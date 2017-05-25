May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Invesco Asset Management Invesco India Credit ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Opportunities Fund Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd Non - FBL ICRA A3+ 36.5 Assigned Invesco Asset Management Invesco India Ultra ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd ST Fund LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. NCDs 1 (Proposed) Provisional 150 Assigned Ltd ICRA AAA Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. NCDs 2 (Proposed) Provisional 7200 Outstanding Ltd ICRA AAA Blue Dart Aviation Ltd LT, FBL ICRA AA 100 Outstanding Blue Dart Aviation Ltd LT / ST, non-FBL ICRA AA / 750 Outstanding A1+ Embee Software Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB )/ 1950 Reaffirmed ICRA A3+ Embee Software Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA BBB )/ 1700 Reaffirmed ICRA A3+ Embee Software Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA BBB )/ 2090 Reaffirmed ICRA A3+ Harisons & Harlaj Ltd LT/ST FB ICRA BB- / 1500 Upgraded ICRA A4; from ICRA]B+ ;Reaffirmed Invesco Asset Management Invesco India Active ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Income Fund Invesco Asset Management Invesco India Bk Debt ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Invesco Asset Management Invesco India ST Fund ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 581.8 Assigned / outstanding Ongc Petro Additions Ltd Compulsorily - - Assigned Convertible Debenture (CCD1) Ongc Petro Additions Ltd Compulsorily ICRA AAA 56150 Outstanding Convertible Debenture (CCD 2) Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA-(SO) - Withdrawn -Cavatina Ifmr Capital 2015 Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) - Withdrawn -Mithras Ifmr Capital 2015 Vipul Ltd LT: Fund based ICRA B+ 3000 Withdrawn Vipul Ltd Non fund based ICRA B+ 4512 Withdrawn Vipul Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA B+ 488 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)