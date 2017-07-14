RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 13

(Repeating to add more Ratings.) Jul 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned Financing) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn Financing) Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd ST – Non fund based ICRA A3 150 Reaffirmed Indiana Hospital And Heart ST – Non fund based ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Institute Ltd Pal Fashions Pvt Ltd Non fund- based – BG ICRA A2 10 Assigned Bagga Luxury Motorcars Llp Non-fund Based ICRA A4 70 Reaffirmed Proposed BG Gargo Traders, B.M. Garg & Bk Fac ICRA A4 80 - Others (J.V.) Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Non FB limits ICRA A2+ 14600 Reaffirmed Meru Industries Llp (Erstwhile ST, non-FB Fac ICRA A3 420 revised from Meru Industries) ICRA A3+ Planet Automotive Pvt Ltd FB – Drop Line ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Overdraft Facility Pragati Transmission Pvt Ltd ST- Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 5 - Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit ICRA A4 147.5 Reaffirmed Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd FDBP@ /FUDBP@@ ICRA A4 Reaffirmed @Foreign Discount Bill Purchase, @@ Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Religare Enterprises Ltd CP/ST Debt programme ICRA A1+ 7000 Withdrawn Ruchi Global Ltd Fund and NFBL ICRA A4 4275 Reaffirmed Samasta Microfinance Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1 2000 Assigned Strides Shasun Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A1+ & 8900 Reaffirmed & indicates ratings on watch with developing implications Pratibha Electrical Contractor ST: Non Fund Based ICRA D 160 Assigned Llp Strides Shasun Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ & 5200 Reaffirmed & indicates ratings on watch with developing implications Strides Shasun Ltd Unallocated Fac ICRA A1+ & 6244.1 Reaffirmed & indicates ratings on watch with developing implications Sungloss Ceramic Industries BG ICRA A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Vanya Steels And Engineering ST - Non-fund based ICRA A4 105 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Vatsal Construction Co. BG ICRA A4 135 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Perpetual debt ICRA AA 7000 Assigned programme (hyb) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AA+ 10000 Assigned programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk lines ICRA AA+ 162350 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA+ 14000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed programme All Time Plastics Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BBB / 637.5 - ICRA A3+ Annadata Rice Mill Bk Fac ICRA BB / 100 - ICRA A4 Bardhaman Agro Products (I) Bk Fac ICRA BB- / 62 - Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd LT – Fund based / CC ICRA BBB- 565 Reaffirmed Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd LT – Non fund based ICRA BBB- 275 Reaffirmed Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd LT / ST - Non fund ICRA BBB- 310 Reaffirmed based / ICRA A3 Bagga Luxury Motorcars Llp FB Proposed Inventory ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed Funding Limits Balaji Infraventures Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA B+ 50 Downgraded from ICRA D Balaji Infraventures Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 70 Downgraded from ICRA D C. C. G. Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+/ 650 - ICRA A4 Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+/ 650 - ICRA A4 Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Bk Loan Rating ICRA B+ 500 - Sakhar Udyog Ltd Euro Panel Products Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed Euro Panel Products Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B 86.5 Reaffirmed Indiana Hospital And Heart TL ICRA B 235 Reaffirmed Institute Ltd Indiana Hospital And Heart LT – FB (optionally ICRA B 10 Reaffirmed Institute Ltd convertible debenture) Indiana Hospital And Heart LT – Interchangeable ICRA B Reaffirmed Institute Ltd Khaitan Electronics Bk Fac ICRA BB- 142.5 - /ICRA A4 Krishna Timber Company LT- Fund based –CC ICRA B 10 - Krishna Timber Company LT- Non-Fund based – ICRA B 65 - LOC Mid West Builders Pvt Ltd LT- FBL ICRA B 80 - Pal Fashions Pvt Ltd Fund- based – CC ICRA BBB+ 150 Outstanding Pal Fashions Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB+ 163.7 Assigned / Outstanding Pal Fashions Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BBB+ 6.3 Assigned / ICRA A2 Pashupati Traders Bk Fac ICRA B+ 110 - /ICRA A4 Pragati Transmission Pvt Ltd LT- FB Fac ICRA B+ 45 - R J Rishikaran Projects Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based ICRA B 350 - Su Toll Road Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 5880 Reaffirmed Su Toll Road Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Titan Timeproducts Ltd BLR ICRA AA / 25 - ICRA A1+ Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd FB – CC ICRA A- 7200 Reaffirmed Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd FB – TL ICRA A- 550 Reaffirmed Hindva Hospitality Llp Proposed–LT FB Fac ICRA B 400 Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Mosec Arcturus PTC Series A1 ICRA AA-(SO) Upgraded 2016 -Chaitanya from ICRA Disha Ffsl Svcl A-(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Arcturus PTC Series A3 ICRA B-(SO) Reaffirmed 2016 -Chaitanya Disha Ffsl Svcl Ifmr Capital Mosec Arcturus PTC Series A2 ICRA Reaffirmed 2016 -Chaitanya BBB-(SO) Disha Ffsl Svcl Ifmr Capital Mosec Epoch 2016 PTC Series A1 ICRA AA-(SO) Upgraded -Chaitanya from ICRA Fusion Intrepid Pahal Saija BBB+(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Epoch 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA B-(SO) Reaffirmed -Chaitanya Fusion Intrepid Pahal Saija Ifmr Capital Mosec Nile 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA AA-(SO) Upgraded -Intrepid Light Saija from ICRA BBB+(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Nile 2016 PTC Series A3 ICRA C+(SO) Reaffirmed -Intrepid Light Saija Ifmr Capital Mosec Phaenna PTC Series A2 ICRA BB(SO) Upgraded 2015 -Chaitanya from ICRA Intrepid Light Sambandh B-(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Priam 2015 PTC Series A1 ICRA A+(SO) Upgraded -Disha Sonata from ICRA BBB+(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Priam 2015 PTC Series A2 ICRA B-(SO) Reaffirmed -Disha Sonata Ifmr Capital Mosec Saturn 2016 PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+(SO) Upgraded -Intrepid Pahal Samasta from ICRA B(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Spes 2015 PTC Series A2 ICRA A(SO) Upgraded -Disha Fusio from ICRA BBB-(SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Spes 2015 PTC Series A3 ICRA B-(SO) Reaffirmed -Disha Fusio Ifmr Capital Mosec Terra 2015 PTC Series A2 ICRA B-(SO) Reaffirmed -Ampl Fusion Il&Fs Rail Ltd Non-fund Based Bk ICRA A(SO) 500 Withdrawn Limits Ireo Hospitality Company Pvt TL ICRA BBB 8633 Reaffirmed Ltd Ireo Hospitality Company Pvt Non-FBL ICRA BBB 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Jabalpur Transmission Co. Ltd TL ICRA A 11200 Withdrawn Meru Industries Llp (Erstwhile LT, FB Fac – CC ICRA BBB- 40 revised from Meru Industries) ICRA BBB Nicomet Industries Ltd FBL ICRA D 1447.6 Reaffirmed Nicomet Industries Ltd Unallocated amount ICRA D 52.4 Reaffirmed Nrss XXXI (B) Transmission Ltd TL ICRA A 4725 upgraded from ICRA BBB Nrss XXXI (B) Transmission Ltd BG ICRA A 275 upgraded from ICRA BBB Nrss XXXI (B) Transmission Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 30 upgraded from ICRA BBB Petal Motocon Pvt Ltd FB – Inventory ICRA B- 100 Reaffirmed Funding Limits Planet Automotive Pvt Ltd FB – CC Limit ICRA B- 170 Reaffirmed Planet Automotive Pvt Ltd FB – Inventory ICRA B- 140 Reaffirmed Funding Limits Pratibha Electrical Contractor LT: Fund Based ICRA D 65 Assigned Llp Pratibha Electrical Contractor LT/ST-Unallocated ICRA D 15 Assigned Llp R. B. & Co. FBL ICRA B 150 Withdrawn Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ Reaffirmed Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 340 Reaffirmed Ruchi Global Ltd FB limits ICRA BB 125 Reaffirmed Samasta Microfinance Ltd NCD programme ICRA A 500 Assigned Srichakra Milk Products Llp FB –TL ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed Srichakra Milk Products Llp FB –CC ICRA BB- 20 Reaffirmed Srichakra Milk Products Llp Unallocated ICRA BB- 20 Reaffirmed Strides Shasun Ltd TL ICRA A+ & 9696 Reaffirmed & indicates ratings on watch with developing implications Sundaram Finance Ltd -Shri PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) 5120 Final Rating Trust P 2017 Sundaram Finance Ltd -Shri PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) 1752.9 Final Rating Trust P 2017 Sundaram Finance Ltd -Shri PTCs ICRA AAA(SO) Final Rating Trust Q 2017 Sungloss Ceramic Industries CC ICRA BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sungloss Ceramic Industries TL ICRA BB- 34.2 Reaffirmed Umang Dairies Ltd LT fund based – CC ICRA BBB- 200 Assigned / outstanding Umang Dairies Ltd LT fund based – TL ICRA BBB- 140 Assigned / outstanding Vanya Steels And Engineering FB – CC ICRA B- 50 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Vanya Steels And Engineering FB – TL ICRA B- 100.2 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Vanya Steels And Engineering Unallocated ICRA B- 35.2 Withdrawn Vatsal Construction Co. CC ICRA BB- 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 