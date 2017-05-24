May 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure Non-FB limit IND A2 55 Affirmed Ltd Durga Krishna Store Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 75 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Durga Krishna Store Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limit IND A4+ 60 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Ekk Infrastructure Non-FB WC Facility IND A2+ 2000 Upgraded from A2 Ekk Infrastructure Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 600 Assigned limits* A2+ Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 300 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Fil Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3+ 280 Affirmed Hi-Bond Cement Non-FB Bk Fac IND A3+ 50 Upgraded from A3 Parikh Brothers FB limits IND A4+ 110 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Parikh Brothers Non-FB limits IND A4+ 5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Shri Senthur Velan Infras Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 25 Assigned Siddhayu Ayurvedic Non-FB limits IND A3 65 Affirmed Subburaj Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB Fac IND A3 65 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Tyres Proposed NCD 3* Provisional IND 4500 Assigned AA+ * The final rating will be assigned to the NCDs following the closure of the issue and upon the receipt of final documentation, conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure TL IND BBB 430.61 Affirmed Ltd Dhalavai Pathra Kaliamman LT loan IND BB- 9.33 Assigned Modern Rice Mill Dhalavai Pathra Kaliamman FB Fac IND BB- / IND A4+40 Assigned Modern Rice Mill Durga Krishna Store Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limit Prov IND BB+ 30 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Ekk Infrastructure FB WC facility IND BBB+ 650 Upgraded from BBB Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 171.6 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB-/IND A3 1000 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Fil Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 243.5 Affirmed Fil Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB / IND A3+438.5 Affirmed Gorakhpur Nagar Nigam LT Issuer IND BBB- - Assigned Hi-Bond Cement FB WC limit IND BBB 300 Upgraded from BBB- Hi-Bond Cement TL facility WD 74 Withdrawn Karnataka State Financial Bond IND AA-(SO) 3 Affirmed Corporation Karnataka State Financial Bond IND AA-(SO) 1 Affirmed Corporation Khammam Spice Specialities Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 60 Assigned BB-/ Provisional IND A4+ Kwality Feeds Ltd TL IND BB 75.3 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Kwality Feeds Ltd FB limit IND BB /IND A4+ 47.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCDs IND AAA(SO) 2500 Upgraded from IND AA(SO) L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCDs IND AAA(SO) 2500 Upgraded from IND AA(SO) L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCDs IND AAA(SO) 2500 Upgraded from IND AA(SO) Libra Fabric Designs Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- / IND A4 1500 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Midas Golden Distilleries Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB 300 Upgraded from Ltd IND BBB- Mm Trust Mar 15 Ii Series A pass-through IND AA+(SO) 248.77 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Renew Wind Energy Rupee TL WD 2391.4 Withdrawn Sansar Trust Pass-through IND AAA 1584.7 Assigned certificates (PTCs)-Series A Sansar Trust Second loss credit IND BBB 95.1 Assigned facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust Feb 2017 Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 6797.7 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Sansar Trust Feb 2017 Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 360.3 Assigned facility Sansar Trust March 2017 Pass-through IND AA+ 436.8 Assigned certificates (PTCs)-Series A Sansar Trust March 2017 Second loss credit IND BBB 23.2 Assigned facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust March 2017 Viii Pass-through IND AA+ (SO) 436.8 Assigned certificates (PTCs)-Series A Sansar Trust March 2017 Viii Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 23.2 Assigned facility Shri Senthur Velan Infras FB WC limits IND BB-/ IND A4+ 100 Assigned Siddhayu Ayurvedic TL IND BBB- 1350 Affirmed Siddhayu Ayurvedic CC limits IND BBB- / IND A3165 Affirmed Smit Developers’ TL IND B 70 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Subburaj Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. TL IND BBB- 79.8 Assigned Subburaj Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. FB Fac IND BBB- / IND A3427.5 Assigned Tirupati Sugars Ltd FB WC limit 1570 Withdrawn Tirupati Sugars Ltd TL 434 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.