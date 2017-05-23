May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A4+ 30 Assigned limits Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based Fac IND A3 31 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 112.5 Assigned Bangalore Elevated Tollway Pvt NCDs IND AA- 1991.5 Assigned Ltd Bscpl Aurang Tollway Ltd Long- term senior Bk IND B+ 8560 Migrated to loans Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Fair N Flair Garments Fund- based WC limits IND B+ 430 Affirmed (increased from 400) Fair N Flair Garments TL IND B+ 20.1 Affirmed (reduced from 38) Flair Garments (P) Ltd Fund- based limits IND BB- 20 Upgraded (reduced from 30) Flair Garments (P) Ltd Long- TL IND BB- 37.4 Upgraded (reduced from 52.5) Kalinga Bharati Foundation Bk loans IND B 55 Assigned Karnataka Cooperative Milk Fund- /non- fund- IND A 1500 Affirmed Producers Federation Ltd based WC limit Lingard Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND A- (SO) 270.4 Assigned Lingard Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTCs IND BB+(SO) 12.7 Assigned National Education Foundation TL IND BBB- 341.9 Assigned North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCDs IND AAA(SO) 4636 Affirmed Pragathi Hatcheries TL IND B 46.08 Assigned Pragathi Hatcheries Fund- based Fac IND B 75 Assigned Shri K. K. Jain Educational TL IND BB+ 120.4 Migrated to Trust Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shri K. K. Jain Educational WC facility IND BB+ 100 Migrated to Trust Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sp Jammu Udhampur Highway Ltd NCDs IND AAA(SO) 26100 Affirmed Uttarakhand Seeds & Tarai Fund- based WC facilityIND A- 500 Migrated to Development Corporation Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 534.7 Assigned Veebee Yarnntex Pvt Ltd Fund- based Fac IND BBB- / IND A3485 Assigned Yadu Sugar Ltd Fund- based limits IND D/ IND D 1020 Assigned (Long- term/Short- term) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)