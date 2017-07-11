India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 11

Jul 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditiya Aswin Paper Mills Pvt NFBL IND A4+ 10 Migrated to Ltd Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cmb Spinning Mills NFBL IND A4 17.3 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gallantt Metal Ltd NFBL IND A2+ 1250 Affirmed (increased from INR650) K.B. Gems FB CC IND A4+ 220 Affirmed Krishna Firayalal & Co. Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 2.5 Assigned Nilgiri Textiles Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4 9.6 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBF IND A4+ 40 Affirmed Plasto Eltronics Pvt. Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 35 Affirmed (reduced from INR30) S.S. Fruits International Pvt NFBL IND A4+ 170 Migrated to Ltd Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditiya Aswin Paper Mills Pvt FBL IND BB- / IND A4+59 Migrated to Ltd Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Almo Laminates Pvt Ltd FB WC limit (LT) IND D 30 Assigned Almo Laminates Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 10.6 Assigned Cmb Spinning Mills Long-TL IND B+ 140.8 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cmb Spinning Mills FBL IND B+ 25 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Gallantt Metal Ltd FBL IND A- / IND A2+ 500 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,100) Harman Cottex & Seeds Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB+ 125 Affirmed Harman Cottex & Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed fund- based IND BB+ 25 Assigned limits* * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by HCSPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. I G Petrochemicals Ltd Proposed NCDs (NCDs)* IND A+ 200 Upgraded from IND A- I G Petrochemicals Ltd TL IND A+ 434.6 Upgraded from IND A- I G Petrochemicals Ltd Proposed TL^ IND A+ 750 Upgraded from IND A- I G Petrochemicals Ltd Bk Fac# IND A+ /IND A1+ 3989 Upgraded from IND A- / IND A1 Indus Projects Ltd FB Fac (LT) IND D 250 Downgraded from IND BB Indus Projects Ltd Non-FB Fac (ST) IND D 636.2 Downgraded from IND BB (reducedfrom INR650) K.B. Gems FB CC IND BB+ 220 Upgraded from IND BB+ Krishna Firayalal & Co. FB WC limit IND BB- 58.5 Assigned Kudgi Transmission Ltd Senior project Bk loan WD 10290 Withdrawn Mfl Securitisation Trust – Liii Series A1 pass-through IND AA(SO) 2362.1 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) Mfl Securitisation Trust – Liii Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 124.3 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust – Liii Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 43.5 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust – Liii Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 198.9 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) facility (SLCF) Mfl Securitisation Trust – Liquidity facility WD 30.3 Withdrawn Xlvi’S (An Abs Transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust – Series A1 pass-through WD 1900.9 Withdrawn Xlvi’S (An Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) Mfl Securitisation Trust – Series A2 PTCs WD 116 Withdrawn Xlvi’S (An Abs Transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust – Second loss credit WD 152.3 Withdrawn Xlvi’S (An Abs Transaction) facility Mobile Next FB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 100 Assigned Nilgiri Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL IND B+ /IND A4 60 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd LTL IND D 175.6 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd FBL (LT/ ST) IND D 250 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd NFBL (ST) IND D 150 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 10 Affirmed Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd FBF IND BB / IND A4+ 50 Affirmed Plasto Eltronics Pvt. Ltd FBL IND BB 25 Affirmed (reduced from INR30) S.C. Shettar & Sons FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A3200 Assigned S.S. Fruits International Pvt FBL IND BB- / IND A4+80 Migrated to Ltd Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vishal Diamonds FBL IND B+ / IND A4 200 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)