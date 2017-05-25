May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special CPs* IND A1+ 30000 Affirmed Economic Zone Ltd *unutilised as of 24 May 2017 Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Non- FB WC IND A1+ 1580 Assigned Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail CP*** IND A1+ 12500 Assigned Ltd ***Outstanding as of March 2017 INR7, 193 million Batliboi Ltd Non- FB Fac IND A4 541.5 Affirmed Jbf Industries Ltd Non- FB WC limits IND A3 16000 Downgraded Kundan Industries Ltd Non- FB Fac IND A4+ 150 Assigned M S Graphics Pvt Ltd Non- FB limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned Vista Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Non- FB WC Fac IND A4+ 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special NCDs (NCDs) IND AA+ 5000 Affirmed Economic Zone Ltd (reduced from 10,000) Adani Ports And Special NCDs IND AA+ 2000 Affirmed Economic Zone Ltd Adani Ports And Special NCDs IND AA+ 2520 Affirmed Economic Zone Ltd Adani Ports And Special Proposed NCDs WD 2480 Withdrawn Economic Zone Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail TL* IND AA 273.9 Assigned Ltd *Outstanding as of March 2017 is INR234 million Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail NCDs (NCDs)** IND AA 12600 Assigned Ltd **Details of NCDs are given in Annexure 1 Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail FB WC IND AA/ IND A1+ 7330 Assigned Ltd Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Proposed WC limits^ Provisional IND 3590 Assigned Ltd AA/ Provisional IND A1+ ^The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by ABFRL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Amarprakash Developers Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 2321.7 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Amarprakash Developers Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 565 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Amarprakash Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND 750 Migrated to BBB- Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Batliboi Ltd FB Fac IND B 186 Downgraded Batliboi Ltd TL WD 6.11 Withdrawn (repaid in full) Ghazipur Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Gyankund Trust To Educate And TL IND B 119.76 Assigned To Serve Gyankund Trust To Educate And TL IND B 33.98 Assigned To Serve Gyankund Trust To Educate And WC facility IND B 32.5 Assigned To Serve Jbf Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 4000 Downgraded Jbf Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 2800 Downgraded Jbf Industries Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 200 Downgraded BBB- * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by JBF to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra Jbf Petrochemicals Ltd External commercial IND BBB- / IND A3USD416 Downgrade borrowings* *ECBs, including a sub limit of USD326.96 million of letter of credit/ bank guarantee Kundan Industries Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 487.2 Assigned Lalchand Gems And Jewellers Pvt FB Limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 200 Assigned Ltd M S Graphics Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB 160 Assigned Meenamani Ganga Builder Llp FB limits IND BB+ 500 Assigned Meraki Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND BB- (SO) 26.8 Assigned Meraki Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass- IND BBB+ (SO) 222.3 Assigned through certificates (PTCs) Mindchampion Learning Systems FB WC IND AA- (SO)/ 300 Assigned Ltd IND A1+ (SO) Mindchampion Learning Systems Non- FB WC IND AA- (SO)/ 150 Assigned Ltd IND A1+ (SO) Mindchampion Learning Systems Proposed FB WC* Provisional IND 200 Assigned Ltd AA- (SO)/ Provisional IND A1+ (SO) Mindchampion Learning Systems Proposed non- FB WC* Provisional IND 350 Assigned Ltd AA- (SO)/ Provisional IND A1+ (SO) R R Holiday Homes Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 210.8 Assigned R R Holiday Homes Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 10 Assigned Sbt Spintex Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 65 Upgraded (increased from 56) Sbt Spintex Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND BB+ 28.76 Upgraded (reduced from 48) Vista Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. TL IND BB+ 60 Assigned Vista Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. FB WC Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 10 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 