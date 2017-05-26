May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 25, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 55 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Mpower Infratech (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 150 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Sagar Cements Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 250 Assigned
Shashi Catering Services Non-FB limit IND A3 40 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acme Odisha Solar Power Pvt Ltd TL 1425.495 Withdrawn
Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Proposed NCDs Provisional IND 150 Assigned
Ltd AAA
Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Proposed NCDs Provisional IND 7200 Assigned
Ltd AAA
Corporation Bank Basel III AT1 bonds IND A+ 10000 Affirmed
Corporation Bank LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed
Corporation Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds*IND AA 5000 Affirmed
* Yet to be raised
Delhi Transco Ltd’S FB limits IND A /IND A1 750 Assigned
Delhi Transco Ltd’S Long-TL IND A 1730 Assigned
Exim Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 4.5 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Exim Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 242.5 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limit Provisional IND 48 Migrated to
BB- /Provisional Non -
IND A4+ Cooperating
Category
Foodlink Restaurants (I) Pvt LtdLT loan IND BB 1000 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Foodlink Restaurants (I) Pvt LtdFB limit IND BB/IND A4+ 250 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Foodlink Restaurants (I) Pvt LtdProposed LT loan Provisional IND 2050 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Geo Connect Ltd FB limit IND BB /IND A4+ 114.5 Downgraded
from IND
BBB-/IND A3
Geo Connect Ltd Dropline overdraft IND BB 96 Downgraded
facility from IND BBB-
India Standard Loan Trust XIIV Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 10.2 Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust XIIV Series A1 pass-through IND AAA(SO) 297.5 Assigned
certificates (PTCs)
India Standard Loan Trust XIIV Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 725.2 Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust XIIV Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 59.8 Assigned
facility (SLCF)
Jaunpur Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Kalyanalakshmi Shopping Mall FB WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 85 Assigned
Kalyanalakshmi Shopping Mall Proposed FB WC limit* Provisional IND 35 Assigned
B+ /Provisional
IND A4
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction
and execution of loan documents for the above facility by KLSM
to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra
Mallikarjun Construction FB limits 30 Withdrawn
Company
Mallikarjun Construction Non-FB limits 70 Withdrawn
Company
Manney Engineers Long-TL IND B+ 53.5 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Mpower Infratech (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 370 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Narula Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB/IND A4+ 150 Assigned
Premier Steels FB Fac - CC IND B /IND A4 100 Affirmed
Sagar Cements Ltd FB WC limits IND A- /IND A2+ 970 Assigned
Sagar Cements Ltd TL IND A- 2151 Assigned
Saraswati Medical & Dental TL IND BB+ 18.2 Migrated to
College Non -
Cooperating
Category
Saraswati Medical & Dental Proposed TL Provisional IND 106.8 Migrated to
College BB+ Non -
Cooperating
Category
Shashi Catering Services FB limit IND BBB- /IND A3 30 Migrated to
Non -
Cooperating
Category
Southern Gold Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 137.5 Assigned
Southern Gold Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- /IND A4+ 700 Assigned
SRS Ltd TL (LT) IND D 100 Affirmed
SRS Ltd Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 4750 Affirmed
SRS Ltd FB WC limits (long-) IND D 3500 Affirmed
SRS Ltd Term deposit (LT) IND tD 2250 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)