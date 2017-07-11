FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 10
#Company News
July 10, 2017 / 11:02 AM / a day ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 10

33 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional ratings.)
   Jul 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpha Services                          Non-FBL               ICRA A3      150     Reaffirmed
Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd         CP                    ICRA A1      2250    Downgraded
                                                                                   from
                                                                                         A1+
Bhavani Industries                      ST-Fund BasedFac      ICRA A3              Downgraded
                                        (Sublimit)                                 from ICRA A3
Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd           ST -Fund Based        ICRA A4      20      Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A4+
Dewas Metal Sections Ltd                Non Fund based -LOC   ICRA A4+     85      Reaffirmed
Dewas Metal Sections Ltd                Non Fund based -BG    ICRA A4+     12.1    Reaffirmed
Dewas Metal Sections Ltd                Unallocated           ICRA A4+     33      Reaffirmed
Gokul Agri International Ltd            NFBL                  ICRA A3+     3619.6  Rating
                                                                                   placed on
                                                                                   watch with 
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd             NFBL                  ICRA A3+     4689    (Rating
                                                                                   placed on
                                                                                   watch with 
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
implications)
Indag Rubber Ltd                        Non-FBL               ICRA A1+     450     Reaffirmed
Indag Rubber Ltd                        Unallocated           ICRA A1+     20      Reaffirmed
Mahindra Auto Steel Pvt Ltd             ST non-FBL            ICRA A1+     25      Reaffirmed
Mahindra Steel Service Centre           ST non-FBL            ICRA A1+     750     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mayur Enterprise                        NFBL                  ICRA A4      20
Issuer not cooperating
Padam Interiors                         Non-FBL –BG           ICRA A3+     50      Assigned /
                                                                                   Outstanding
Padam Interiors                         Non-fund              ICRA A3+             Assigned /
                                        BasedSub-Limit –LOC                        Outstanding
Samhi Jv Business Hotels Pvt            Non Fund Based        ICRA A3+     150
Ltd
Review process is underway
Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd             ST FBL                ICRA A1+     740     Reaffirmed
Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd             ST Non FBL            ICRA A1+     424     Reaffirmed
Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd              Non-FB – BG           ICRA A4      1       Reaffirmed
Sonal Vyapar Pvt Ltd                    ST: Non FB Fac        ICRA A4      142.5   Reaffirmed
Sundaram Industries Pvt Ltd             ST: CP                ICRA A1+     100     Assigned
Trinity Mahalasa Durga Sales            ST - Non Fund based   ICRA A4      15      Reaffirmed
And Services
Upper Indiasmelting & Refinery          Non FB –Forward       ICRA A4      2       Reaffirmed
Works                                   Contrac
Vijeta Projects &                       Non-FB Fac            ICRA A4      1945    Revised from
Infrastructures Ltd.                                                                     A4+
A. K. L. Infracon Pvt Ltd               NFBL                  ICRA A4+     55      Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 7.50 crore earlier)
Amar Impex                              NFBL                  ICRA A3      32.5    Reaffirmed
Amar International                      Non-FBL               ICRA A3      5       Reaffirmed
Ambience Interiors Pvt Ltd              Non-FBL               ICRA A3+     270     Assigned
Anjani Synthetics Ltd                   NFBL                  ICRA A3      30      Withdrawn
Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd         Proposed CP Programme ICRA A1      150     Assigned
Dynamic Drilling & Services             StableNon-fund based, ICRA A2+     1771    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 ST Fac       
Edhayam & Co                            ST -Non-FB Fac        ICRA A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd            NFBL                  ICRA A4      409.3   Reaffirmed
God Granites                            ST-Fund Based-Packing ICRA A4+     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit, Post
                                        Shipment Fac & Bill Discounting
God Granites                            ST-Non Fund Based-LOC ICRA A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Idfc Infrastructure Finance Ltd         CP                    ICRA A1+     4000    Reaffirmed
Mahindra Intertrade Ltd                 ST, non-FB Fac        ICRA A1+     3700    Reaffirmed
Piramal Finance Ltd                     CP / ST Debt ProgrammeICRA A1+     90000   Outstanding
Pragya Securities Pvt Ltd               Non-Fund Based Bk     ICRA A3      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Lines
Pragya Securities Pvt Ltd               Fund Based Bk Lines   ICRA A3      30      Reaffirmed
Precision Machines And                  ST: Non-FB Fac        ICRA A4      60      Reaffirmed
Equipments Pvt Ltd
Pricol Engineering Industries           ST non fund based     ICRA A4+     75      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sai Sponge (India) Pvt Ltd              Non-FBL               ICRA A4+     21.6    Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   A3+
/Withdrawn
Sam Apparels Pvt Ltd                    ST FB                 ICRA A4      275     Reaffirmed
Sam Apparels Pvt Ltd                    ST -Unallocated       ICRA A4      25      Reaffirmed
Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd                  Non FB Fac            ICRA A2+     2442    Reaffirmed
Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd                  ST Unallocated limits ICRA A2+     24142   Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice              ST –Non FB            ICRA A4      20      Reaffirmed
Industries
Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd             Fund Based Sub-limits ICRA D       -       Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A4+
Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd             NFBL                  ICRA D       161     Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A4+
Trinity Mahalasa Durga Sales            ST –Non-fund Based    ICRA A4      15      Reaffirmed
And Services
U Goenka Sons Pvt Ltd                   Non-Fund Based Limi   ICRA D       270     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A4
Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd                   NFBL                  ICRA A3+     203.7   Reaffirmed
Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd           ST, Non-fund based    ICRA A3+     60      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A3


MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sayaji Industries Ltd                   Medium Term Fixed     MA-          180
                                        Deposit Programme

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acciona Wind Energy Pvt Ltd             TL                    ICRA A+      437.4   Upgraded
                                                                                   from       A
Adlabs Entertainmentltd                 Long-TL               ICRA D       11000   revised from
                                                                                         BB+
Alpha Services                          FBL                   ICRA BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Alpha Services                          Unallocated           ICRA BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd         TL                    ICRA A       1610    Downgraded
                                                                                   from       A+
Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd         LT/ ST – FB Limits    ICRA A /     2250    Downgraded
                                                              ICRA A1              from
                                                                                         A+/
                                                                                         A1+
Ananda Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd             LT FB limits          ICRA BB+     1100    Reaffirmed
Ananda Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd             Issuer Rating         IrBB         -       Withdrawn
B.R. Guar Gum Pvt Ltd                   FB –CC                ICRA B+      65      Reaffirmed
B.R. Guar Gum Pvt Ltd                   LT/ST –Unallocated    ICRA B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Bhavani Industries                      LT -Fund Based -CC    ICRA BBB     50      Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Bhavani Industries                      LT -Fund Based –TL    ICRA BBB     30      Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd           LT -Fund Based CC     ICRA B       150     Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd           LT -Fund Based TL     ICRA B       76.7    Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd           LT/ST Unallocated     ICRA B       33.3    Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A4+
Cholamandalam Investment And            Second Loss Fac       ICRA A(SO)   136.9   Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd
Cholamandalam Investment And            PTC Series A          ICRA         3700.7  Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd                                               AAA(SO)
Dewas Metal Sections Ltd                FB –CC                ICRA BB+     250     Reaffirmed
Dewas Metal Sections Ltd                FB –TL                ICRA BB+     159.9   Reaffirmed
Dhuria Rice Mill                        FB –CC                ICRA B       75      Reaffirmed
Dlf Power And Services Ltd              TL                    ICRA A(SO)   10550   Assigned
Dlf Power And Services Ltd              Fund Based            ICRA A(SO)   250     Assigned
Dry Blend Foods Pvt Ltd                 FB –CC                ICRA BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Gaursons Realty Pvt Ltd                 FBL                   ICRA         1500    Assigned
                                                              BBB-(SO)
Gokul Agri International Ltd            LT Fund Based – CC    ICRA BBB     1000    (Rating
                                                                                   placed on
                                                                                   watch with 
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Gokul Agri International Ltd            LT/ ST Unallocated    ICRA BBB     80.4    (Rating
                                                                                   placed on
                                                                                   watch with 
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd             LT Fund Based – CC    ICRA BBB     87.5    (Rating
                                                                                   placed on
                                                                                   watch with 
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd             LT/ ST Unallocated    ICRA BBB     113.5   (Rating
                                                                                   placed on
                                                                                   watch with 
                                                                                   developing 
                                                                                   implications
Indag Rubber Ltd                        FB limits             ICRA A+      80      Reaffirmed
Jbm Industries Ltd                      LT -TL                ICRA BBB     70
Issuer delayed in giving information
Jbm Industries Ltd                      LT/ST Fund Based      ICRA BBB     300
                                                              /ICRA A2
Issuer delayed in giving information
Jbm Industries Ltd                      LT / ST -Non Fund     ICRA BBB     271.5
                                        Based                 /ICRA A2
Issuer delayed in giving information
Jbm Industries Ltd                      Unalocated            ICRA BBB     58.5
                                                              /ICRA A2
Issuer delayed in giving information
Lalitpur Power Generation               TL                    ICRA BB-     139320  Revised from
Company Ltd                                                                              BBB-
Lalitpur Power Generation               CC                    ICRA BB-     21670*  Revised from
Company Ltd                                                                              BBB-
includes Rs. 167 crore of non-fund based limits
Lalitpur Power Generation               NFBL                  ICRA BB-     16540   Revised from
Company Ltd                                                                              BBB-
Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd                 FB – CC               ICRA BBB-    5       Reaffirmed
Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd                 FB – TL               ICRA BBB-    211     Reaffirmed
Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd                 Unallocated           ICRA BBB-    62.9    Reaffirmed
Mahindra Auto Steel Pvt Ltd             LT FB limits          ICRA A+      300     Reaffirmed
Mahindra Auto Steel Pvt Ltd             LT non-FBL            ICRA A+      500     Reaffirmed
Mahindra Auto Steel Pvt Ltd             Unallocated Limits    ICRA A+      925     Reaffirmed
                                                              /ICRA A1+
Mahindra Steel Service Centre           LT FB limits          ICRA AA-     270     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahindra Steel Service Centre           TL                    ICRA AA-     34.4    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahindra Steel Service Centre           Unallocated Limits    ICRA AA-     445.6   Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mayur Enterprise                        FB Limits             ICRA B+      55.2
Issuer not cooperating
Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd                  Bk Fac                ICRA B/ICRA  120
                                                              A4
Issuer not cooperating
Padam Interiors                         FB Limits –CC         ICRA BBB     100     Outstanding
Pearson Drums & Barrels Pvt             Bk Fac                ICRA B+/     254
Limite                                                        ICRA A4
Power Research And Development          LT - FBL              ICRA B+      60      Reaffirmed
Consultants Pvt Ltd
Power Research And Development          LT - Non FBL          ICRA B+      35      Reaffirmed
Consultants Pvt Ltd
Rooplaxmi Industries India Pvt          Bk Fac                ICRA B-      79
Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
S.B. Sahoo & Co. Pvt. Ltd               Bk Fac                ICRA B+      70
Issuer not cooperating
Samhi Jv Business Hotels Pvt            TL                    ICRA BBB-    1860
Ltd
Review process is underway
Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd             TL                    ICRA AA-     2155.8  Reaffirmed
Sansera Engineering Pvt Ltd             LT FBL                ICRA AA-     1625    Reaffirmed
Scrabble Entertainment Ltd              TL                    ICRA A+      29.5    upgraded
                                                                                   from       A-
Scrabble Entertainment Ltd              LT FBL                ICRA A+      30      upgraded
                                                                                   from       A-
Shalby Ltd                              TL                    ICRA A-      3220    Assigned
Shalby Ltd                              Working Capital       ICRA A-      500     Assigned
Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd              FB – CC               ICRA B-      80      Reaffirmed
Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd              Unallocated           ICRA B-      15.7    Reaffirmed
Sonal Vyapar Pvt Ltd                    LT: FB Fac            ICRA BB-     92.5    Revised from
                                                                                   [ICRA[BB
Sonal Vyapar Pvt Ltd                    LT: TL Fac            ICRA BB-     25.2    Revised from
                                                                                   [ICRA[BB
Sri Kodandarama Boiled & Raw            FBL                   ICRA BB-     207     Upgraded
Rice Mill                                                                          from       B+
Sri Kodandarama Boiled & Raw            Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB-     93      Upgraded
Rice Mill                                                                          from
                                                                                         B+/
                                                                                   ICRA A4 /
                                                                                   Reaffirmed
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd                 Bk Loan Rating        ICRA         250
                                                              A-/A1
Issuer delayed in giving information
Technocrat Connectivity                 FB –CC                ICRA B+      40      Reaffirmed
Systems Pvt Ltd
Technocrat Connectivity                 FB –TL                ICRA B+      17.5    Reaffirmed
Systems Pvt Ltd
Trinity Mahalasa Durga Sales            LT –FB CC             ICRA B-      45      Reaffirmed
And Services
Upper Indiasmelting & Refinery          FB –CC                ICRA BB-     97.5    Reaffirmed
Works
Upper Indiasmelting & Refinery          Unallocated           ICRA BB-     50.5    Reaffirmed
Works
Vallabh Market                          LT Fund based         ICRA B-      150     Withdrawn
Vijeta Projects &                       FB Fac                ICRA BB-     800     Revised from
Infrastructures Ltd.                                                                     BB+
Vinayak Cottex                          FB – CC               ICRA B       50      Reaffirmed
Vinayak Cottex                          FB – TL               ICRA B       26.7    Reaffirmed
Virginia Developers Pvt Ltd             FB –TL                ICRA BB      2125    Reaffirmed
A. K. L. Infracon Pvt Ltd               FBL                   ICRA B+      55      Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 3.50 crore earlier)
Abhyudaya Green Economic Zones          BLR                   ICRA B+      72.5    -
Pvt. Ltd.
Issuer delayed in giving information
Amar Impex                              FB Limits             ICRA BBB- /  82.5    Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A3
Amar International                      FB Limits             ICRA BBB- /  160     Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A3
Ambience Interiors Pvt Ltd              FB Limits –CC         ICRA BBB     30      Assigned
Anjani Synthetics Ltd                   FBL                   ICRA BBB-    770     Withdrawn
Anjani Synthetics Ltd                   Unallocated           ICRA BBB-    37.5    Withdrawn
Baramati Tollways Pvt Ltd               TL                    ICRA BB+     361.7   Reaffirmed
Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd         TL                    ICRA A+      979     Outstanding
Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd         Unallocated Limits    ICRA A+      21      Outstanding
Belstar Investment And Finance          PTC Series A1         Provisional  298     Assigned
Pvt Ltd (Belstar)                                             ICRA A-
Belstar Investment And Finance          PTC Series A2         Provisional  6.9     Assigned
Pvt Ltd (Belstar)                                             ICRA BBB-
Calsea Footwear Pvt Ltd                 BLR                   ICRA BBB-/A3 290     -
Review process is underway
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt          NCD Programme         ICRA BBB-    250     Assigned
Ltd
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt          NCD Programme         ICRA BBB-    440     Outstanding
Ltd
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt          Subordinated          ICRA BBB-    200     Outstanding
Ltd                                     Debenture Programme
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt          Bk Fac                ICRA BBB-    520     Outstanding
Ltd
Dlf Power And Services Ltd              TL                    Provisional  10550   Assigned
                                                              ICRA A
Dlf Power And Services Ltd              Fund Based            Provisional  250     Assigned
                                                              ICRA A
Dlf Utilities Ltd                       FBL                   ICRA A       10800   Withdrawn
Dlf Utilities Ltd                       FBL                   ICRA A       5090    Reaffirmed
Dynamic Drilling & Services             TL                    -            -       Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(reduced from 83.85 CR)
Dynamic Drilling & Services             Fund based, LT Fac    ICRA BBB+    90      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Embassy Property Developments           Fund Based –TL        ICRA BBB-    10000   Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Embassy Property Developments           NCD -I                ICRA BBB-    5540    Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Embassy Property Developments           NCD -II               ICRA BBB-    1090    Reassigned
Pvt Ltd                                                                            from ICRA BBB
Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd            FBL                   ICRA BB-     50.8    Reaffirmed
Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd            UnallocatedLimits     ICRA BB-     0.5     Reaffirmed
God Granites                            LT-Fund Based-CC      ICRA BB+     15      Reaffirmed
Hero Management Service Pvt Ltd         LT/ST Fund / Non-FBL  ICRA         227     Withdrawn
                                                              BBB+/A2+
Idfc Infrastructure Finance Ltd         NCD Programme         ICRA AAA     15000   Assigned
Idfc Infrastructure Finance Ltd         NCD                   ICRA AAA     25000   Reaffirmed
Mahindra Intertrade Ltd                 LT, FB Fac            ICRA AA+     300     Reaffirmed
Muktsar Cotton Pvt Ltd                  Fund Based-Cash Credi ICRA B       100     Reaffirmed
Piramal Finance Ltd                     LT Bk Fac             ICRA AA      87250   Assigned /
                                                                                   Outstanding
Piramal Finance Ltd                     NCD Programme         ICRA AA      70000   Outstanding
Piramal Finance Ltd                     Subordinated Bond     ICRA AA      10000   Outstanding
                                        (Tier II) Programme
Prapalsha Agros Ltd                     CC                    ICRA B+      110     Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs.10.00 CR)
Precision Machines And                  LT: FB Fac            ICRA BB      84.5    Revised from
Equipments Pvt Ltd                                                                 ICRA BB
Precision Machines And                  LT and ST:            ICRA BB/A4   55.5    Revised from
Equipments Pvt Ltd                      Unallocated limits                         ICRA
                                                                                   BB/Reaffirmed
Pricol Engineering Industries           LT fund based         ICRA BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Ltd
(revised from 4.00 CR)
Pricol Engineering Industries           LT/ST proposed        ICRA BB+ /   75      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                                           ICRA A4+
(revised from 11.00 CR)
Ptc India Financial Services            NCDs Programme        ICRA A+      5000    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ptc India Financial Services            Fund BasedLimits      ICRA A+      13000   Reaffirmed
Ltd                                                           /ICRA A1+
Ptc India Financial Services            UnallocatedLimits     ICRA A+      1250    Reaffirmed
Ltd                                                           /ICRA A1+
Ranganathan Rajeswari                   BLR                   ICRA D       85      -
Charitable Trus
Issuer delayed in giving information
Sai Sponge (India) Pvt Ltd              FB Limits             ICRA BB+     80      Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB /
                                                                                   Withdrawn
Sam Apparels Pvt Ltd                    LT -Unallocated       ICRA B+      -       Withdrawn
Samdariya Builders Pvt Ltd              LT FB CC              ICRA B       50      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA D
Samdariya Builders Pvt Ltd              LT FB TL              ICRA B       386.5   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA D
Samdariya Builders Pvt Ltd              LT -Unallocated       ICRA B       333.5   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA D
Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd                  FB Fac                ICRA A-      1260    Reaffirmed
Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd                  LT Unallocated limits ICRA A-      200     Reaffirmed
Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd             FBL                   ICRA D       555     Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB+
Sri Kodandarama Boiled & Raw            FBL                   ICRA BB-     207     Upgraded
Rice Mill                                                                          from ICRA B+
Sri Kodandarama Boiled & Raw            Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB- /   93      Upgraded
Rice Mill                                                     ICRA A4              from ICRA B+
                                                                                   / Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice              FB –CC                ICRA BB-     200     Upgraded
Industries                                                                         from ICRA B+
Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice              FB –TL                ICRA BB-     18.6    Upgraded
Industries                                                                         from ICRA B+
Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice              LT/STUnallocated      ICRA BB-/A4  31.4    Reaffirmed
Industries
Sri Sai Baba Agro Tech                  BLR                   ICRA B       70      -
Issuer delayed in giving information
Team Engineers Advance                  BLR                   ICRA B-      75      -
Technologies India Pvt Ltd
Issuer delayed in giving information
Thirumala Knit Finisher                 BLR                   ICRA B/A4    100     -
Issuer delayed in giving information
Transtek Infoways Pvt Ltd               LT Proposed FB CC (CC)ICRA BB-     120     Assigned
Trinity Mahalasa Durga Sales            LT –FB CC             ICRA B+      45      Reaffirmed
And Services
U Goenka Sons Pvt Ltd                   FBL                   ICRA D       10      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B
Umiya Enterprise                        FB –CC                ICRA BB-     40      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B+
Umiya Enterprise                        FB –TL                ICRA BB-     75.8    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B+
Umiya Enterprise                        Unallocated           ICRA BB-     9.2     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B+
Vallabh Market                          LT FB                 ICRA B-      150     Withdrawn
Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd                   FB CC                 ICRA BBB     640     Reaffirmed
Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd                   FB TL                 ICRA BBB     52.14   Reaffirmed
Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd           LT: FB Fac            ICRA BBB     167     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd           LT: TL                ICRA BBB     40      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd           LT/ST: Unallocated    ICRA BBB/A3+ 63      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-/A3
Vinplex India Pvt Ltd                   LT: FB Fac            ICRA BBB-    585     Reaffirmed
Vinplex India Pvt Ltd                   LT: Unallocated limitsICRA BBB-    15      Reaffirmed
 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

