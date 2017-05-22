May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India
May 19, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aic Infrastructures Non-FB Fac IND A4 60 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 70 Affirmed
B. L. Containers Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Cybertech Systems And Software Non-FB limits IND A3 80 Assigned
Ltd
Ganesh Yadav Non-FB limit IND A4+ 150 Assigned
Hindustan Ferro Alloy Non-FB IND A4+ 65 Migrated to
Industries Pvt Ltd Non -
Cooperating
Category
K.S.Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A4+ 50 Affirmed
Madhav Industries Non-FB Fac IND A4 20 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Noslar International Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Prime Urban Development India FB facility IND A4+ 200 Affirmed
Ltd
(reduced from INR300)
S.R. Constructions Non-FB limit IND A3 1600 Affirmed
(increased from INR1,000)
Sir Bio Tech India Ltd NFBF IND A4+ 150 Assigned
Sond Knit Garments Non-FBL IND A4 13.5 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Syndicate Bank CDs# IND A1+ 200000 Affirmed
# Yet to be raised
Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 20 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Tata Projects Ltd Project-specific IND A1+ 2362.5 Assigned
non-FB WC limits
Truvalue Agro Ventures Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 140 Assigned
Truvalue Agro Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB Fac* IND A4+ 210 Assigned
Vijay Sheets & Strips Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Wrc Engineering Company Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4 40 Migrated to
Ltd Non -
Cooperating
Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarvee Cold Chain Logistics Pvt TL IND BB+ 120 Migrated to
Ltd Non -
Cooperating
Category
Aic Infrastructures FB Fac IND B+ 140 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AA- 2500 Assigned
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd Bk loan IND AA- 18000 Affirmed
(increased from INR10.5)
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA- 11500 Affirmed
Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd Principal protected IND PP-MLD AA-emr10 Affirmed
market-linked debenture
B. L. Containers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 49.5 Assigned
B. L. Containers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+70 Assigned
Crave Clothing Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 160 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Crave Clothing Company Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 19 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Cybertech Systems And Software FB limits IND BBB- / IND A3200 Assigned
Ltd
Fairwealth Housing Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 400 Assigned
Gmr Hyderabad International Bk loans IND AA 13172.7 Upgraded from
Airport Ltd BBB+
Gmr Hyderabad International FB Fac IND AA 550 Upgraded from
Airport Ltd BBB+
Gmr Hyderabad International NFB-Fac IND AA 750 Upgraded from
Airport Ltd BBB+
Gmr Hyderabad International Non-FB Fac IND AA 750 Upgraded from
Airport Ltd BBB+
Hindustan Ferro Alloy FB Fac IND BB- 180 Migrated to
Industries Pvt Ltd Non -
Cooperating
Category
K.S.Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BB- / IND A4+70 Affirmed
Madhav Industries’ TL IND B+ 148.7 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Madhav Industries’ FB Fac IND B+ 30 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Mahalakshmi Teleservices FB WC limits (LT and IND D 20 Migrated to
ST) Non -
Cooperating
Category
Mahalakshmi Teleservices TL (LT) IND D 50 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Mahalakshmi Teleservices Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 25 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Noslar International Ltd. FB WC limits IND BB 139 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Prime Urban Development India FB facility IND BB+ 200 Upgraded from
Ltd BB
(reduced from INR300)
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd TL (LT) IND D 2538.5 Affirmed
Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating Category
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd WC TL (LT) IND D 2571.8 Affirmed
Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating Category
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd FB WC limits (LT/ST) IND D 1023.8 Affirmed
Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating Category
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Non-FB limits (ST) IND D 42.5 Affirmed
Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating Category
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Funded interest TL (LT)IND D 1063.4 Affirmed
Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating Category
S.R. Constructions TL IND BBB- 9.8 Affirmed
(reduced from INR89.8)
S.R. Constructions FB WC IND BBB- 200 Affirmed
Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd FB WC (Long-/ST) IND D 2660 ISSUER NOT
COOPERATING
Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC (Long-/ST) IND D 7790 ISSUER NOT
COOPERATING
Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Proposed WC (Long-/ST)*IND D 2050 ISSUER NOT
COOPERATING
Shivam Mobile Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 60 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Shyam & Company FBL IND B+ 100 Affirmed
(reduced from INR150)
Sir Bio Tech India Ltd TL 1 IND BB+ 61.8 Assigned
Sir Bio Tech India Ltd TL 2 IND BB+ 350 Assigned
Sir Bio Tech India Ltd TL 3 IND BB+ 250 Assigned
Sir Bio Tech India Ltd TL 4 IND BB+ 200 Assigned
Sir Bio Tech India Ltd FBF IND BB+ / IND A4+23 Assigned
Sond Knit Garments FB WC limit IND B 100 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Sri Ganesh Electricals FB WC limits IND BB- 60 Assigned
Syndicate Bank AT1 perpetual debt* IND AA 28000 Affirmed
* Refer to Annexure for details on Basel III-complaint Tier II bonds and AT1 perpetual debt
Syndicate Bank Basel III-complaint IND AA+ 16000 Affirmed
Tier II bonds*
Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 47 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL limits IND B+ 177 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 153 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND B+ 133 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Tata Projects Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND AA- / IND A1+340 Assigned
The Bombay Burmah Trading NCDs IND AA 1500 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Truvalue Agro Ventures Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ / IND A4+20 Affirmed
Truvalue Agro Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac* IND BB+ / IND A4+30 Assigned
Usha Fabs Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / IND A4 60 Assigned
Vijay Sheets & Strips Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 345 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Wrc Engineering Company Pvt TL IND B- 3 Migrated to
Ltd Non -
Cooperating
Category
Wrc Engineering Company Pvt FB limits IND B- 28 Migrated to
Ltd Non -
Cooperating
Category
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)