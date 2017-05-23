May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 26500 Revised from ICRA A+ Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 7500 Revised from ICRA A+ Central Bank Of India Corporate Governance CGR3+ - Reaffirmed Practices Ghaziabad Mechfab Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST, non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 1320 Reaffirmed Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd NFBL- LOC ICRA A3 50 Reaffirmed Saheli Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 27 revised from ICRA A3+ Sangam Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based: BG ICRA A4 4.3 Reaffirmed Sarveshwari Exports Pvt Ltd Forward Contract ICRA A4 3.8 Assigned Sarveshwari Exports Pvt Ltd Untied Limit ICRA A4 1.7 Assigned Tata Advanced Materials Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 4.7 Reaffirmed Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of ICRA BB- 15 Reaffirmed Credit Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd BG ICRA BB- / 200 Reaffirmed A4 Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA BB- / 0.3 Reaffirmed A4 Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd External Commercial ICRA AA- - Revised from Borrowings ICRA A+ Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd TL ICRA AA- 25000 Revised from ICRA A+ Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA- 5000 Revised from ICRA A+ Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA A 2850 Outstanding programme Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA A 5000 Outstanding programme Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA A 5000 Outstanding programme Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds ICRA A 1000 Outstanding programme Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds ICRA A+ 5700 Outstanding programme Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds ICRA A+ 2700 Outstanding programme Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds ICRA A+ 10000 Outstanding programme Chalapathi Educational Society FBL ICRA B+ 128.1 Reaffirmed Chalapathi Educational Society Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 31.9 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd Edelweiss Liquid Fund ICRA AA+mfs - Assigned Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd Edelweiss Bking and ICRA AAAmfs - Assigned PSU Debt Fund Eicher Motors Ltd Fund based/Non FB Fac - - - Eicher Motors Ltd FB Fac ICRA AAA 450 Upgraded from ICRA AA+ Eicher Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA AAA 1150 Upgraded from ICRA A1+ Eicher Motors Ltd Unallocated ICRA AAA 200 Upgraded from ICRA AA+ Ghaziabad Mechfab Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 45 Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCD ICRA A+ 150 Withdrawn Annapurna Microfinance Pvt. Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCDs ICRA A 100 Withdrawn Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCD ICRA A+ 150 Withdrawn Arohan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCD ICRA A+ 140 Withdrawn Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCDs ICRA A 200 Withdrawn Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCD ICRA A+ 140 Withdrawn Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCD ICRA A 160 Withdrawn Future Financial Servicess Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCD ICRA A+ 140 Withdrawn Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCDs ICRA A 150 Withdrawn Intrepid Finance And Leasing Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCDs ICRA A 150 Withdrawn Pahal Financial Services Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCD ICRA A+ 150 Withdrawn Pudhuaaru Financial Services Pvt. Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCDs ICRA A 150 Withdrawn Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCD ICRA A+ 160 Withdrawn Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd. Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCD ICRA A+ 140 Withdrawn Sv Credit Line Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd- NCD ICRA A+ 140 Withdrawn Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NCD programme ICRA AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA AAA 880 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT, non-FB Fac ICRA AAA 810 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT / ST, FB / non-FB ICRA AAA 990 Reaffirmed Fac /A1+ Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd FBL- TL ICRA BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd FBL- CC ICRA BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Padmashree Inc FB limits ICRA BB 300 Assigned / Outstanding R.S.H. Agro Products Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed R.S.H. Agro Products Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed Rama Marketing Enterprises FBL ICRA BB- 350 Reaffirmed Rishika Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based : CC ICRA BB 50 Reaffirmed Rishika Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based : TL ICRA BB 7.2 Reaffirmed Saheli Exports Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB 20 Revised from ICRA BBB- Saheli Exports Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB 103 Revised from ICRA BBB- Saheli Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 50 Revised from ICRA BBB- Sangam Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based : CC ICRA BB 50 Reaffirmed Sangam Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based : TL ICRA BB 68 Reaffirmed Sarveshwari Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit ICRA B+ 55 Assigned Sarveshwari Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill ICRA B+ 10 Assigned Discounting Sarveshwari Exports Pvt Ltd Standby line of CreditICRA B+ 9.5 Assigned Shankara Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC Facility ICRA B+ 90 Upgraded from ICRA B Shankara Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 5 Upgraded from ICRA B Shankara Vehicles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 5 Upgraded from ICRA B Tata Advanced Materials Ltd Bk Limits ICRA A+/A1 4100 Outstanding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 