RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 6

(Repeating to add additional Ratings) Jul 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aghara Knitwear Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Endress+Hauser (India) ST-Unallocated ICRA]A1 20 Reaffirmed Automation Instrumentation Pvt Ltd Gmr Hyderabad International Non FBL ICRA A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Airport Ltd Housing And Urban Development ST Borrowing ProgrammeICRA A1+ 65000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd ST: Non FB Fac ICRA A4+ 480 Reaffirmed Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd ST: Unallocated ICRA A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Panacea Medical Technologies NFBL ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Paradip International Cargo NFBL ICRA A3(SO) 400 Assigned Terminal Pvt Ltd Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST-Fund Based ICRA A4 200 Reaffirmed Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST-Non Fund Based ICRA A4 1 Reaffirmed Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non FB –BG ICRA A4 17 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home CP ICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Timblo Drydocks Pvt Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A4 150 Withdrawn –LC/Buyer’s Credit Timblo Drydocks Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 750 Withdrawn Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST FB Facility ICRA A3 25 upgraded from A4+ Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST FB Facility ICRA A3 upgraded Sublimit from A4+ Vaighai Agro Products Ltd ST Non-fund based ICRA A3 160 upgraded Facility from A4+ Varun Motors Non FBL ICRA A2 15 Reaffirmed Varun Motors Pvt Ltd Non FBL ICRA A2 270 Reaffirmed Yashveer Ceramics Non FBL ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non FB –BG ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Varun Motors NFBL ICRA A2 15 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing And Urban Development Fixed Deposits MAAA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Programme Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Fixed Deposit MAA+ Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acr Machining Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Acr Machining Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated limitsICRA BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Aghara Knitwear Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 65.1 Assigned, Upgraded from B Aghara Knitwear Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 0.4 Reaffirmed , Upgraded from B Apr Constructions Ltd BLR ICRA BB+ 2500 Issuer not cooperating Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A- 100 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based ICRA A- 2200 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Non FBL ICRA A- 840 Upgraded (unallocated) from ICRA BBB+ Caravan Oil Suppliers CC ICRA BB 65 Reaffirmed Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BBB 25 Reaffirmed Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated limitsICRA BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed Embassy Inn Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BBB- 750 Outstanding Endress+Hauser (India) FB –CC ICRA]A- 80 Reaffirmed Automation Instrumentation Pvt Ltd G Corp Homes Pvt Ltd LT - Bk linies ICRA]BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Gmr Aerospace Engineering Ltd TL ICRA]AA(SO) 2816 Upgraded from AA-(SO) Gmr Aerospace Engineering Ltd Unallocated ICRA]AA(SO) 29 Upgraded from AA-(SO) Gmr Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL ICRA]AA 1247.9 Upgraded (SO) from AA-(SO) Gmr Hyderabad International TL ICRA AA 16123.3 Upgraded Airport Ltd from ICRA AA- Gmr Hyderabad International CC Limit ICRA AA 550 Upgraded Airport Ltd from ICRA AA- Gmr Hyderabad International Unallocated Limit ICRA AA 112.4 Upgraded Airport Ltd from ICRA AA- Housing And Urban Development LT Borrowing ICRA AAA 120000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Programme –FY2018 Housing And Urban Development Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA Assigned Corporation Ltd (Sub--limit of LT Borrowing Programme FY2018) Housing And Urban Development HB Series XVII, ICRA AAA Withdrawn Corporation Ltd XVIII, XIX, XXXVII, XXXIX, SDI-II and Series 01-02 Housing And Urban Development LT Borrowing ICRA AAA 38650 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Programme –FY2017 -Outstanding Housing And Urban Development Bk Lines Programme ICRA AAA 100000 Assigned Corporation Ltd /A1+ Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTC Series A Provisional 3299.6 Assigned ICRA AAA(SO) Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA BB+ 225 Reaffirmed New India Cables Trading Pvt LT: FBL ICRA BB+ 440 Reaffirmed Ltd Panacea Medical Technologies FB – CC ICRA BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Panacea Medical Technologies FB –TL ICRA BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Paradip International Cargo FBL ICRA 4000 Assigned Terminal Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO) Platino Classic Motors (India) LT _ Fund Based ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Prothom Industries India Pvt LT: (NCD) ICRA D 150 Downgraded Ltd from BB Raichur Laboratories Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 150 Reaffirmed Raichur Laboratories Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Rns Earthmovers Pvt Ltd Fund based ICRA BBB- Revised from ICRA BB+ Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade FB –TL ICRA B 1521.4 Assigned Sugar Factory Ltd Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade FB – CC ICRA B 200 Assigned Sugar Factory Ltd Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Unallocated ICRA B 110.3 Assigned Sugar Factory Ltd /ICRA A4 Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC ICRA BB 330 Reaffirmed Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL ICRA BB 8.2 Reaffirmed Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB –CC ICRA B+ 40 upgraded from B Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB –TL ICRA B+ 28.7 upgraded from B Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ upgraded from B Shreeyam Power & Steel TL ICRA D 7217.4 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Shreeyam Power & Steel FBL ICRA D 800 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Shreeyam Power & Steel Non FBL ICRA D 1214.3 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Skd Realty Llp Bk Loan ICRA B+ 250 Issuer not cooperating Sree Siva Sankar Automobiles FBL ICRA BB- 75 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home NCDs ICRA AA+ 5000 Assigned Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home NCDs ICRA AA+ 15888 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 1700 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home LT - Bk linies ICRA AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home NCDs ICRA AA+ 688 Withdrawn Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 2000 Withdrawn Finance Ltd Timblo Drydocks Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC ICRA B+ 500 Withdrawn Tirupati Cotton CC ICRA B 45 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cotton TL ICRA B 15 Reaffirmed Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT TL ICRA BBB- 83.2 upgraded from BB+ Vaighai Agro Products Ltd LT FB Facility ICRA BBB- 210 upgraded from BB+ Vaighai Agro Products Ltd Unallocated facility ICRA BBB- 2.7 upgraded from BB+ Varun Motors FBL ICRA BBB 740 Reaffirmed Varun Motors Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 1680 Reaffirmed Yashveer Ceramics FB Limit ICRA B 82.5 Reaffirmed Bengaluru Metropolitan FB TL ICRA B 1600 Assigned Transport Corporation Bengaluru Metropolitan Proposed TL ICRA B 11400 Assigned Transport Corporation Dev Bhoomi Frozen Food Products LT fund based ICRA B 85 Issuer not cooperating Mda Mineral Dhatu (Ap) Pvt Ltd BLR C+ / 135 A4 Issuer not cooperating R.H. Sortex Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT fund based ICRA D 56.2 Issuer not cooperating Ravindra Rice & General Mills LT fund based ICRA B+ 165 Issuer not cooperating Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+/A4 70 Issuer not cooperating Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB –CC ICRA B+ upgraded from B Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB –TL ICRA B+ upgraded from B Shallow Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ upgraded from B Varun Motors FBL ICRA BBB 740 Reaffirmed Vasu Coco Resorts Pvt Ltd LT: TL Fac ICRA D 430 Assigned Zaveri Exports Pvt. Ltd FBL ICRA B- 130 Upgraded -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 