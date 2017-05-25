May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Invesco Asset Management Invesco India Credit ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd Opportunities Fund
Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd Non - FBL ICRA A3+ 36.5 Assigned
Invesco Asset Management Invesco India Ultra ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd ST Fund
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. NCDs 1 (Proposed) Provisional 150 Assigned
Ltd ICRA AAA
Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. NCDs 2 (Proposed) Provisional 7200 Outstanding
Ltd ICRA AAA
Blue Dart Aviation Ltd LT, FBL ICRA AA 100 Outstanding
Blue Dart Aviation Ltd LT / ST, non-FBL ICRA AA / 750 Outstanding
A1+
Embee Software Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB )/ 1950 Reaffirmed
ICRA A3+
Embee Software Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA BBB )/ 1700 Reaffirmed
ICRA A3+
Embee Software Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA BBB )/ 2090 Reaffirmed
ICRA A3+
Harisons & Harlaj Ltd LT/ST FB ICRA BB- / 1500 Upgraded
ICRA A4; from ICRA]B+
;Reaffirmed
Invesco Asset Management Invesco India Active ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd Income Fund
Invesco Asset Management Invesco India Bk Debt ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd Fund
Invesco Asset Management Invesco India ST Fund ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 581.8 Assigned /
outstanding
Ongc Petro Additions Ltd Compulsorily - - Assigned
Convertible Debenture
(CCD1)
Ongc Petro Additions Ltd Compulsorily ICRA AAA 56150 Outstanding
Convertible Debenture
(CCD 2)
Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA-(SO) - Withdrawn
-Cavatina
Ifmr Capital
2015
Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) - Withdrawn
-Mithras Ifmr
Capital 2015
Vipul Ltd LT: Fund based ICRA B+ 3000 Withdrawn
Vipul Ltd Non fund based ICRA B+ 4512 Withdrawn
Vipul Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA B+ 488 Withdrawn
