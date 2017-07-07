ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 7

Jul 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arya Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Non fund based ICRA A4 20 - Issuer not cooperating CEC Itd Cem Tpl Jv FBL ICRA A1 3500 Assigned FX Multitech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 37 Reaffirmed Himalaya Communications Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A4 215 - Issuer not cooperating HSBC Asset Management (India) HSBC Cash Fund ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd HSBC Asset Management (India) HSBC Ultra ST Bond ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fund HSBC Asset Management (India) HSBC Flexi Debt Fund ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd HSBC Asset Management (India) HSBC Income Fund-ST ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Plan Idbi Asset Management Company IDBI Liquid Fund ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Jinaehat Exports Pvt Ltd FB –PC/FDB/FBE ICRA A4 75 Reaffirmed Jinaehat Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB –BG ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed Jm Financial Asset CP programme ICRA A1+ 7500 Outstanding Reconstruction Co. Ltd Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 45000 Assigned P Dasaratharama Reddy Non Fund Based ICRA A4 80 - Issuer not cooperating Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST –FB (sublimit) ICRA A3+ - Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from ICRA A3 Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST –Non FB ICRA A3+ 2 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from ICRA A3 Rmp Bearings Ltd Inland LOC ICRA A4 1.2 - Issuer not cooperating Sanghvi Movers Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST FBL ICRA A1+ 75 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 75 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST Non-FBL# ICRA A1+ - Reaffirmed # -Sublimit to the term loan facilityRating Scj Plastics Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 160 - Issuer not cooperating Spray Engineering Devices Ltd. Non-FB Limits ICRA D 160 Revised from ICRA A4 Spray Engineering Devices Ltd. Non-FB Limits ICRA D 160 Revised from ICRA A4 Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd Non-FB –LOC and BG ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed Tyche Industries Ltd Non-Fund based ICRA A4+ 23.8 Reaffirmed West Coast Foods EPC cum FBP/FBD ICRA A4 40* - Issuer not cooperating / *includes Rs. 1.00 crore cash credit facility as sub-limit West Coast Foods BG ICRA A4 10 - Issuer not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adig Jemtexpvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ 100 - Issuer not cooperating Akal Pipe Industries LT: CC ICRA D 25 Reaffirmed Akal Pipe Industries LT: TL ICRA D 69 Reaffirmed Arya Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Fund based ICRA BB 220 - Issuer not cooperating Aggarwal Constructions Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed Aggarwal Constructions Pvt Ltd LT non-FB ICRA B+ 80 Reaffirmed Akal Pipe Industries LT: CC ICRA D 25 Reaffirmed Akal Pipe Industries LT: TL ICRA D 69 Reaffirmed Aye Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 101.9 Assigned ICRA A- Aye Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 6 Assigned ICRA BB+ Balmer Lawrie Van Leer Ltd Bk Loans ICRA A- 724 - Issuer not cooperating Bazaar Konnections CC ICRA B+ 100 - Issuer not cooperating Cec Itd Cem Tpl Jv Non-FBL ICRA A-/A1 5000 Assigned Corus Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 ICRA A 72.4 Reaffirmed Corus Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A3 ICRA BBB 9.9 Reaffirmed Corus Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB+ 24.8 Reaffirmed Door Sanchar Hyrod Power Fund Based ICRA D 241.5 - Private Ltd Facilities Issuer not cooperating Door Sanchar Hyrod Power Unallocated ICRA D 1.8 - Private Ltd Facilities Issuer not cooperating Ds (Assam)Hospitalityltd TL ICRA AA- 783.4 Reaffirmed Ds (Assam)Hospitalityltd FB limits ICRA AA- 30 Reaffirmed Forbes Technosys Ltd NCD Provisional 250 Assigned ICRA AA- Franco Leome Shoes Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Fx Multitech Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BB- 68 Reaffirmed Fx Multitech Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BB-/A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Himalaya Communications Ltd Fund based-Fac ICRA BB 69.2 - Issuer not cooperating Idbi Asset Management Company IDBI Ultra ST Fund ICRA AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd India Infoline Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AAA 1006.6 Assigned India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A Provisional 1223.4 Assigned Ltd (Iihfl) ICRA AAA Jm Financial Asset NCD programme ICRA AA- 6500 Outstanding Reconstruction Co. Ltd Jm Financial Asset LT Bk lines ICRA AA- 6500 Outstanding Reconstruction Co. Ltd Jm Financial Asset LT market linked PP-MLDICRA 2000 Assigned Reconstruction Co. Ltd debenture programme AA Jm Financial Products Ltd NCD ICRA AA 17000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd LT equity linked PP-MLDICRA 4250 Outstanding debentures (Principal AA Protected) K.S. Overseas Pvt. Ltd. FBL ICRA BB- 1000 Reaffirmed Kpr Industries (India) Ltd BLR ICRA D 4950 - Issuer not cooperating Mangala Cashew Industries Fund Based –CC ICRA B+ 100 - Issuer not cooperating Mumsmega Food Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA B 950 - Issuer not cooperating P Dasaratharama Reddy Fund Based –CC ICRA B+ 20 - Issuer not cooperating Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB+ 950 Assigned Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd LT/ST non-FBL ICRA BBB+ 250 Assigned Phobos Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 ICRA A- 128.2 Reaffirmed Phobos Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB 26.3 Reaffirmed Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning FB –CC ICRA BBB 147.5 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB- Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning FB –TL ICRA BBB 4.7 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB- Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT –Non FB ICRA BBB 4.3 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB- Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT Unallocated ICRA BBB 339.6 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB- Puntus Trust July 2016 PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB 422.3 Reaffirmed R.B. Rice Industries FB limits ICRA B 165 Assigned / Outstanding Rinzler Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 ICRA A- 217.1 Reaffirmed Rinzler Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- 59.2 Reaffirmed Ritco Logistics Pvt Ltd FB LT ICRA BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Ritco Logistics Pvt Ltd FB/Non-fund Based LT ICRA BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Rmp Bearings Ltd CC ICRA BB 130 - Issuer not cooperating Rmp Bearings Ltd TL ICRA BB 11.2 - Issuer not cooperating Sanghvi Movers Ltd TL/ Buyers Credit/ ICRA A+ 7438.8 Reaffirmed Capex LC Sanghvi Movers Ltd LT FBL, CC ICRA A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A- 89.5 Reaffirmed Satya Microcapital Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 4.4 Assigned ICRA BB+ Satya Microcapital Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 70 Assigned ICRA BBB Scj Plastics Ltd Fund based-Fac ICRA BBB 55 - Issuer not cooperating Scj Plastics Ltd Unallocated Fac ICRA 5 - BBB/A3 Issuer not cooperating Shrivardhman Milk Dairy Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC ICRA B+ 33 Reaffirmed Shrivardhman Milk Dairy Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL ICRA B+ 24.5 Reaffirmed Spray Engineering Devices Ltd. FB Limits ICRA D 259.6 Revised from ICRA BB- Spray Engineering Devices Ltd. Unallocated ICRA D 18.1 Revised from ICRA BB- Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd FB –CC ICRA BB- 80 Reaffirmed Tirumala Seven Hills Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB-/A4 90 Reaffirmed Triveni Kripa Buildhome Pvt Ltd Fund based-Fac ICRA BB 90 - Issuer not cooperating Tyche Industries Ltd FB –CC ICRA BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Tyche Industries Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Zane Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 ICRA A- 388.6 Reaffirmed Zane Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- 80.7 Reaffirmed Manidhara Realty Demand Loan ICRA BB- 145 - Issuer not cooperating Mumsmega Food Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA B 950 Reaffirmed Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB+ 950 Assigned Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd LT/STnon-FBL ICRA BBB+/A2 250 Assigned Pragya Rice Mill LT Fund Base ICRA B+ 30 - Issuer not cooperating Shanti Gopal Concastltd BLR ICRA B/A4 420 - Issuer not cooperating Shree Jagdamba Agricoexports BLR ICRA B+/A4 550 - Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Shriman Enterprises BLR ICRA B 360 - Issuer not cooperating Siddarth Intercrafts Pvt Ltd FB ICRA B+ 25 - Issuer not cooperating Siddarth Intercrafts Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+/A4 75 - Issuer not cooperating Siddarth Organisation FB ICRA B+ 21.6 - Issuer not cooperating Siddarth Organisation TL ICRA B+/A4 78.7 - Issuer not cooperating Siddarth Organisation Ltd FB ICRA B+ 42 - Issuer not cooperating Siddarth Organisation Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+/A4 58 - Issuer not cooperating United Nanotechnologies Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B-/A4 60 - Issuer not cooperating West Coast Foods TL ICRA B+ 12.9 - Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)