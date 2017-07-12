FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 11
#Company News
July 11, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 7 hours ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 11

28 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional Ratings as of July 10, 2017)
    Jul 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avlon Ceramicpvt Ltd                    BG                    ICRA A4+     12.5    Assigned
Issuer not cooperating
Bhoomi Textiles                         LOC                   ICRA A4+     5       -
Issuer not cooperating
G.M Pens International                  Short –term proposed  ICRA A2+     17.7    Revised from
                                        Fac                                        ICRA A1 @
@ ratings placed on watch with negative implications
G.M Pens International                  ST: Non-FB Fac        ICRA A2+     80      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A1 @
@ ratings placed on watch with negative implications
Kalsi Brothers                          ST: NFBL              ICRA A4      80      -
Issuer not cooperating
Landmark Veneers Pvt Ltd                Import LC cum         ICRA A4      150     Reaffirmed
                                        buyer’s credit
Mohra Seeds                             BG                    ICRA A4      60      Withdrawn
Nestor Pharmaceuticals Ltd              ST: NFBL              ICRA A4      160     -
Issuer not cooperating
Prime Lumbers Pvt Ltd                   Non FB –LOC           ICRA A4      40      Reaffirmed
Raj Exports                             LOC                   ICRA A4+     30      -
Issuer not cooperating
Raj Exports                             Forward Cover Limits  ICRA A4+     21.5    -
Issuer not cooperating
Sundaram Industries Pvt Ltd             ST: CP                ICRA A1+     100     Assigned
Adani Gas Ltd                           ST FBL                ICRA A1+     550     Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 25 crore
Adani Gas Ltd                           ST NFBL               ICRA A1+     2280    Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 398 crore
Aditya Birla Housing Finance            CP                    ICRA A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
Ltd. (Abhfl)
Airvision India Pvt Ltd                 Non FBL               ICRA A4              Assigned
Akhandalamani Electricals &             LOC                   ICRA A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Construction
Andhra Sugars Ltd                       Non- fund Based       ICRA A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Aukland Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 Non FBL               ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating
Bajaj Electricals Ltd                   CP                    ICRA A1+     1500    Outstanding
Enhanced from 350 CR
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd                   Short- term           ICRA A4              Reaffirmed
                                        interchangeable
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd                   Short- term non fund  ICRA A4      10      Reaffirmed
                                        based (LOC)
Kaynes Technology India Pvt             ST- FB Fac            ICRA A4+     380.5   Reaffirmed
Ltd
reduced from 48 CR
Kaynes Technology India Pvt             ST- Interchangeable   ICRA A4+             Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Fac
reduced from 34 CR
M. Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd           Non- FBL              ICRA A1+     250     Reaffirmed
Marvel Vinyls Ltd                       NON FBL               ICRA A4+     320
Review process is underway
Mira Exim Ltd                           FBL                   ICRA A4+     400     Revised from
                                                                                          A3
Enhanced from Rs 39.00 CR
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd              FBL                   ICRA A1+     150     Reaffirmed
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd              NON FBL               ICRA A1+     164.6   Reaffirmed
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd              CP                    ICRA A1+     150     Reaffirmed
Natco Pharma Ltd                        Short- Term Non- FBL  ICRA A1+     590     Outstanding
Natco Pharma Ltd                        CP                    ICRA A1+     2000    Assigned
Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd                    Non- FBL              ICRA A4      50      Assigned
Ongc Videsh Ltd                         NON FBL               ICRA A1+     15445.5 Reaffirmed
Ongc Videsh Ltd                         ST Limits Unallocated ICRA A1+     4054.5  Reaffirmed
Panduronga Timblo Industrias            NON FBL               ICRA A3+     440     Withdrawn
Pioneer Tea & Exports Ltd               NON FBL               ICRA A4      4       Reaffirmed
R.K. Wire Products Ltd.                 Non Fund- based – LOC ICRA A4      80      Reaffirmed
R.K. Wire Products Ltd.                 Non Fund- based – BG  ICRA A4      90      Reaffirmed
Rasayano                                Short- term non- fund ICRA A4+     140     Revised from
                                        based                                            A3
Rasayano                                Short- term           ICRA A4+     20      Revised from
                                        unallocated limits                               A3
Sanghi Industries Ltd                   ST NFBL               ICRA A2+     150     Reaffirmed
Sentini Bioproducts (P) Ltd             BG                    ICRA A3+     30      Withdrawn
Shapoorji Pallonji                      CP                    ICRA A1      2500    Outstanding
Infrastructure Capital Company
Pvt Ltd
Srinivasa Edifice Pvt Ltd               Non - FBL             ICRA A4+     300     Assigned
Sun Industries                          NON FBL               ICRA A4      60      Assigned
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure           NFBL                  ICRA A4      120     Reaffirmed
Ltd
reduced from 22 CR
Topland Engines Pvt Ltd                 NON FBL               ICRA A2+     47.5    Reaffirmed
Topland Exports                         Non- FBL – Foreign    ICRA A2      80      Reaffirmed
                                        Bill Purchase

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Sugars Ltd                       FD                    ICRA MAA-    500     Assigned
Andhra Sugars Ltd                       FD                    ICRA MAA-    2000    Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avlon Ceramicpvt Ltd                    CC                    ICRA BB      80      Assigned
Issuer not cooperating
Avlon Ceramicpvt Ltd                    TL                    ICRA BB      5.5     Assigned
Issuer not cooperating
Balprada Hotels And                     FB TL                 ICRA D       910     Assigned
Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd
Balprada Hotels And                     Non-FB                ICRA D       60      Assigned
Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd
Bhoomi Textiles                         CC Limits             ICRA BB+     120     -
Issuer not cooperating
Bhoomi Textiles                         TL                    ICRA BB+     23.2    -
Issuer not cooperating
Bodhgaya Nagar Panchayat                Issuer Rating         ICRA B+      -       Assigned
Budding Brains International            LT –Fund Based –TL    ICRA B       72.5    Reaffirmed
School
Budding Brains International            LT –Unallocated       ICRA B       67.5    Reaffirmed
School
Danapur Nizamat Municipal               Issuer Rating         IrrBB-       -       Assigned
Counci
G.M Pens International                  LT: Tem Loans         ICRA A       318.6   Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A+ @
@ ratings placed on watch with negative implications
G.M Pens International                  LT: FB Fac            ICRA A       110.5   Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A+ @
@ ratings placed on watch with negative implications
Global Nature Care Sanghatan            LT FB –TL             ICRA B+      68      Withdrawn
Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd           CC                    ICRA B       47.5    Assigned
Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd           TL                    ICRA B       41      Assigned
Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd           Unallocated Limits    ICRA B       11.5    Assigned
Haryana State Industrial &              FB Working capital    ICRA BBB+    46550   Assigned
Infrastructure Development
Corporation
Haryana State Industrial &              FB Fac                ICRA BBB+/A2 53450   Assigned
Infrastructure Development
Corporation
India Shelter Finance                   PTC Series A2         Provisional  290.4   Assigned
Corporation Ltd                                               ICRA A+
India Shelter Finance                   PTC Series A1         Provisional  236.5   Assigned
Corporation Ltd                                               ICRA AA+
India Shelter Finance                   PTC Series A3         Provisional  18      Assigned
Corporation Ltd                                               ICRA BBB-
Jmd Ltd                                 FB TL                 ICRA D       553.9   Assigned
Jmd Ltd                                 FB CC                 ICRA D       20      Assigned
Jmd Ltd                                 Non-FB                ICRA D       96.1    Assigned
Kalsi Brothers                          LT:FBL                ICRA B+      150     -
Issuer not cooperating
Karimnagar Municipal                    Issuer Rating         IrrBBB       -       Assigned
Corporation
Landmark Veneers Pvt Ltd                CC                    ICRA BB-     15      Reaffirmed
Laxmi Rice Mills                        LT:FBL                ICRA B       148     -
Issuer not cooperating
M. Pallonji Logistics                   TL                    ICRA A+      -       Assigned
Singapore Pte Ltd
Mittal Cot Fibers                       LT:FBL                ICRA B       65      -
Issuer not cooperating
Mohra Seeds                             CC                    ICRA BB-     30      Withdrawn
Muzaffarpur Municipal                   Issuer Rating         Irr  BB       -      Assigned
Corporation
Narmadal Dal Mill                       CC                    ICRA B+      100     Assigned
Narmadal Dal Mill                       TL                    ICRA B+      40      Assigned
Nestor Pharmaceuticals Ltd              LT:FBL                ICRA C+      510     -
Issuer not cooperating
Nestor Pharmaceuticals Ltd              Long/ ST: Unallocated ICRA C+/A4   80      -
                                        Limits
Issuer not cooperating
Prime Lumbers Pvt Ltd                   FB –CC                ICRA B-      32.5    Reaffirmed
Raj Exports                             Working Capital       ICRA BB+     280*    -
                                        Limits-(PC cum
                                        FBP/FBD)
Issuer not cooperating * Includes Rs. 3.00 crore of Gold Card Limit
Raj Exports                             TL                    ICRA BB+     79.3    -
Issuer not cooperating
Raviraj Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd                 Fund Based-CC         ICRA B       50      Reaffirmed
Raviraj Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd                 Fund Based-TL         ICRA B       99.3    Reaffirmed
Raviraj Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd                 Unallocated           ICRA B       0.7     Reaffirmed
Sai Global Yarntex (India)              BLR                   ICRA B+/A4   397.3   -
Pvt. Ltd.
Issuer not cooperating
Smith Structures (India)Pvt Ltd         CC                    ICRA B+      90      -
Issuer not cooperating
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    PTC Series A          ICRA AAA     3740.7  Assigned
Sunil Industries                        Fund Based CC Limits  ICRA B+      70      Reaffirmed
Sunil Industries                        Fund Based Term loan  ICRA B+      2.5     Reaffirmed
Tata Asset Management Ltd               Tata Corporate Bond   ICRA AAAmfs  -       Withdrawn
                                        Fund Scheme
Vins Bioproducts Ltd                    Bk Loan Ratings       ICRA BBB+    175     -
Issuer not cooperating
Adani Gas Ltd                           TL                    ICRA A+      3940    Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 107 crore
Adani Gas Ltd                           Unallocated limits    ICRA A+ /A1+ 240     Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Housing Finance            NCD                   ICRA AA+     10000   Assigned
Ltd. (Abhfl)
Aditya Birla Housing Finance            Subordinated debt     ICRA AA+     8000    Assigned
Ltd. (Abhfl)                            programme
Aditya Birla Housing Finance            NCD                   ICRA AA+     10000   Reaffirmed
Ltd. (Abhfl)
Aditya Birla Housing Finance            Subordinated debt     ICRA AA+     2000    Reaffirmed
Ltd. (Abhfl)                            programme
Aditya Birla Housing Finance            Bk lines programme    ICRA AA+     49000   Reaffirmed
Ltd. (Abhfl)                                                  /A1+
enhanced from 4,150 CR
Agencies And Cargo Care Ltd             Proposed– CC          ICRA BB+     30      Withdrawn
Agencies And Cargo Care Ltd             Proposed- TL          ICRA BB+     148.5   Withdrawn
Agencies And Cargo Care Ltd             Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB+     21.5    Withdrawn
Airvision India Pvt Ltd                 FBL                   ICRA BB-             Assigned
Akhandalamani Electricals &             CC                    ICRA BB      130     Reaffirmed
Construction
Akhandalamani Electricals &             BG                    ICRA BB      160     Reaffirmed
Construction
Andhra Sugars Ltd                       Fund- based TL        ICRA A+      1209.2  Reaffirmed
Andhra Sugars Ltd                       Fund- based CC        ICRA A+      1400    Reaffirmed
Andhra Sugars Ltd                       Unallocated limit     ICRA A+      1058.5  Reaffirmed
Aukland Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 FBL                   ICRA B
Issuer not cooperating
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd                   Long- term fund based ICRA B+      170     Downgraded
                                        (CC )                                      from
                                                                                         BB-
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd                   Long- term unallocatedICRA B+      14.9    Downgraded
                                                                                   from
                                                                                         BB-
Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd                   Long- term non fund   ICRA B+      25      Downgraded
                                        based (BG)                                 from
                                                                                         BB-
Birla Sun Life Asset                    Birla Sun Life        ICRA AAAmfs          Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd                      Floating Rate Fund –
                                        LT Plan
Birla Sun Life Asset                    Birla Sun Life        ICRA AAAmfs          Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd                      Floating Rate Fund –
                                        ST Plan
Birla Sun Life Asset                    Birla Sun Life        ICRA AAAmfs          Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd                      Savings Fund
Birla Sun Life Asset                    Birla Sun Life Cash   ICRA AAAmfs          Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd                      Manager Fund
Birla Sun Life Asset                    Birla ST              ICRA AAAmfs          Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd                      Opportunities Fund
Birla Sun Life Asset                    Birla Cash Plus Fund  ICRA AAAmfs          Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd
Bodhgaya Nagar Panchayat                Issuer Rating         IrB+                 Assigned
Burakia Steel & Alloys                  TL                    ICRA B+      28      Reaffirmed
Burakia Steel & Alloys                  Working Capital TL    ICRA B+      15      Reaffirmed
Burakia Steel & Alloys                  Open CC               ICRA B+      50      Reaffirmed
Clean Wind Power (Manvi) Pvt.           TL                    ICRA BBB+    2840    Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Darbhanga Municipal Corporation         Issuer Rating         IrBB                 Assigned
Dav College Trust And                   Fund- based –TL       ICRA A+      1560    Reaffirmed
Management Society
Dav College Trust And                   Unallocated           ICRA A+      690     Withdrawn
Management Society
Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd           TL                    ICRA D       2094.6  Reaffirmed
Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd           CC                    ICRA D       997.4   Reaffirmed
Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd           WCTL                  ICRA D       727.8   Reaffirmed
Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd           FITL                  ICRA D       611     Reaffirmed
Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd           NTL                   ICRA D       180     Reaffirmed
Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd           Untied limits         ICRA D       9.1     Reaffirmed
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            Loan Fac              ICRA BBB+    140     Provisional
-Aye Finance Pvt Ltd                                          (SO)
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            Loan Fac              ICRA BBB+    200     Provisional
-Fino Finance Pvt Ltd                                         (SO)
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            Loan Fac              ICRA BBB+    100     Provisional
-Kogta Financial (India) Ltd                                  (SO)
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            Loan Fac              ICRA BBB+    100     Provisional
-Pahal Financial Services Pvt                                 (SO)
Ltd
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            Loan Fac              ICRA BBB+    125     Provisional
-S.M.I.L.E. Microfinance Ltd                                  (SO)
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            Loan Fac              ICRA BBB+    200     Provisional
-Saija Finance Pvt Ltd                                        (SO)
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            Loan Fac              ICRA BBB+    100     Provisional
-Shri Ram Finance Corporation                                 (SO)
Pvt Ltd
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd            Loan Fac              ICRA BBB+    100     Provisional
-Svasti Microfinance Pvt Ltd                                  (SO)
International Infrabuild Pvt            NCD                   ICRA AA- (S) 900     Assigned
Ltd
Kaynes Technology India Pvt             LT- TL                ICRA BB+     79.5    Reaffirmed
Ltd
reduced from 9.73 CR
Kaynes Technology India Pvt             LT- FB Fac            ICRA BB+     400     Reaffirmed
Ltd
increased from 20 CR
Kaynes Technology India Pvt             LT- Interchangeable   ICRA BB+             Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Fac
Latur City Municipal                    Issuer Rating         IrBBB-               Assigned
Corporation
M. Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd           FBL                   ICRA A+      170     Reaffirmed
Marvel Vinyls Ltd                       FBL                   ICRA BB+     332.6
Review process is underway
Moonlight Marbles Pvt Ltd               CC                    ICRA B-      110     Reaffirmed
Moonlight Marbles Pvt Ltd               TL                    ICRA B-      15.4    Reaffirmed
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd              CC                    ICRA AA-     130     Reaffirmed
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd              TL                    ICRA AA-     435.4   Reaffirmed
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd              Unallocated limits    ICRA AA-     420     Reaffirmed
                                                              /A1+
Namdhari Animal Genetics Pvt            FBL                   ICRA BB-     118     Assigned
Ltd
Natco Pharma Ltd                        TL                    ICRA AA      3000    Outstanding
Natco Pharma Ltd                        Long- Term FBL        ICRA AA      4210    Outstanding
Natco Pharma Ltd                        LT / ST - Fund based/ ICRA AA /A1+ 6150    Outstanding
                                        Non Fund Based
Natco Pharma Ltd                        LT/ ST Proposed       ICRA AA /A1+ 594     Outstanding
Ninaniya Estates Ltd                    Long- term Fund-      ICRA B       150     Withdrawn
                                        based –TL
Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd                    Fund- based Limits    ICRA BB-     249     Assigned
Ongc Videsh Ltd                         LT Bond Programme     ICRA AAA     3700    Reaffirmed
Ongc Videsh Ltd                         FBL                   ICRA AAA     500     Reaffirmed
Panduronga Timblo Industrias            Fund- based           ICRA BBB     120     Withdrawn
Pioneer Tea & Exports Ltd               FBL                   ICRA B+      43.9    Reaffirmed
Pioneer Tea & Exports Ltd               Untied Limits         ICRA B+ /A4  21      Reaffirmed
R.K. Wire Products Ltd.                 Fund- based – Open CC ICRA BB      30      Reaffirmed
Rudra Techno Feeds                      Fund- based – CC      ICRA BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Rudra Techno Feeds                      Unallocated           ICRA BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Sanghi Industries Ltd                   TL                    ICRA A-      2000    Reaffirmed
Sanghi Industries Ltd                   LT Fund Based- CC     ICRA A-      1850    Reaffirmed
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd            PTC Series A1         ICRA A- (SO) 482.2   Provisional
-Vivriti Aquila 002 2017
Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd           Proposed Limits       ICRA AA      1970    Reaffirmed
Sentini Bioproducts (P) Ltd             CC                    ICRA BBB     650     Withdrawn
Sentini Bioproducts (P) Ltd             TL                    ICRA BBB     150     Withdrawn
Shapoorji Pallonji                      Long- TL              ICRA A       3500    Outstanding
Infrastructure Capital Company
Pvt Ltd
Shapoorji Pallonji                      FBL                   ICRA A       500     Assigned
Infrastructure Capital Company
Pvt Ltd
Shapoorji Pallonji                      NCD                   ICRA A       2000    Withdrawn
Infrastructure Capital Company
Pvt Ltd
Shapoorji Pallonji                      NCD                   ICRA A       2000    Outstanding
Infrastructure Capital Company
Pvt Ltd
Shapoorji Pallonji                      NON FBL               ICRA A/ A1   6500    Outstanding
Infrastructure Capital Company
Pvt Ltd
Sheth Developers & Realtors             TL (LRD)              ICRA BBB+    4700    Assigned
(India) Ltd                                                   (SO)
Shree Ram Pulse Mills                   Fund- based – CC      ICRA B+      50      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
Srinivasa Edifice Pvt Ltd               FBL                   ICRA BB+     140     Assigned
Srinivasa Edifice Pvt Ltd               Unallocated limits    ICRA BB+     460     Assigned
                                                              /A4+
Sun Industries                          Fund- based Limits    ICRA BB-     200     Assigned
Sun Industries                          Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB- /A4 240     Assigned
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure           LT - FBL              ICRA B+      500     Revised from
Ltd                                                                                      BB-
enhanced from 28 CR
Tips Industries Ltd                     LT FBL                ICRA BB      850     Revised from
                                                                                         BB+
Topland Engines Pvt Ltd                 CC Limits             ICRA BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
Triveni Silk Mills                      Fund- based limits    ICRA B       105     Reaffirmed
Udupi City Municipal Council            Issuer Rating         IrBBB-               Assigned
Uti Asset Management Company            UTI Capital           ICRA AAAmfs          Confirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Protection Oriented   (SO)
                                        Series IX (Plan 1)
Uti Asset Management Company            UTI Capital           ICRA AAAmfs          Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Protection Oriented   (SO)
                                        Series IX (Plan 2)
Uti Asset Management Company            UTI Capital           ICRA AAAmfs          Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Protection Oriented   (SO)
                                        Series IX (Plan 3)
Vijay Ganga Speciality Care             LT TL                 ICRA B       140     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vijay Ganga Speciality Care             LT Unallocated fac    ICRA B       160     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Wipro Ltd                               External commercial   ICRA AAA             Reaffirmed
                                        borrowings (ECBs)
Wipro Ltd                               Non- FB Fac           ICRA AAA     41360   Reaffirmed
Revised from Rs 3,625.00 crore
Wipro Ltd                               Fund- based           ICRA AAA/    13338   Reaffirmed
                                        (interchangeable) Fac A1+
Revised from Rs 3,126.00 crore
Wipro Ltd                               Fund- based           ICRA AAA/            Reaffirmed
                                        (interchangeable) Fac A1+

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

