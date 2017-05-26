May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 55 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Mpower Infratech (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 150 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Sagar Cements Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 250 Assigned Shashi Catering Services Non-FB limit IND A3 40 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Odisha Solar Power Pvt Ltd TL 1425.495 Withdrawn Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Proposed NCDs Provisional IND 150 Assigned Ltd AAA Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Proposed NCDs Provisional IND 7200 Assigned Ltd AAA Corporation Bank Basel III AT1 bonds IND A+ 10000 Affirmed Corporation Bank LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed Corporation Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds*IND AA 5000 Affirmed * Yet to be raised Delhi Transco Ltd’S FB limits IND A /IND A1 750 Assigned Delhi Transco Ltd’S Long-TL IND A 1730 Assigned Exim Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 4.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Exim Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 242.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limit Provisional IND 48 Migrated to BB- /Provisional Non - IND A4+ Cooperating Category Foodlink Restaurants (I) Pvt LtdLT loan IND BB 1000 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Foodlink Restaurants (I) Pvt LtdFB limit IND BB/IND A4+ 250 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Foodlink Restaurants (I) Pvt LtdProposed LT loan Provisional IND 2050 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Geo Connect Ltd FB limit IND BB /IND A4+ 114.5 Downgraded from IND BBB-/IND A3 Geo Connect Ltd Dropline overdraft IND BB 96 Downgraded facility from IND BBB- India Standard Loan Trust XIIV Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 10.2 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust XIIV Series A1 pass-through IND AAA(SO) 297.5 Assigned certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust XIIV Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 725.2 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust XIIV Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 59.8 Assigned facility (SLCF) Jaunpur Nagar Palika Parishad LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Kalyanalakshmi Shopping Mall FB WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 85 Assigned Kalyanalakshmi Shopping Mall Proposed FB WC limit* Provisional IND 35 Assigned B+ /Provisional IND A4 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by KLSM to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra Mallikarjun Construction FB limits 30 Withdrawn Company Mallikarjun Construction Non-FB limits 70 Withdrawn Company Manney Engineers Long-TL IND B+ 53.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Mpower Infratech (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 370 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Narula Oil And Fats Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB/IND A4+ 150 Assigned Premier Steels FB Fac - CC IND B /IND A4 100 Affirmed Sagar Cements Ltd FB WC limits IND A- /IND A2+ 970 Assigned Sagar Cements Ltd TL IND A- 2151 Assigned Saraswati Medical & Dental TL IND BB+ 18.2 Migrated to College Non - Cooperating Category Saraswati Medical & Dental Proposed TL Provisional IND 106.8 Migrated to College BB+ Non - Cooperating Category Shashi Catering Services FB limit IND BBB- /IND A3 30 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Southern Gold Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 137.5 Assigned Southern Gold Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- /IND A4+ 700 Assigned SRS Ltd TL (LT) IND D 100 Affirmed SRS Ltd Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 4750 Affirmed SRS Ltd FB WC limits (long-) IND D 3500 Affirmed SRS Ltd Term deposit (LT) IND tD 2250 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.