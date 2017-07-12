RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 11

(Repeating to add additional Ratings as of July 10, 2017) Jul 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avlon Ceramicpvt Ltd BG ICRA A4+ 12.5 Assigned Issuer not cooperating Bhoomi Textiles LOC ICRA A4+ 5 - Issuer not cooperating G.M Pens International Short –term proposed ICRA A2+ 17.7 Revised from Fac ICRA A1 @ @ ratings placed on watch with negative implications G.M Pens International ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 80 Revised from ICRA A1 @ @ ratings placed on watch with negative implications Kalsi Brothers ST: NFBL ICRA A4 80 - Issuer not cooperating Landmark Veneers Pvt Ltd Import LC cum ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed buyer’s credit Mohra Seeds BG ICRA A4 60 Withdrawn Nestor Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A4 160 - Issuer not cooperating Prime Lumbers Pvt Ltd Non FB –LOC ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed Raj Exports LOC ICRA A4+ 30 - Issuer not cooperating Raj Exports Forward Cover Limits ICRA A4+ 21.5 - Issuer not cooperating Sundaram Industries Pvt Ltd ST: CP ICRA A1+ 100 Assigned Adani Gas Ltd ST FBL ICRA A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 25 crore Adani Gas Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A1+ 2280 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 398 crore Aditya Birla Housing Finance CP ICRA A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd. (Abhfl) Airvision India Pvt Ltd Non FBL ICRA A4 Assigned Akhandalamani Electricals & LOC ICRA A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Construction Andhra Sugars Ltd Non- fund Based ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Aukland Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non FBL ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Bajaj Electricals Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1500 Outstanding Enhanced from 350 CR Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd Short- term ICRA A4 Reaffirmed interchangeable Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd Short- term non fund ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed based (LOC) Kaynes Technology India Pvt ST- FB Fac ICRA A4+ 380.5 Reaffirmed Ltd reduced from 48 CR Kaynes Technology India Pvt ST- Interchangeable ICRA A4+ Reaffirmed Ltd Fac reduced from 34 CR M. Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd Non- FBL ICRA A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Marvel Vinyls Ltd NON FBL ICRA A4+ 320 Review process is underway Mira Exim Ltd FBL ICRA A4+ 400 Revised from A3 Enhanced from Rs 39.00 CR Munjal Auto Industries Ltd FBL ICRA A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd NON FBL ICRA A1+ 164.6 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Natco Pharma Ltd Short- Term Non- FBL ICRA A1+ 590 Outstanding Natco Pharma Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 2000 Assigned Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd Non- FBL ICRA A4 50 Assigned Ongc Videsh Ltd NON FBL ICRA A1+ 15445.5 Reaffirmed Ongc Videsh Ltd ST Limits Unallocated ICRA A1+ 4054.5 Reaffirmed Panduronga Timblo Industrias NON FBL ICRA A3+ 440 Withdrawn Pioneer Tea & Exports Ltd NON FBL ICRA A4 4 Reaffirmed R.K. Wire Products Ltd. Non Fund- based – LOC ICRA A4 80 Reaffirmed R.K. Wire Products Ltd. Non Fund- based – BG ICRA A4 90 Reaffirmed Rasayano Short- term non- fund ICRA A4+ 140 Revised from based A3 Rasayano Short- term ICRA A4+ 20 Revised from unallocated limits A3 Sanghi Industries Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Sentini Bioproducts (P) Ltd BG ICRA A3+ 30 Withdrawn Shapoorji Pallonji CP ICRA A1 2500 Outstanding Infrastructure Capital Company Pvt Ltd Srinivasa Edifice Pvt Ltd Non - FBL ICRA A4+ 300 Assigned Sun Industries NON FBL ICRA A4 60 Assigned Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure NFBL ICRA A4 120 Reaffirmed Ltd reduced from 22 CR Topland Engines Pvt Ltd NON FBL ICRA A2+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Topland Exports Non- FBL – Foreign ICRA A2 80 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Sugars Ltd FD ICRA MAA- 500 Assigned Andhra Sugars Ltd FD ICRA MAA- 2000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avlon Ceramicpvt Ltd CC ICRA BB 80 Assigned Issuer not cooperating Avlon Ceramicpvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 5.5 Assigned Issuer not cooperating Balprada Hotels And FB TL ICRA D 910 Assigned Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd Balprada Hotels And Non-FB ICRA D 60 Assigned Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd Bhoomi Textiles CC Limits ICRA BB+ 120 - Issuer not cooperating Bhoomi Textiles TL ICRA BB+ 23.2 - Issuer not cooperating Bodhgaya Nagar Panchayat Issuer Rating ICRA B+ - Assigned Budding Brains International LT –Fund Based –TL ICRA B 72.5 Reaffirmed School Budding Brains International LT –Unallocated ICRA B 67.5 Reaffirmed School Danapur Nizamat Municipal Issuer Rating IrrBB- - Assigned Counci G.M Pens International LT: Tem Loans ICRA A 318.6 Revised from ICRA A+ @ @ ratings placed on watch with negative implications G.M Pens International LT: FB Fac ICRA A 110.5 Revised from ICRA A+ @ @ ratings placed on watch with negative implications Global Nature Care Sanghatan LT FB –TL ICRA B+ 68 Withdrawn Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 47.5 Assigned Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 41 Assigned Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B 11.5 Assigned Haryana State Industrial & FB Working capital ICRA BBB+ 46550 Assigned Infrastructure Development Corporation Haryana State Industrial & FB Fac ICRA BBB+/A2 53450 Assigned Infrastructure Development Corporation India Shelter Finance PTC Series A2 Provisional 290.4 Assigned Corporation Ltd ICRA A+ India Shelter Finance PTC Series A1 Provisional 236.5 Assigned Corporation Ltd ICRA AA+ India Shelter Finance PTC Series A3 Provisional 18 Assigned Corporation Ltd ICRA BBB- Jmd Ltd FB TL ICRA D 553.9 Assigned Jmd Ltd FB CC ICRA D 20 Assigned Jmd Ltd Non-FB ICRA D 96.1 Assigned Kalsi Brothers LT:FBL ICRA B+ 150 - Issuer not cooperating Karimnagar Municipal Issuer Rating IrrBBB - Assigned Corporation Landmark Veneers Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 15 Reaffirmed Laxmi Rice Mills LT:FBL ICRA B 148 - Issuer not cooperating M. Pallonji Logistics TL ICRA A+ - Assigned Singapore Pte Ltd Mittal Cot Fibers LT:FBL ICRA B 65 - Issuer not cooperating Mohra Seeds CC ICRA BB- 30 Withdrawn Muzaffarpur Municipal Issuer Rating Irr BB - Assigned Corporation Narmadal Dal Mill CC ICRA B+ 100 Assigned Narmadal Dal Mill TL ICRA B+ 40 Assigned Nestor Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT:FBL ICRA C+ 510 - Issuer not cooperating Nestor Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long/ ST: Unallocated ICRA C+/A4 80 - Limits Issuer not cooperating Prime Lumbers Pvt Ltd FB –CC ICRA B- 32.5 Reaffirmed Raj Exports Working Capital ICRA BB+ 280* - Limits-(PC cum FBP/FBD) Issuer not cooperating * Includes Rs. 3.00 crore of Gold Card Limit Raj Exports TL ICRA BB+ 79.3 - Issuer not cooperating Raviraj Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed Raviraj Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL ICRA B 99.3 Reaffirmed Raviraj Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B 0.7 Reaffirmed Sai Global Yarntex (India) BLR ICRA B+/A4 397.3 - Pvt. Ltd. Issuer not cooperating Smith Structures (India)Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 90 - Issuer not cooperating Sundaram Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AAA 3740.7 Assigned Sunil Industries Fund Based CC Limits ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sunil Industries Fund Based Term loan ICRA B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Corporate Bond ICRA AAAmfs - Withdrawn Fund Scheme Vins Bioproducts Ltd Bk Loan Ratings ICRA BBB+ 175 - Issuer not cooperating Adani Gas Ltd TL ICRA A+ 3940 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 107 crore Adani Gas Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA A+ /A1+ 240 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Housing Finance NCD ICRA AA+ 10000 Assigned Ltd. (Abhfl) Aditya Birla Housing Finance Subordinated debt ICRA AA+ 8000 Assigned Ltd. (Abhfl) programme Aditya Birla Housing Finance NCD ICRA AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd. (Abhfl) Aditya Birla Housing Finance Subordinated debt ICRA AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd. (Abhfl) programme Aditya Birla Housing Finance Bk lines programme ICRA AA+ 49000 Reaffirmed Ltd. (Abhfl) /A1+ enhanced from 4,150 CR Agencies And Cargo Care Ltd Proposed– CC ICRA BB+ 30 Withdrawn Agencies And Cargo Care Ltd Proposed- TL ICRA BB+ 148.5 Withdrawn Agencies And Cargo Care Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 21.5 Withdrawn Airvision India Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- Assigned Akhandalamani Electricals & CC ICRA BB 130 Reaffirmed Construction Akhandalamani Electricals & BG ICRA BB 160 Reaffirmed Construction Andhra Sugars Ltd Fund- based TL ICRA A+ 1209.2 Reaffirmed Andhra Sugars Ltd Fund- based CC ICRA A+ 1400 Reaffirmed Andhra Sugars Ltd Unallocated limit ICRA A+ 1058.5 Reaffirmed Aukland Ceramic Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B Issuer not cooperating Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd Long- term fund based ICRA B+ 170 Downgraded (CC ) from BB- Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd Long- term unallocatedICRA B+ 14.9 Downgraded from BB- Balbir Alloys Pvt Ltd Long- term non fund ICRA B+ 25 Downgraded based (BG) from BB- Birla Sun Life Asset Birla Sun Life ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Floating Rate Fund – LT Plan Birla Sun Life Asset Birla Sun Life ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Floating Rate Fund – ST Plan Birla Sun Life Asset Birla Sun Life ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Savings Fund Birla Sun Life Asset Birla Sun Life Cash ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Manager Fund Birla Sun Life Asset Birla ST ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Opportunities Fund Birla Sun Life Asset Birla Cash Plus Fund ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Bodhgaya Nagar Panchayat Issuer Rating IrB+ Assigned Burakia Steel & Alloys TL ICRA B+ 28 Reaffirmed Burakia Steel & Alloys Working Capital TL ICRA B+ 15 Reaffirmed Burakia Steel & Alloys Open CC ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Clean Wind Power (Manvi) Pvt. TL ICRA BBB+ 2840 Reaffirmed Ltd. Darbhanga Municipal Corporation Issuer Rating IrBB Assigned Dav College Trust And Fund- based –TL ICRA A+ 1560 Reaffirmed Management Society Dav College Trust And Unallocated ICRA A+ 690 Withdrawn Management Society Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd TL ICRA D 2094.6 Reaffirmed Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd CC ICRA D 997.4 Reaffirmed Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd WCTL ICRA D 727.8 Reaffirmed Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd FITL ICRA D 611 Reaffirmed Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd NTL ICRA D 180 Reaffirmed Divine Alloys & Power Co. Ltd Untied limits ICRA D 9.1 Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Loan Fac ICRA BBB+ 140 Provisional -Aye Finance Pvt Ltd (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Loan Fac ICRA BBB+ 200 Provisional -Fino Finance Pvt Ltd (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Loan Fac ICRA BBB+ 100 Provisional -Kogta Financial (India) Ltd (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Loan Fac ICRA BBB+ 100 Provisional -Pahal Financial Services Pvt (SO) Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Loan Fac ICRA BBB+ 125 Provisional -S.M.I.L.E. Microfinance Ltd (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Loan Fac ICRA BBB+ 200 Provisional -Saija Finance Pvt Ltd (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Loan Fac ICRA BBB+ 100 Provisional -Shri Ram Finance Corporation (SO) Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Loan Fac ICRA BBB+ 100 Provisional -Svasti Microfinance Pvt Ltd (SO) International Infrabuild Pvt NCD ICRA AA- (S) 900 Assigned Ltd Kaynes Technology India Pvt LT- TL ICRA BB+ 79.5 Reaffirmed Ltd reduced from 9.73 CR Kaynes Technology India Pvt LT- FB Fac ICRA BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Ltd increased from 20 CR Kaynes Technology India Pvt LT- Interchangeable ICRA BB+ Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Latur City Municipal Issuer Rating IrBBB- Assigned Corporation M. Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A+ 170 Reaffirmed Marvel Vinyls Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 332.6 Review process is underway Moonlight Marbles Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B- 110 Reaffirmed Moonlight Marbles Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B- 15.4 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd CC ICRA AA- 130 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd TL ICRA AA- 435.4 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA AA- 420 Reaffirmed /A1+ Namdhari Animal Genetics Pvt FBL ICRA BB- 118 Assigned Ltd Natco Pharma Ltd TL ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding Natco Pharma Ltd Long- Term FBL ICRA AA 4210 Outstanding Natco Pharma Ltd LT / ST - Fund based/ ICRA AA /A1+ 6150 Outstanding Non Fund Based Natco Pharma Ltd LT/ ST Proposed ICRA AA /A1+ 594 Outstanding Ninaniya Estates Ltd Long- term Fund- ICRA B 150 Withdrawn based –TL Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd Fund- based Limits ICRA BB- 249 Assigned Ongc Videsh Ltd LT Bond Programme ICRA AAA 3700 Reaffirmed Ongc Videsh Ltd FBL ICRA AAA 500 Reaffirmed Panduronga Timblo Industrias Fund- based ICRA BBB 120 Withdrawn Pioneer Tea & Exports Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 43.9 Reaffirmed Pioneer Tea & Exports Ltd Untied Limits ICRA B+ /A4 21 Reaffirmed R.K. Wire Products Ltd. Fund- based – Open CC ICRA BB 30 Reaffirmed Rudra Techno Feeds Fund- based – CC ICRA BB- 65 Reaffirmed Rudra Techno Feeds Unallocated ICRA BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sanghi Industries Ltd TL ICRA A- 2000 Reaffirmed Sanghi Industries Ltd LT Fund Based- CC ICRA A- 1850 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) 482.2 Provisional -Vivriti Aquila 002 2017 Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits ICRA AA 1970 Reaffirmed Sentini Bioproducts (P) Ltd CC ICRA BBB 650 Withdrawn Sentini Bioproducts (P) Ltd TL ICRA BBB 150 Withdrawn Shapoorji Pallonji Long- TL ICRA A 3500 Outstanding Infrastructure Capital Company Pvt Ltd Shapoorji Pallonji FBL ICRA A 500 Assigned Infrastructure Capital Company Pvt Ltd Shapoorji Pallonji NCD ICRA A 2000 Withdrawn Infrastructure Capital Company Pvt Ltd Shapoorji Pallonji NCD ICRA A 2000 Outstanding Infrastructure Capital Company Pvt Ltd Shapoorji Pallonji NON FBL ICRA A/ A1 6500 Outstanding Infrastructure Capital Company Pvt Ltd Sheth Developers & Realtors TL (LRD) ICRA BBB+ 4700 Assigned (India) Ltd (SO) Shree Ram Pulse Mills Fund- based – CC ICRA B+ 50 Upgraded from ICRA B Srinivasa Edifice Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB+ 140 Assigned Srinivasa Edifice Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BB+ 460 Assigned /A4+ Sun Industries Fund- based Limits ICRA BB- 200 Assigned Sun Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- /A4 240 Assigned Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure LT - FBL ICRA B+ 500 Revised from Ltd BB- enhanced from 28 CR Tips Industries Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB 850 Revised from BB+ Topland Engines Pvt Ltd CC Limits ICRA BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Triveni Silk Mills Fund- based limits ICRA B 105 Reaffirmed Udupi City Municipal Council Issuer Rating IrBBB- Assigned Uti Asset Management Company UTI Capital ICRA AAAmfs Confirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented (SO) Series IX (Plan 1) Uti Asset Management Company UTI Capital ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented (SO) Series IX (Plan 2) Uti Asset Management Company UTI Capital ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented (SO) Series IX (Plan 3) Vijay Ganga Speciality Care LT TL ICRA B 140 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vijay Ganga Speciality Care LT Unallocated fac ICRA B 160 Assigned Pvt Ltd Wipro Ltd External commercial ICRA AAA Reaffirmed borrowings (ECBs) Wipro Ltd Non- FB Fac ICRA AAA 41360 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs 3,625.00 crore Wipro Ltd Fund- based ICRA AAA/ 13338 Reaffirmed (interchangeable) Fac A1+ Revised from Rs 3,126.00 crore Wipro Ltd Fund- based ICRA AAA/ Reaffirmed (interchangeable) Fac A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)