US STOCKS-Wall St at record highs on technology, health stocks strength
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd ST, FB Fac ICRA A1+ 13 Reaffirmed Biop Steels & Power Pvt Ltd ST-Non Fund Based ICRA A4 145 Reaffirmed Edhayam Frozen Food Pvt Ltd ST: FB limits ICRA A4+ 504 Assigned/ outstanding revised from 36.0 cr Hindusthan Calcined Metals Pvt Non Fund Based-LOC ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalani Marketing Pvt Ltd Non FBL ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd ST-Non Fund Based- BG ICRA A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Theva & Co. ST: FB limits ICRA A4+ 600 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd Total LT/ ST FBL ICRA A+/ 15 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd Total LT/ ST fund ICRA A+/ 85 Reaffirmed based / non-FBL ICRA A1+ Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd LT/ ST scale non-FBL ICRA A+/ 67 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA BB- 82.7 Provisional -Alpha Microfinance Trust (SO) Biop Steels & Power Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based ICRA B+ 190 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA A (SO) 83 Final Ratings Finance Co. Ltd- Platinum Trust January 2017 Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA AAA 2242.7 Final Ratings Finance Co. Ltd- Platinum (SO) Trust January 2017 Edhayam Frozen Food Pvt Ltd LT: Interchangeable ICRA BB Assigned/ outstanding Edhayam Frozen Food Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Unallocated ICRA BB/ 1 Assigned ICRA A4+ Ge T&D India Ltd FBL ICRA AA 11930 Assigned/ outstanding earlier 998.0 CR Ge T&D India Ltd LT/ ST Non-FBL ICRA AA 52450 Assigned/ outstanding earlier 4,951.0 CR Ge T&D India Ltd Unallocated ICRA AA 5620 Assigned/ outstanding earlier 51.0 CR Hindusthan Calcined Metals Pvt Fund Based-CC ICRA B- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalani Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 460 Reaffirmed Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) 318.8 Final Ratings -Venus Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- 22.8 Final Ratings -Venus Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A (SO) Withdrawn -Akechi Ifmr Capital 2016 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB- Withdrawn -Akechi Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA A- (SO) Withdrawn -Cabaletta Ifmr Capital 2015 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+ (SO) Withdrawn -Cabaletta Ifmr Capital 2015 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+ (SO) Withdrawn -Fides Ifmr Capital 2016 Saya Buildcon Consortium Pvt LT: TL ICRA BB 1150 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 80.0 CR Secure Industries Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA D 102 Reaffirmed Secure Industries Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA D 40 Reaffirmed Secure Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB- LOC ICRA D 30 Reaffirmed Shalibhadra Finance Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB- 300 Assigned enhanced from 12.50 CR Shree Chanakya Education TL ICRA BBB- 1000 Provisional Society (SO) Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based-CC ICRA BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based- TL ICRA BB+ 78 Reaffirmed reduced from 16.15 CR Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ ST- Unallocated ICRA BB+ / 102 Reaffirmed Limits A4+ increased from 1.85 CR Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA- Withdrawn -Sulphur Trust March 2015 (SO) Tata Capital Financial Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 500 Assigned Services Ltd Programme Theva & Co. LT: TL ICRA BB 75 Assigned Theva & Co. LT: Interchangeable ICRA BB Outstanding Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) 247.7 Final Ratings -Leto Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+ 20.9 Final Ratings -Leto Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
