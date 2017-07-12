India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 12

Jul 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axles India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 195 Affirmed Milano Papers Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 12 Assigned Saibaba Solvent Industries LLP Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 0.73 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ali Agency FB limit IND BBB- 197 Assigned Axles India Ltd Long-TL IND A 54 Affirmed Axles India Ltd FB WC limits IND A /IND A1 520 Affirmed Dwarikamayee Bhandar FB limit IND BBB- 95 Assigned Gvr Behari Hanumana Tollway Pvt TL IND C 1086.9 Assigned Ltd Gvr Panna Amanganj Tollway Pvt TL IND C 870 Assigned Ltd’ Institute Of Modern Studies Proposed Bk loans* Provisional IND B100 Assigned * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by IMS to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Kohinoor Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 251.12 Assigned Kohinoor Hatcheries Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 411 Assigned Mahavir Enterprises FB limit IND BBB- 184 Assigned Milano Papers Pvt Ltd TL I IND BB 8.8 Assigned Milano Papers Pvt Ltd TL II IND BB 15.2 Assigned Milano Papers Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 150 Assigned N. N. Saha & Sons Agro FB limit IND BB- 240 Assigned Saibaba Solvent Industries Llp FB WC limit IND BB- 100 Assigned Saibaba Solvent Industries Llp TL IND BB- 86.99 Assigned Shree Krushna Enterprises FB limit IND BBB- 85 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)