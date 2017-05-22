May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amn Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST: FB sub-limits ICRA A3 Withdrawn Indira Damper Industries ST: Non-fund based ICRA A4+; 130 Outstanding Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based – BG ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund Based – Bill ICRA A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Limits Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund Based – Packing ICRA A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Credit Limits Standard Consultants Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 27500 Outstanding Syscon Engineers Non Fund Based ICRA A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd Non FB Limit- LOC ICRA D 80 downgraded from ICRA A4+ Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Liquid Fund ICRA A1+mfs Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Money Market FundICRA A1+mfs Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Liquidity ICRA A1+mfs Reaffirmed Management Fund MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Insulation Company Medium Term Fixed MA- 54.8 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Deposits Programme Sundaram Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MAAA Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amn Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BBB- 100 Withdrawn Clean Solar Power (Dhar) Pvt. TL ICRA A- 1410 upgraded Ltd. from ICRA BBB+ Clean Solar Power (Dhar) Pvt. Fund based ICRA A- 50 Upgraded Ltd. Dewan Housing Finance Purchaser Payouts ICRA AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd.- Dhfl Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Feb-12 II Dewan Housing Finance Purchaser Payouts ICRA AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. Dhfl Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Feb-12 Dewan Housing Finance Purchaser Payouts ICRA AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. -Dhfl Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Jan-12 Dewan Housing Finance PTC Series A2 ICRA A(SO) Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. -Nirmaan RMBS Trust-Series-I-2013 Dewan Housing Finance PTC Series A1 ICRA AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. -Nirmaan RMBS Trust-Series-I-2013 Fortune Foam Pvt. Ltd TL ICRA B+ 240 Reaffirmed Fortune Foam Pvt. Ltd CC ICRA B+ 75 Reaffirmed Fortune Foam Pvt. Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 5 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 Indira Damper Industries LT: FB - Cash-credit ICRA BB+ 60 Outstanding Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd FB Limit- CC ICRA D 250 Downgraded from ICRA B+ Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd Non -FB Limit- BG ICRA D 5 Downgraded from ICRA B+ LV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 63 Reaffirmed LV Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 64.6 Reaffirmed LV Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 42.4 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund Based – CC LimitsICRA BB- 20 Revised from ICRA BB Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BB- 40.2 Revised from ICRA BB National Bank For Agricultural LT bonds programme ICRA AAA 44800 Reaffirmed And Rural Development National Bank For Agricultural LT bonds programme ICRA AAA 35200 Withdrawn And Rural Development Phillips Carbon Black Ltd TL ICRA A+ 4000 Assigned Shanti Developers FB – TL ICRA C 74 Reaffirmed Standard Consultants Ltd LT – CC ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 3000 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd LT Loans from Bks ICRA AA+ 10000 Outstanding Sundaram Finance Ltd FBL from Bks ICRA AA+ 22500 Outstanding Sundaram Finance Ltd Non-FBL from Bks ICRA AA+ 80.8 Outstanding Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs ICRA AA+ 50563.* Outstanding *outstanding as on February 13, 2017 Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 9571* Outstanding *outstanding as on February 13, 2017 Syscon Engineers Fund Based - CC ICRA BB 55 Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Ultra ST Fund ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed (erstwhile Tata Floater Fund Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata LT Debt Fund ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed (erstwhile Tata Income Fund) Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Dynamic Bond FundICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata ST Bond Fund ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Corporate Bond ICRA AAAmfs Withdrawn Fund (erstwhile Tata Treasury Manager Fund) Tower Vision India Pvt Ltd Long-TL ICRA A- 11700 Assigned Varam Capital Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 1000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.