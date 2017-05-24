May 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavani Sea Foods FB Packing Credit ICRA A4 80 Reaffirmed Limit Bhavani Sea Foods Non-fund based ICRA A4 0.4 Reaffirmed Forward Contract Limit C.J. Exporters Export Post Finance ICRA A4+ 900 Reaffirmed (EPF)/DA/DP Idbi Bank Ltd Certificates of ICRA A1 - Downgraded Deposit Programme from ICRA A1+ Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers CP ICRA A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs 500.0 crore Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvr Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1500 Outstanding (enhanced from 125.0crs) S. Mitul & Co. Export Post Finance ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed (PSC) Siddhartha Bronze Products Pvt Non-FBL ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Idbi Bank Ltd Fixed Deposits MAA- - Downgraded Programme from MAA LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cashpor Micro Credit NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 250 @ Dempo Industries Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB+ 55 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.50crs) Idbi Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bonds ICRA A - Downgraded from ICRA AA- Idbi Bank Ltd Flexi Bond Series ICRA A - Downgraded from ICRA AA- Idbi Bank Ltd Senior & Lower Tier ICRA A - Downgraded II (Subordinated from ICRA AA- Bonds) Idbi Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA A - Downgraded Programme from ICRA AA- Idbi Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA A (hyb) - Downgraded Tier II Bonds from ICRA AA-(hyb) Idbi Bank Ltd Additional Tier I ICRA BBB- - Downgraded Bonds (hyb) from ICRA A(hyb) Idbi Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds ICRA BBB+ - Downgraded Programme from ICRA A+ Idbi Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA BBB+ - Downgraded Perpetual Bonds from ICRA A+ Jai Bhole Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB- 120 Reaffirmed K.D. Cements CC ICRA BBB 100 Reaffirmed Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers NCD - 2600 Withdrawn Ltd Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers NCD ICRA AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers LT, term-loan Fac ICRA AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers LT, FB Fac ICRA AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA A- 450 Reaffirmed Phoenix International Ltd FB Limit ICRA BB 950 Reaffirmed Pvr Ltd Non convertible ICRA AA- 3600 Outstanding debetures Pvr Ltd Fund based –TL ICRA AA- 2190 Outstanding Sap Energy FB Limits ICRA BB- 90 Reaffirmed Sap Energy Unallocated ICRA BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Bronze Products Pvt FB Limits ICRA B+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)