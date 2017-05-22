May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aic Infrastructures Non-FB Fac IND A4 60 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 70 Affirmed B. L. Containers Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 2.5 Assigned Cybertech Systems And Software Non-FB limits IND A3 80 Assigned Ltd Ganesh Yadav Non-FB limit IND A4+ 150 Assigned Hindustan Ferro Alloy Non-FB IND A4+ 65 Migrated to Industries Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category K.S.Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A4+ 50 Affirmed Madhav Industries Non-FB Fac IND A4 20 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Noslar International Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Prime Urban Development India FB facility IND A4+ 200 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR300) S.R. Constructions Non-FB limit IND A3 1600 Affirmed (increased from INR1,000) Sir Bio Tech India Ltd NFBF IND A4+ 150 Assigned Sond Knit Garments Non-FBL IND A4 13.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Syndicate Bank CDs# IND A1+ 200000 Affirmed # Yet to be raised Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 20 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Tata Projects Ltd Project-specific IND A1+ 2362.5 Assigned non-FB WC limits Truvalue Agro Ventures Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 140 Assigned Truvalue Agro Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB Fac* IND A4+ 210 Assigned Vijay Sheets & Strips Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Wrc Engineering Company Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4 40 Migrated to Ltd Non - Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Cold Chain Logistics Pvt TL IND BB+ 120 Migrated to Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Aic Infrastructures FB Fac IND B+ 140 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AA- 2500 Assigned Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd Bk loan IND AA- 18000 Affirmed (increased from INR10.5) Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA- 11500 Affirmed Altico Capital India Pvt Ltd Principal protected IND PP-MLD AA-emr10 Affirmed market-linked debenture B. L. Containers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 49.5 Assigned B. L. Containers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+70 Assigned Crave Clothing Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 160 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Crave Clothing Company Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 19 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Cybertech Systems And Software FB limits IND BBB- / IND A3200 Assigned Ltd Fairwealth Housing Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 400 Assigned Gmr Hyderabad International Bk loans IND AA 13172.7 Upgraded from Airport Ltd BBB+ Gmr Hyderabad International FB Fac IND AA 550 Upgraded from Airport Ltd BBB+ Gmr Hyderabad International NFB-Fac IND AA 750 Upgraded from Airport Ltd BBB+ Gmr Hyderabad International Non-FB Fac IND AA 750 Upgraded from Airport Ltd BBB+ Hindustan Ferro Alloy FB Fac IND BB- 180 Migrated to Industries Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category K.S.Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BB- / IND A4+70 Affirmed Madhav Industries’ TL IND B+ 148.7 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Madhav Industries’ FB Fac IND B+ 30 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Mahalakshmi Teleservices FB WC limits (LT and IND D 20 Migrated to ST) Non - Cooperating Category Mahalakshmi Teleservices TL (LT) IND D 50 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Mahalakshmi Teleservices Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 25 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Noslar International Ltd. FB WC limits IND BB 139 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Prime Urban Development India FB facility IND BB+ 200 Upgraded from Ltd BB (reduced from INR300) Raj Rayon Industries Ltd TL (LT) IND D 2538.5 Affirmed Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Raj Rayon Industries Ltd WC TL (LT) IND D 2571.8 Affirmed Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Raj Rayon Industries Ltd FB WC limits (LT/ST) IND D 1023.8 Affirmed Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Non-FB limits (ST) IND D 42.5 Affirmed Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Funded interest TL (LT)IND D 1063.4 Affirmed Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category S.R. Constructions TL IND BBB- 9.8 Affirmed (reduced from INR89.8) S.R. Constructions FB WC IND BBB- 200 Affirmed Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd FB WC (Long-/ST) IND D 2660 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC (Long-/ST) IND D 7790 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Proposed WC (Long-/ST)*IND D 2050 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shivam Mobile Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 60 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Shyam & Company FBL IND B+ 100 Affirmed (reduced from INR150) Sir Bio Tech India Ltd TL 1 IND BB+ 61.8 Assigned Sir Bio Tech India Ltd TL 2 IND BB+ 350 Assigned Sir Bio Tech India Ltd TL 3 IND BB+ 250 Assigned Sir Bio Tech India Ltd TL 4 IND BB+ 200 Assigned Sir Bio Tech India Ltd FBF IND BB+ / IND A4+23 Assigned Sond Knit Garments FB WC limit IND B 100 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Sri Ganesh Electricals FB WC limits IND BB- 60 Assigned Syndicate Bank AT1 perpetual debt* IND AA 28000 Affirmed * Refer to Annexure for details on Basel III-complaint Tier II bonds and AT1 perpetual debt Syndicate Bank Basel III-complaint IND AA+ 16000 Affirmed Tier II bonds* Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 47 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL limits IND B+ 177 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 153 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND B+ 133 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Tata Projects Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND AA- / IND A1+340 Assigned The Bombay Burmah Trading NCDs IND AA 1500 Assigned Corporation Ltd Truvalue Agro Ventures Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ / IND A4+20 Affirmed Truvalue Agro Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac* IND BB+ / IND A4+30 Assigned Usha Fabs Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / IND A4 60 Assigned Vijay Sheets & Strips Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 345 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Wrc Engineering Company Pvt TL IND B- 3 Migrated to Ltd Non - Cooperating Category Wrc Engineering Company Pvt FB limits IND B- 28 Migrated to Ltd Non - Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)