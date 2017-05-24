UPDATE 2-Accenture trims revenue forecast amid US healthcare uncertainty
May 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavani Sea Foods FB Packing Credit ICRA A4 80 Reaffirmed Limit Bhavani Sea Foods Non-fund based ICRA A4 0.4 Reaffirmed Forward Contract Limit C.J. Exporters Export Post Finance ICRA A4+ 900 Reaffirmed (EPF)/DA/DP Idbi Bank Ltd Certificates of ICRA A1 - Downgraded Deposit Programme from ICRA A1+ Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers CP ICRA A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs 500.0 crore Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvr Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1500 Outstanding (enhanced from 125.0crs) S. Mitul & Co. Export Post Finance ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed (PSC) Siddhartha Bronze Products Pvt Non-FBL ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Idbi Bank Ltd Fixed Deposits MAA- - Downgraded Programme from MAA LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cashpor Micro Credit NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 250 @ Dempo Industries Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB+ 55 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.50crs) Idbi Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bonds ICRA A - Downgraded from ICRA AA- Idbi Bank Ltd Flexi Bond Series ICRA A - Downgraded from ICRA AA- Idbi Bank Ltd Senior & Lower Tier ICRA A - Downgraded II (Subordinated from ICRA AA- Bonds) Idbi Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA A - Downgraded Programme from ICRA AA- Idbi Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA A (hyb) - Downgraded Tier II Bonds from ICRA AA-(hyb) Idbi Bank Ltd Additional Tier I ICRA BBB- - Downgraded Bonds (hyb) from ICRA A(hyb) Idbi Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds ICRA BBB+ - Downgraded Programme from ICRA A+ Idbi Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA BBB+ - Downgraded Perpetual Bonds from ICRA A+ Jai Bhole Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB- 120 Reaffirmed K.D. Cements CC ICRA BBB 100 Reaffirmed Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers NCD - 2600 Withdrawn Ltd Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers NCD ICRA AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers LT, term-loan Fac ICRA AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers LT, FB Fac ICRA AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA A- 450 Reaffirmed Phoenix International Ltd FB Limit ICRA BB 950 Reaffirmed Pvr Ltd Non convertible ICRA AA- 3600 Outstanding debetures Pvr Ltd Fund based –TL ICRA AA- 2190 Outstanding Sap Energy FB Limits ICRA BB- 90 Reaffirmed Sap Energy Unallocated ICRA BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Bronze Products Pvt FB Limits ICRA B+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
