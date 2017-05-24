May 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 23, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure Non-FB limit IND A2 55 Affirmed
Ltd
Durga Krishna Store Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 75 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Durga Krishna Store Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limit IND A4+ 60 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Ekk Infrastructure Non-FB WC Facility IND A2+ 2000 Upgraded from
A2
Ekk Infrastructure Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 600 Assigned
limits* A2+
Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 300 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Fil Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3+ 280 Affirmed
Hi-Bond Cement Non-FB Bk Fac IND A3+ 50 Upgraded from
A3
Parikh Brothers FB limits IND A4+ 110 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Parikh Brothers Non-FB limits IND A4+ 5 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Shri Senthur Velan Infras Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 25 Assigned
Siddhayu Ayurvedic Non-FB limits IND A3 65 Affirmed
Subburaj Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB Fac IND A3 65 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo Tyres Proposed NCD 3* Provisional IND 4500 Assigned
AA+
* The final rating will be assigned to the NCDs following the closure of the issue and upon the
receipt of final documentation, conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra.
Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure TL IND BBB 430.61 Affirmed
Ltd
Dhalavai Pathra Kaliamman LT loan IND BB- 9.33 Assigned
Modern Rice Mill
Dhalavai Pathra Kaliamman FB Fac IND BB- / IND A4+40 Assigned
Modern Rice Mill
Durga Krishna Store Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limit Prov IND BB+ 30 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Ekk Infrastructure FB WC facility IND BBB+ 650 Upgraded from
BBB
Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 171.6 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB-/IND A3 1000 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Fil Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 243.5 Affirmed
Fil Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB / IND A3+438.5 Affirmed
Gorakhpur Nagar Nigam LT Issuer IND BBB- - Assigned
Hi-Bond Cement FB WC limit IND BBB 300 Upgraded from
BBB-
Hi-Bond Cement TL facility WD 74 Withdrawn
Karnataka State Financial Bond IND AA-(SO) 3 Affirmed
Corporation
Karnataka State Financial Bond IND AA-(SO) 1 Affirmed
Corporation
Khammam Spice Specialities Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 60 Assigned
BB-/
Provisional IND A4+
Kwality Feeds Ltd TL IND BB 75.3 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Kwality Feeds Ltd FB limit IND BB /IND A4+ 47.5 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCDs IND AAA(SO) 2500 Upgraded from
IND AA(SO)
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCDs IND AAA(SO) 2500 Upgraded from
IND AA(SO)
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd NCDs IND AAA(SO) 2500 Upgraded from
IND AA(SO)
Libra Fabric Designs Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- / IND A4 1500 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Midas Golden Distilleries Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB 300 Upgraded from
Ltd IND BBB-
Mm Trust Mar 15 Ii Series A pass-through IND AA+(SO) 248.77 Affirmed
certificates (PTCs)
Renew Wind Energy Rupee TL WD 2391.4 Withdrawn
Sansar Trust Pass-through IND AAA 1584.7 Assigned
certificates
(PTCs)-Series A
Sansar Trust Second loss credit IND BBB 95.1 Assigned
facility (SLCF)
Sansar Trust Feb 2017 Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 6797.7 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)
Sansar Trust Feb 2017 Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 360.3 Assigned
facility
Sansar Trust March 2017 Pass-through IND AA+ 436.8 Assigned
certificates
(PTCs)-Series A
Sansar Trust March 2017 Second loss credit IND BBB 23.2 Assigned
facility (SLCF)
Sansar Trust March 2017 Viii Pass-through IND AA+ (SO) 436.8 Assigned
certificates
(PTCs)-Series A
Sansar Trust March 2017 Viii Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 23.2 Assigned
facility
Shri Senthur Velan Infras FB WC limits IND BB-/ IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Siddhayu Ayurvedic TL IND BBB- 1350 Affirmed
Siddhayu Ayurvedic CC limits IND BBB- / IND A3165 Affirmed
Smit Developers’ TL IND B 70 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Subburaj Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. TL IND BBB- 79.8 Assigned
Subburaj Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. FB Fac IND BBB- / IND A3427.5 Assigned
Tirupati Sugars Ltd FB WC limit 1570 Withdrawn
Tirupati Sugars Ltd TL 434 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
