FB WC facility IND BBB / IND A3+60 Assigned Radhika Jewellers FBL IND B+ 650 Assigned Shiv Shakti Modern Rice Mill Proposed FB limits* IND B 64.21 Assigned Pvt Ltd * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by SSMRMPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Shiv Shakti Modern Rice Mill Proposed long-TL* IND B 70.79 Assigned Pvt Ltd * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by SSMRMPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Shree Coal Carrier FB WC limit IND BB- 25 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category Shree Krishna Steels Non-FB facility IND BB+ 803 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category Shri Ramalinga Textiles FB WC limits IND BB 194 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category Srinivasa Agro Products FBF IND BB- / IND A4+180 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category Sunil Kumar Agrawal FB WC limit IND BBB- 65 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category Surya Electricals & Engineers FBL IND BB- 69 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non -Cooperating Category Veendeep Oiltek Exports Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ 50 Migrated to Non -Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in 