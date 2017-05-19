May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd ST, FB Fac ICRA A1+ 13 Reaffirmed Biop Steels & Power Pvt Ltd ST-Non Fund Based ICRA A4 145 Reaffirmed Edhayam Frozen Food Pvt Ltd ST: FB limits ICRA A4+ 504 Assigned/ outstanding revised from 36.0 cr Hindusthan Calcined Metals Pvt Non Fund Based-LOC ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalani Marketing Pvt Ltd Non FBL ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd ST-Non Fund Based- BG ICRA A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Theva & Co. ST: FB limits ICRA A4+ 600 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd Total LT/ ST FBL ICRA A+/ 15 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd Total LT/ ST fund ICRA A+/ 85 Reaffirmed based / non-FBL ICRA A1+ Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd LT/ ST scale non-FBL ICRA A+/ 67 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA BB- 82.7 Provisional -Alpha Microfinance Trust (SO) Biop Steels & Power Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based ICRA B+ 190 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA A (SO) 83 Final Ratings Finance Co. Ltd- Platinum Trust January 2017 Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA AAA 2242.7 Final Ratings Finance Co. Ltd- Platinum (SO) Trust January 2017 Edhayam Frozen Food Pvt Ltd LT: Interchangeable ICRA BB Assigned/ outstanding Edhayam Frozen Food Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Unallocated ICRA BB/ 1 Assigned ICRA A4+ Ge T&D India Ltd FBL ICRA AA 11930 Assigned/ outstanding earlier 998.0 CR Ge T&D India Ltd LT/ ST Non-FBL ICRA AA 52450 Assigned/ outstanding earlier 4,951.0 CR Ge T&D India Ltd Unallocated ICRA AA 5620 Assigned/ outstanding earlier 51.0 CR Hindusthan Calcined Metals Pvt Fund Based-CC ICRA B- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalani Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 460 Reaffirmed Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) 318.8 Final Ratings -Venus Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- 22.8 Final Ratings -Venus Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A (SO) Withdrawn -Akechi Ifmr Capital 2016 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB- Withdrawn -Akechi Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA A- (SO) Withdrawn -Cabaletta Ifmr Capital 2015 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+ (SO) Withdrawn -Cabaletta Ifmr Capital 2015 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+ (SO) Withdrawn -Fides Ifmr Capital 2016 Saya Buildcon Consortium Pvt LT: TL ICRA BB 1150 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 80.0 CR Secure Industries Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 102 Reaffirmed Secure Industries Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA D 40 Reaffirmed Secure Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB- LOC ICRA D 30 Reaffirmed Shalibhadra Finance Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB- 300 Assigned enhanced from 12.50 CR Shree Chanakya Education TL ICRA BBB- 1000 Provisional Society (SO) Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based-CC ICRA BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based- TL ICRA BB+ 78 Reaffirmed reduced from 16.15 CR Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ ST- Unallocated ICRA BB+ / 102 Reaffirmed Limits A4+ increased from 1.85 CR Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- Withdrawn -Sulphur Trust March 2015 (SO) Tata Capital Financial Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 500 Assigned Services Ltd Programme Theva & Co. LT: TL ICRA BB 75 Assigned Theva & Co. LT: Interchangeable ICRA BB Outstanding Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) 247.7 Final Ratings -Leto Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+ 20.9 Final Ratings -Leto Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)